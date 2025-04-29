When you’re not working, taking care of your family, and seeing to your actual responsibilities, it feels like lately all that leaves time for is keeping up with manosphere lingo so we can keep our sons from turning into jerks, and wondering if whatever new bodily issue you’re having is something serious or another sign of menopause (weeeeee). It’s hard to stay abreast of all the bad news in the world, and even a slight inconvenience in your day added on top of that sh*t storm can send you spiraling. Hence why you’re Googling easy chocolate dessert recipes right now. You need a dopamine hit from a reliable source, and you need it now. We got you.

These recipes are easy to pull off in anywhere from a few minutes tops to an hour or so (baking time is required for some). Many only require a handful of ingredients, so you can keep them on hand at all times without breaking the bank or letting anything go bad. They’re just perfect little pick-me-ups for when you’ve had a downer of a day and only chocolate can help.

01 Easy Chocolate Mousse A Beautiful Plate Make it as simple as you like, or dress it up with roasted almonds and toasted meringue — this easy chocolate mousse from A Beautiful Plate is yours to customize. But if you have to let the mousse chill in the fridge for an hour before diving into it, you may as well make yourself some fun toppings, right?

02 Easy Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Princess Pinky Girl Eating cold cookie dough out of the fridge is one of life’s simplest pleasures, but also obviously not advised by any doctor anywhere. Instead, try Princess Pinky Girl’s edible chocolate chip cookie dough, made without eggs so you can enjoy your dessert without the specter of salmonella hanging over you.

03 Chocolate Chip Mug Cake DIY Candy If you have everything you need to make the last recipe, you could also make this easy mug cake from DIY Candy. It’s warm, buttery, and chocolatey, and it’s ready in literally three minutes.

04 Chocolate Cheesecake Dip Damn Delicious Picture this: 10 minutes from now, you and a bowl of Damn Delicious’ chocolate cheesecake dip are snuggled up on the couch, watching your comfort show, forgetting about your real life entirely. Making this dip is seriously just a matter of beating four ingredients together in a mixer and then deciding what you want to dip into it.

05 Chocolate Dump Cake Averie Cooks Oh, you said you wanted chocolate? Averie Cooks’ dump cake recipe will give you about as much chocolate as possible per bite. You’ll spend about five minutes combining a boxed cake mix, pudding mix, and some milk and butter before topping it with chocolate chips and shoving it in the oven to do its thing. This looks best enjoyed standing at the kitchen counter, spooning it right out of the baking dish.

06 Easy Chocolate Fudge Budget Bytes Fudge that takes 10 minutes to prep? Sign me up. It’ll need to cool in the fridge for two hours, but once you make Budget Bytes’ recipe, you’ll have an 8x8 pan of the stuff to snack on for many nights to come.

07 Peanut Butter Swirl Chocolate Bark Brown Eyed Baker Brown Eyed Baker's chocolate peanut butter bark requires only three ingredients and a little time spent melting and swirling them together so they're evenly distributed. On top of a little chocolate therapy, you get the added perk of being able to smash it into bite-sized pieces before eating.

08 No Bake Cookies With Chocolate, Peanut Butter, & Oats Brown Eyed Baker My husband’s family has made their own version of these cookies for years, and he still loves to whip up a batch of “no bakes” when the mood strikes. Brown Eyed Baker’s recipe is virtually the same, and you’re left with crunchy, satisfying peanut butter and chocolate cookies.

09 Chocolate Chess Pie princess Pinky Girl This chocolate chess pie recipe by Princess Pinky Girl is a classic Southern dessert made with a handful of ingredients you may already have lying around in your pantry. Do about 10 minutes of prep, bake for an hour, and then top it with all the whipped cream to serve.

10 Triple Chocolate Cherry Cake Averie Cooks Want a super decadent yet easy chocolate dessert? Averie Cooks’ triple chocolate cherry cake uses a boxed cake mix for the base, which you’ll church up with a little almond extract and some cherry pie filling. Her recipe includes instructions for homemade frosting, but of course you could buy that from the store too if you’re here for chocolate and not more tasks, thanks.

11 Easy Chocolate Chip Banana Cake The Curious Plate Have a few bananas on the verge of going bad? Then maybe The Curious Plate’s chocolate chip banana cake is the easy chocolate dessert recipe for you. This one takes a little more prep and baking time than other recipes in the list, but if you’re after a moist, chocolate-y cake, it’ll be worth it, I promise.

If you’ll excuse me, I have a mug cake to make.