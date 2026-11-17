Holiday magic is a lot of unpaid labor in an ugly Christmas sweater. Between class potlucks, Thanksgiving logistics and buying the only bread your kid will eat, you’ve got enough on your plate. Now add holiday parties, questionable white elephant gifts and 400 things to do before the doorbell rings. The last thing you need is a second job as a bartender.

These punches, pitchers and alcohol-free drinks are perfect for pre-plan prepping.There’s a spicy margarita you can carry in the tequila bottle, a pear punch for the fancy friends, and a peppermint espresso martini you can make for 16. Some need a little attention before serving. Most are ready to pour once chilled.

Julie Reiner, co-founder of Brooklyn’s Clover Club, served punch and freezer cocktails at a Halloween party for 20. “The goal is to spend time with your guests, not be stuck behind the bar all night!” she said.

A little planning helps. Julianna McIntosh, the cocktail creator behind Join Jules, recommends using fresh citrus the day of your party and accounting for the water normally added when you shake or stir a drink with ice. Hannah Chamberlain, the recipe developer behind Spirited LA, has another rule: Hold the ice and bubbly until guests arrive. Otherwise, you risk a watered-down punch with flat bubbles.

Bringing a batch to someone else’s party? Pack it in a tightly sealed container, keep it chilled and add the bubbles when you arrive. Then pour yourself a glass and let someone else worry about the rest.

Negroni Sbagliato

Bitter, bubbly and ridiculously easy to scale up. Natalie Migliarini, the cocktail creator behind Beautiful Booze, makes her Negroni Sbagliato with equal parts Select Aperitivo, sweet vermouth and prosecco, finished with an orange slice. The recipe makes one, but you can multiply the aperitivo and vermouth to serve your group, then chill them together in a bottle. When it's time to drink, pour over ice, add the prosecco and stir. No shaker required.

Get the recipe at Beautiful Booze.

Boat House Punch

Everyone’s due at six. The first guest rings the bell at 5:42. Have Reiner’s Boat House Punch ready. Gin, Aperol, St-Germain and three citrus juices get a bright, bittersweet lift from sparkling rosé. “I always want my punch to be a crowd-pleaser, but it needs to have a little personality too!” Reiner said. This makes a substantial batch, so save it for a crowd. Let the lemon peels and sugar sit for at least an hour or overnight, and freeze a large ice block ahead of time. Add the ice and rosé just before serving.

Get the recipe at Cocktails Distilled.

Cranberry Ginger French 75 Punch

Champagne tastes even better when nobody has to mix 12 individual cocktails. Chamberlain's large-batch take on the French 75 combines gin, fresh lemon, orange bitters and homemade cranberry-ginger syrup, then gets topped with sparkling wine. It serves six to eight and looks impressive without requiring an elaborate garnish situation. Make the syrup ahead and chill the ingredients. When guests arrive, add large ice cubes and the bubbly, give it a stir, and you're done. If the finished punch tastes a little dull, Chamberlain recommends adding a few dashes of Angostura or cardamom bitters to give it more personality.

Get the recipe at Spirited LA.

Pomegranate Mojito Punch

Love your friends. Not enough to muddle each of them a mojito. Averie Sunshine’s pomegranate mojito punch at Averie Cooks combines white rum, mint, pomegranate juice and seeds, lemon and sparkling water in one pitcher. It makes four generous drinks, so double it for a bigger gathering. Chill the liquids ahead, then muddle the mint and assemble the punch just before serving so the leaves stay fresh, and the bubbles don't disappear. Ice goes in the glasses. One round of muddling. Everybody gets a drink.

Get the recipe at Averie Cooks.

Calling Card Punch

Here, Chamberlain pairs pear nectar with gin, ginger liqueur, rosemary syrup, lemon, cardamom bitters and dry bubbly in her Calling Card Punch. It's an elegant, herbal alternative to the usual holiday punch and serves six to eight. Make the rosemary syrup ahead, chill the ingredients and add the sparkling wine while serving.

“I tend to build my punch a little less sweet and then I’ll often have a little extra syrup I can add if it seems unbalanced,” Chamberlain said. It's easier to add sweetness than take it away.

Get the recipe at Spirited LA.

Peppermint Espresso Martinis

By the time dessert rolls around, the adults deserve something stronger than another cup of coffee. McIntosh combines vodka, espresso or cold brew, coffee liqueur and peppermint syrup for a holiday spin on the espresso martini. Her large-batch version makes about 16 servings, with no individual shaking required. Mix everything ahead, chill it in the freezer for about two hours and give it a quick whirl in the blender if you want that signature foam. Pour into a punch bowl and let everyone help themselves. Crushed candy cane rims are optional. You've already done enough decorating.

