Everyone knows those scene-stealing characters who make the movie. And, uh, it's often the on-screen pooches that capture everyone's hearts. Condolences to the actors, but it's hard to compete with floofy, tail-wagging babies.

Not only are they adorable, but these dogs also serve as major name inspiration for anyone adopting a pup of their own. After all, who wouldn't want to name their fur baby after the doe-eyed Lady from Lady in the Tramp or the victorious Buddy from Air Bud? Plus, imagine how cool your kids will think their dog is when they finally watch 101 Dalmatians and realize their dog has the same name as the leading pooch. Speaking of which, some of the options ahead even make for cute baby names, if you're expecting soon.

Ahead, find some of the cutest dog names from movies you (and your kiddos) know and love.

Classic Dog Names From Movies

1. Skip (My Dog Skip)

Warner Bros.

What could be cuter than a Jack Russell Terrier named Skip accompanying a nine-year-old Frankie Muniz through boyhood?

2. Beethoven (Beethoven)

Beethoven, both the dog and the movie, was so popular that it became an eight-part series.

3. Buddy (Air Bud)

Buena Vista Pictures

Buddy becomes quite the high school basketball star in this Air Bud.

4. Marley (Marley & Me)

20th Century Fox

Wipe those tears! Marley lived a great and mischievous life before the closing credits.

5. Max (How the Grinch Stole Christmas)

Universal Pictures

The Grinch kept it short and simple when he named his dog.

6. Clifford (Clifford the Big Red Dog)

Paramount Pictures

Sure, the book existed first, but Clifford is too great — and large — not to mention.

7. Pongo (101 Dalmatians)

Disney

The pups certainly steal the show, but Pongo's name shouldn't be forgotten.

8. Lady (Lady and the Tramp)

Disney

None of us can forget the iconic spaghetti and meatball scene between Lady and, well, the tramp.

9. Lassie (Lassie Come Home)

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Lassie is perhaps the most well-known cinema dog.

10. Toto (The Wizard of Oz)

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Toto is the ultimate sidekick for the ultimate adventure.

Dog Names From Disney Movies

Akeela, wolf (The Jungle Book) Alpha, Doberman pinscher (Up) Benji, border terrier mix (Benji) Beta, Doberman pinscher (Up) Bloofy (Inside Out 2) Bodger, bull terrier (The Incredible Journey) Bolt, German shepherd (Bolt) Bruno, bloodhound (Cinderella) Buster, mutt (Meet the Robinsons) Chance, American bulldog (Homeward Bound) Chiffon, Old English sheepdog (Shaggy Dog) Colonel, Old English sheepdog (101 Dalmatians) Copper, bloodhound (The Fox and the Hound) Danke, dachshund (The Ugly Dachshund) Dante, Xoloitzcuintle (Coco) DeSoto, Doberman pinscher (Oliver and Company) Doctor Doppler (Treasure Planet) Dodger, Jack Russell terrier (Oliver and Company) Dude, mutt (Descendants) Dug, golden retriever (Up) Gamma, bulldog (Up) Georgette, poodle (Oliver and Company) Goofy (A Goofy Movie) Gus, Siberian husky (Iron Will) Hintza, Rhodesian ridgeback (A Far Off Place) Jock, Scottish Terrier (Lady and the Tramp) Junkyard, Boston terrier (Race to Witch Mountain) Lafayette, basset hound (The Aristocats) Legend, bearded collie (Strange World) Max, Old English sheepdog (The Little Mermaid) Moreover, German shorthaired pointer (The Biscuit Eater) Nana, St. Bernard (Peter Pan) Otto, bloodhound (Robin Hood) Percy, pug (Pocahontas) Perdita, dalmatian (101 Dalmatians) Pluto, bloodhound (Mickey Mouse films) Quark, Jack Russell terrier (Honey, I Shrunk the Kids) Rama, wolf (The Jungle Book) Rita, Saluki (Oliver and Company) Rowlf (The Muppet Movie) Rusty, mutt (Home on the Range) Scamp, mutt (Lady and the Tramp) Scud, bull terrier (Toy Story) Shadow, American bulldog (Homeward Bound) Slink, dachshund (Toy Story) Sparky, bull terrier (Frankenweenie) Spike, English bulldog (The Game Plan) Stella, bloodhound (The Princess and the Frog) Sultan, mutt (Beauty and the Beast) Thunderbolt, German shepherd (101 Dalmatians) Tito, chihuahua (Oliver and Company) Toby, basset hound (The Great Mouse Detective) Togo, Siberian husky (Togo) Towser, bloodhound (101 Dalmatians) Tramp, mutt (Lady and the Tramp) Truman, Siberian husky (Eight Below) Trusty, bloodhound (Lady and the Tramp) Wildfire, bull terrier (It's A Dog's Life) Yeller, "yellow cur" (Old Yeller) Zero (The Nightmare Before Christmas)

