By now, surely, you’ve heard of the Netflix series Adolescence, which follows the story of a young boy, redpilled on the internet, who is accused of murdering a female classmate. The show, which quickly shot to the number one watched show on Netflix, reached around 124 million views worldwide, positioning itself among the top 10 most-watched English-language shows of all time on the platform.

With such popularity, redpilling has become quite the topic of conversation. The term comes from the “red pill / blue pill” metaphor representing a choice between learning an unsettling or life-changing truth by taking the red pill or remaining in the unquestioned experience of an illusion appearing as ordinary reality with the blue pill. The pills were used as props in the 1999 film The Matrix.

While the term “redpilling” has been making the rounds, what does this actually look like in the real world? What kinds of terms are our kids using when speaking of the red pill movement? One mom noticed some off-the-cuff remarks from her tween son, quickly correcting his rhetoric. She made a TikTok video, trying to educate other parents on some of the red pill lingo kids are using.

“My almost teen is being red-pilled at school,” the OP begins. “and it's funny because it starts really subtly. I think the first comment was, ‘Femboys are weird,’ and I was like, ‘Wait a minute, but you love trans people. How can you say femboys are weird?’”

Her son responded, ‘I don't know but femboys are just weird. Trans people are cool.’”

She went on to explain that she had just started watching Adolescence when her almost 13-year-old came in and asked what the shoe was about. They were interested.

She continued, “I said, ‘You know a lot of kids get red-pilled. Both boys and girls, and they don't realize it because it's very subtle.’ It starts very subtly.”

Then she shared that redpilling comes not so subtly when kids start repeating (and believing) the “80/20 Theory” — a theory that claims that 80% of women are only attracted to the top 20% of men. Men use this rude to blame women for mens' feelings of sexual or romantic rejection and the creation of incels (involuntarily celibate).

“It'll start with things like ‘femboys’ or ‘alpha males’ or ‘Beckys,’” she explained.

"Redpilling Becky" is a term used to describe the process of attempting to "redpill" a woman, typically by persuading her that societal norms and expectations about gender are harmful or unrealistic.

“I think it's really important for parents to know the lingo so that they can talk to their kids and look for signs...,” she continued.

“I bet the majority of people's children right now, at least almost teenagers around this age, are subtly being red-pilled online on video games ... it's happening there and also happening at school because there are kids at school ... on some kind of Discord or has an older sibling who's been red-pilled and that's it. That's how it gets passed along. Watch Adolescence. Inform yourself. Understand the verbiage and talk to your kids. It's really important. We don't want to raise these kinds of children...”

Other TikTok users chimed in with their own experiences, including other “red pill lingo” they’ve heard being used by kids and young adults.

“Calling people NPC or AI is also a major red flag, it is entry to dehumanization of others,” one user said.

One user said, “My husband is a HS coach. I can confirm. Luckily he’s a very “manly” man (ugh) and the boys listen to him as he counters the red pill narrative. But that’s 40 boys. Not nearly enough”

“I’m so worried about this. My 5th grade son is going through puberty and his verbiage lately has been alarming. He knows who Andrew Tate is,” one mom shared.

Another noted, “it's everywhere, ESPECIALLY YouTube and gaming. do not let your kids use YouTube unsupervised. the algorithm is made to lead to red pill content from anywhere.”

“Knowing the lingo is so huge because hearing your son talk about "a Becky" or "a Stacey" doesn't sound like something problematic, but it is a clear indication that he has been exposed to red pilling,” another noted.

The OP replied, “Exactly!! I missed several signs because at first I thought it’s just funny kid lingo or from a meme”