Get the recipe at Join Jules.

Spiced Cranberry-Orange Punch

Give the alcohol-free drinks their own spot at the party. America’s Test Kitchen combines cranberries, ginger, rosemary, cinnamon and star anise in a sweetened base you can make up to four days ahead. When guests arrive, add chilled cranberry juice, orange juice and seltzer. It makes 16 servings, enough for an open house where another family keeps appearing in the doorway.

Get the recipe at America’s Test Kitchen.

Fallen Leaves Punch

The tiny apple leaves are optional – you have enough crafts coming home from school. Chamberlain’s Fallen Leaves Punch mixes cognac, tart apple cider and lemon with homemade cranberry-cinnamon syrup for eight servings. It's a good Friendsgiving option if you want something tart, fruity and a little stronger than cider.

“In terms of flavor combinations, it’s hard to disappoint with the combination of seasonal spice and fruit,” Chamberlain said. Make the syrup ahead, squeeze the lemons the day of and stir everything over a large ice block at serving.

Get the recipe at Spirited LA.

Spicy Freezer Door Margaritas

Taco night doesn’t need a November makeover. McIntosh makes six spicy margaritas right in the tequila bottle, giving you a batch and a carrying container in one. You'll need to pour out some tequila first; the recipe tells you how much. Mix everything in the bottle, then let it sit in the freezer for 2 to 4 hours, then pour it over ice into salt-rimmed glasses. All the fun of margaritas without anyone spending the evening squeezing limes.

Get the recipe at Join Jules.

Cider Rum Punch

Apple cider is doing a lot of heavy lifting this holiday season, let it have some rum. Chamberlain's Cider Rum Punch combines tart cider, aged pineapple rum, lemon, orange bitters and a homemade mulling-spice syrup for six servings. She makes it every year, and it's easy to see why. The warm spices play nicely with the fruit without turning the whole thing into a scented candle. Make the syrup ahead, then combine everything in a pitcher with plenty of ice and stir until chilled. Bonus: There's no sparkling wine to worry about going flat.

Get the recipe at Spirited LA.

Pineapple Passion Fruit Agua Fresca

The kids’ table and Grandma can drink from the same pitcher. McIntosh’s pineapple passion fruit agua fresca blends tropical fruit, lime and agave into six refreshing alcohol-free servings. Frozen passion fruit pulp works, and there are no bubbles to go flat on the drive. Make it up to two days ahead, refrigerate and give it a good stir before pouring over ice.

Get the recipe at Join Jules.

Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

After the holiday lights walk, everyone comes home freezing and suddenly needs something warm RIGHT NOW. Sunshine's peppermint white hot chocolate at Averie Cooks combines milk, melted white chocolate and a little peppermint extract. The recipe makes five mugs, but you can easily double or triple it for a houseful of cold kids and grown-ups. Heat everything together over low heat, stirring until the chocolate melts. Don't let it boil, and go easy on the peppermint. A little goes a long way. Add marshmallows if you've got them. Nobody's going to complain.

Get the recipe at Averie Cooks.

Tasty Tequila Sangria

The wine people and the margarita people can share a pitcher. Migliarini’s tequila sangria at Beautiful Booze combines Sauvignon Blanc with tequila, cranberry syrup, fresh cranberries, red and green apples and lime. “Keeping it simple, my recipe includes fruits that are available throughout the entire year,” she writes in the recipe. It serves five to six, making it a good choice for a casual Friendsgiving. Chill the wine, tequila and fruit mixture ahead, then add the lemon-lime soda just before serving.

Get the recipe at Beautiful Booze.

Fish House Punch

No fish. Promise. Amy Traynor’s Fish House Punch at Moody Mixologist combines cognac and aged rum with peach liqueur, lemon and cold black tea. Think peach iced tea with considerably more going on. Her recipe includes a version for 10, so there's no need to multiply or do any guesswork. Freeze a large ice block ahead, stir the ingredients over it at serving and finish each glass with freshly grated nutmeg. Fair warning: This one's boozy.

Get the recipe at Moody Mixologist.

Mulled Aperol

Dinner’s over, the kids have claimed the television and nobody’s ready to leave. Put a pot of McIntosh’s mulled Aperol on the stove for the spritz drinkers still on your sofa. Dry white wine, Aperol, apple cider and honey warm with orange and whole spices. It makes six servings and needs just 15 to 20 minutes over low heat. Don't let it boil. Ladle into mugs and let everyone settle in. The kitchen will smell like you had a plan.

Get the recipe at Join Jules.