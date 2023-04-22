51 Earth Day Captions To Share Your Love For The Planet
It’s our only home!
When you stop to think about it, there's one thing all of humankind has in common: Earth! It's the single place we all call home. Now more than ever, it's important to care for and celebrate our shared home, and Earth Day calls on us to do just that. And as parents, it's our responsibility to nurture in our children a healthy respect and appreciation for the natural world.
So, this year, amidst planting your garden, taking a nature walk, or swimming in the ocean, take time to round up the best photos you've taken of the beauty all around you and share them to the ‘gram. All of those camera roll photos of your kiddos making sandcastles and your pups laying in the grass — or however your family enjoys this magical place — deserve to see the light of social media.
To help you find the right words to accompany your love letter to our globe, lean on these puns, lyrics, quotes, and other earthly sayings.
- Oh, what a world ✨
- For what it’s earth, I love our planet 🌎
- What up, world?
- 💚💚💚
- “Life’s a climb, but the view is great.” — Miley Cyrus
- She’s in full bloom 🌷
- Happy bEARTHday!
- Reduce, reuse, recycle ♻️
- “I like this place and could willingly waste my time in it.” — William Shakespeare
- Earth keeps me grounded 🚀
- There’s all kinds of magic, it’s hard to believe 🌈🦋💫
- This caption could be better but I didn’t planet.
- 🌷🐛🌻🌺🐝🌼
- Go green!
- May the forest be with you 🌲
- Don’t b 2 cool 2 care 🫶
- "The earth is what we all have in common." – Wendell Berry
- Earth is tree-mendous!
- Stop and smell the roses 🌹
- There’s no planet B.
- Here to catch some waves 🌊
- “To forget how to dig the earth and to tend the soil is to forget ourselves.” — Mahatma Gandhi
- Thank you today and every day 🌎
- I can’t be-leaf how beautiful Earth is.
- 📍Planet Earth
- “The earth does not belong to us; we belong to the earth.” – Chief Seattle
- Ooh, heaven is a place on Earth 🎶
- 🐠🐬🐳🌊
- Tree hugger 🌲
- “I see trees of green, red roses too, I see them bloom for me and you and I think to myself what a wonderful world.” — Louis Armstrong
- The sky’s the limit ⛅️
- Thank you, mother nature!
- Save the seas, trees, and bees.
- Flower power 🌼
- 📍paradise
- Can you be-leaf we get to call this place home?
- “Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished.” — Lao Tzu
- We all just need to go with the flow-er.
- Earth rocks!
- We all need some vitamin sea 🌊
- I’d say I’m pretty down to Earth.
- POV: We’re all just floating on one big rock.
- “Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads.” — Henry David Thoreau
- Nature is the simplest form of peace.
- Hug a tree today!
- Where flowers bloom, so does hope.
- May there be peas on Earth.
- You grow, girl.
- Leaf your worries behind.
- “I am your mother, listen to me.” — Meghan Trainor
- Saving our planet means the world to me 💙🌎💚