Even More Lovable Movie Dogs

Ambrosius, Old English sheepdog (Labyrinth) Angus, bulldog (Mr. Magoo) Anwar Sadat, puggle (I Love You, Man) Balto, wolf-husky hybrid (Balto) Baxter, border terrier (Anchorman) Boi, Yorkshire terrier (High School Musical) Bruiser, chihuahua (Legally Blonde) Buckley, beagle (The Royal Tenenbaums) Butch, Anatolian shepherd (Cats & Dogs) Chance, pit bull (Chance) Charlie, labrador retriever (Joe Dirt) Chopper, golden retriever (Stand By Me) Christmas, labrador retriever (A Dog Named Christmas) Chum, labrador retriever (Spanglish) Clue, basset hound (The Adventures of Mary-Kate and Ashley) Colossus, English bulldog (Van Wilder) Daisy, beagle (John Wick) Daphne, poodle (Look Who's Talking Now) Dolce, pomeranian (Young Adult) Dooley, hound mix (The Misfits) Dottie, bichon frise (Coming to America) Edison, Old English sheepdog (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) Einstein, Catalan sheepdog (Back to the Future) Fly, border collie (Babe) Frank, pug (Men in Black) Friday, Jack Russell terrier (Hotel for Dogs) Geneviève, labrador retriever (Madeline) Gromit, beagle (Wallace & Gromit) Hercules, aka The Beast, Old English mastiff (The Sandlot) Hooch, Dogue de Bordeaux (Turner & Hooch) Jack, Portuguese Podengo (The Lake House) Jerry Lee, German shepherd (K9) Lulu, Belgian malinois (Dog) Milo, Jack Russell terrier (The Mask) Miss Agnes, shih tzu (Best in Show) Mr. Beefy, bulldog (Little Nicky) Nanook, Alaskan malamute (The Lost Boys) Nerak, Scottish terrier (The Watcher in the Woods) Nevins, terrier mix (The Cat in the Hat) Ollie, Australian kelpie (The Sundowners) Otis, pug (The Adventures of Milo and Otis) Peek, Chinese crested (Cats & Dogs) Petey, American Staffordshire terrier (The Little Rascals) Popper, Maltese (The Goldfinch) Porthos, Great Pyrenees (Finding Neverland) Rex, German shepherd (Megan Leavey) Rocks, mutt (Look Who's Talking Now) Rontu, mutt (Islands of the Blue Dolphins) Ruff, briard (Dennis the Menace) Sam, German shepherd (I Am Legend) Saxon, German shepherd (Hot Fuzz) Scooby, Great Dane (Scooby-Doo) Scraps, mutt (A Dog's Life) Shadow, golden retriever (Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey) Shane, German shepherd (Radio Flyer) Shep, German shepherd (My Dog Shep) Shiloh, beagle (Shiloh) Sirius, mutt (Harry Potter) Skeletor, greyhound (50/50) Snoopy, beagle (Snoopy, Come Home) Sounder, coonhound (Sounder) Tyko, labrador retriever (Life Is Ruff) Verdell, Brussels griffon (As Good As It Gets) Winn-Dixie, Berger Picard (Because of Winn-Dixie) Zeus, Portuguese Podengo (Zeus and Roxanne)

Save this so the next time your family gets a new canine BFF, you’ll be ready with an arsenal of adorable names — you know, to fend off your kid’s suggestion of Poopy Fluff McNuggies Face.