The holidays are basically one long parade of parties, potlucks, cookie exchanges, and family get-togethers. While I love a good invitation, there's one question that inevitably comes with it: What am I supposed to bring? Sure, you could grab a veggie tray or a box of peppermint bark at the grocery store on your way over (no shame), but if you want to make merry in your own kitchen, you’ve got options that don’t involve YouTube-ing how to make spun sugar.

The trick is finding holiday apps that look impressive, tastes delicious, and don't require you to spend the entire party convincing everyone to try it — yes, we are talking about you, edible amputee appetizer. Bonus points if it can be made ahead of time, packed up without making a mess and transported without losing its appeal.

No matter where you’re headed this season, these appetizers are guaranteed to earn you a spot on the invite list next year.

1. Asparagus and Gruyere Tart

If you’re looking for something that feels a little more sophisticated without requiring culinary school, try Damn Delicious’ asparagus and gruyere tart. Made with store-bought puff pastry, fresh asparagus, and Gruyere cheese, it’s baked until golden brown and the perfect blend of crispy and savory. All you need to do is slice it into squares to make it party-ready.

2. Sausage Stuffing Bites With Cranberry Dipping Sauce

Leftovers? No problem. Put them to work in Family Fresh Meals’ sausage stuffing bites, which blend Italian sausage, stuffing, cheddar cheese, and dried cranberries. Don’t skip the tart-and-sweet cranberry dipping sauce that pulls this easy-to-execute app together.

3. Savory Palmiers

If you want something that looks like it came from a fancy bakery but doesn't require fancy baking skills, these savory palmiers from A Cookie Named Desire are a great option. They’re flaky, cheesy (with a hint of pepperoni), and just the right size for popping into your mouth while catching up with relatives.

4. Whipped Ricotta With Honey & Truffle

You know that one person who always shows up with something that looks like it belongs on a restaurant menu? This whipped ricotta with honey and truffle from The Stush Kitchen is how you become that person, and it takes all of five minutes to prepare — including the time it takes to assemble it upon arrival.

5. Cranberry Brie Bites

Is it even the holiday season if there isn’t some cranberry and brie involved? These cranberry brie bites from Feel Good Foodie are practically made for holiday entertaining. They’re also portioned individually, which means no one has to awkwardly cut into a giant cheese wheel appetizer while balancing a cocktail in their other hand and nodding their head in a conversation pretending they understood what someone just said.

6. Fried Pickle Latkes With Everything Bagel Ranch

Every holiday spread needs something a little unexpected, and these fried pickle latkes with everything bagel ranch from What Jew Wanna Eat definitely deliver. Think crispy mini potato pancakes with a pickle tucked inside, served with a ranch dipping sauce that gets an extra punch of flavor from everything bagel seasoning.

7. Brie En Croute With Apples & Pecans

Well Plated’s brie en croute takes things up a notch with buttery sautéed apples, toasted pecans, and a drizzle of honey tucked inside. It’s warm, gooey, and exactly the sort of thing people tend to gather around at a holiday party. This recipe is also make-ahead friendly, which is always a win when your holiday to-do list is already a mile long. Transport it in its baking dish and give it a quick warm-up at your destination if possible.

8. Marinated Cheese

If you want to make an appetizer that looks like you spent far more time on it than you actually did, consider Budget Bytes’ marinated cheese. Layers of cheese soak up a savory marinade made with olive oil, red wine vinegar, lemon, garlic, and fresh herbs, while roasted red peppers add a festive pop of color. Serve it with a big pile of crackers and let guests build their own bites. The best part? You can assemble the entire dish a full day ahead.

9. Sweet & Tangy Cranberry Slow Cooker Meatballs

Sometimes you need to bring something a little more substantial than a cheese-and-cracker situation, you know? The Forked Spoon’s sweet and tangy cranberry meatballs are a fun (and easy) way to mix things up using frozen meatballs. The slow cooker does most of the heavy lifting, and the combination of sweet, tangy, and slightly spicy flavors makes these a crowd-pleaser.

10. Baked Cream Cheese Wontons

Filled with a creamy mixture of shrimp, cream cheese, green onions, garlic, and a little ginger, Damn Delicious’ cream cheese wontons are the kind of appetizer that will have guests reaching for seconds. Pro tip: bring along a dipping sauce and you'll have a party snack that feels like a takeout favorite.

11. Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels

You don’t even have to turn on the oven to bring Princess Pinky Girl’s buffalo chicken pinwheels to life. This no-bake option comes together in less than 15 minutes using tortillas, rotisserie chicken, cream cheese, Frank’s Red Hot, and a few other pantry staples. They’re easy to pack in a covered container, look pretty on a platter, and can be made ahead of time. That’s what we call a holiday hosting win.