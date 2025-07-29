11 Recipes To Use Up Potatoes, Because That 5-Pound Bag Ain’t Eating Itself

Potatoes are one of those things sold in units that don't ever really make sense for me. You can either buy them individually — which is fine if you're just two people having a steak dinner at home or something — or in massive bags, which is more than my family of three can ever really get through. Then again, it's a way better value. So, I've definitely looked up my fair share of recipes to use up potatoes before, when the steak dinner has come and gone and I'm staring at seven extra russet potatoes growing eyes in the bottom of my pantry.

Whether you're looking for a one-pan meal, a delicious side dish, or a party appetizer, these recipes will help you put every last potato to very good use.

01 Bacon Ranch Potato Salad All The Healthy Things I don’t even really like potato salad that much, but All The Healthy Things’ recipe has me wanting to dive into a vat of the stuff. It’s the perfect cool and creamy summer side dish when you want something loaded with flavor.

02 Broccoli & Potato Casserole Damn Delicious Delicious and nutritious veggie-packed sides will always have a place on my dinner table, and Damn Delicious’ potato and broccoli casserole is a winner in my household. It gets something green into my kid’s body for a change, and the potatoes, cheese, and crunchy corn flakes make it possible.

03 Baked Potato Wedges Simply LaKita Simple potato wedges are delicious and go with everything, and they’re an easy recipe to use up potatoes you need to get rid of en masse. Simply LaKita’s recipe includes lots of different seasonings and flavor combinations to customize your wedges, along with some great tips for getting them crispy on the edges and cooked all the way through.

04 Easy Potato Pancakes Damn Delicious Latkes never disappoint, especially when they’re served with good sour cream and applesauce and lots of chives. Damn Delicious’ recipe takes less time when using refrigerated hashbrowns, but you can also grate up some potatoes you need to get rid of and still get the same results.

05 Taco Potatoes Princess Pinky Girl It’s taco Tuesday, but you need to use up all those taters? Taco potatoes a la Princess Pinky Girl’s recipe are the obvious choice. Bake up a few spuds and stuff them with all your favorite taco toppings for a crowd-pleasing twist on family taco night.

06 Crispy Loaded Potato Skins All The Healthy Things The ultimate appetizer or party food deserves a place in this list: crispy, cheesy, satisfying potato skins. All The Healthy Things’ recipe calls for five medium-sized russet potatoes, soit’s a great option to use up your last little group of potatoes before they go bad.

07 Potatoes au Gratin Cookie + Kate Cookie + Kate’s potatoes au gratin is a very classic version of the recipe, with a heap of gruyère cheese and a dash of nutmeg in there to boot. It’s indulgent and wonderful and, yes, a bit of a time investment, but whoever you share it with will absolutely love you for it. And you will definitely use up a lot of potatoes.

08 Crispy Parmesan Ranch Roasted Potatoes Averie Cooks Whether you have red potatoes or bigger ones to use up, try Averie Cooks’ easy roasted potato recipe. It’s a simple side that’ll let you use up every last tater you need gone, and they’ll pair deliciously with just about any protein you can think of.

09 Potato Kielbasa Breakfast Hash A Beautiful Plate This potato and sausage breakfast hash looks so good, and A Beautiful Plate’s instructions make it easy to get the perfect results. It would be so good for a brunch potluck or if you have a big family who likes a hearty weekend breakfast (*raises hand*).

10 Chicken Potato Casserole Princess Pinky Girl If you want to make a whole meal in one dish, Princess Pinky Girl’s chicken potato casserole is the recipe for you. You’ll definitely run through some potatoes to make it, and you’ll have plenty of cheesy, delicious leftovers to eat for the next few meals.

11 Chicken Bacon Ranch Twice-Baked Potatoes Dude That Cookz Twice-baked potatoes are a time-consuming dish most of us aren’t making on the regular. But if you’ve got the time on a weekend and really want to make something satisfying, Dude That Cookz’ chicken bacon ranch version looks like it’s worth every last bit of effort.

I’ve never met a potato dish I don’t like, and I think there are some new loves in this list.