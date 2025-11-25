18 Analog Gifts If You’re Craving A Digital Detox
From puzzles to paint-by-numbers to screen-free storytelling, these picks make downtime feel intentional, joyful, and actually relaxing.
We’re calling it now: 2026 is going to be all about less screentime, less doomscrolling, and fewer short hits of dopamine that leave us constantly thirsty for more. We are, quite literally, rotting our brains. So, if you want to have a digital detox buddy, here are some of the best gifts to get that keep your hands busy and your mind working in the best way.
Yoto Player 3rd Generation
“If you're looking to get your kid off screens, the Yoto Player is our go-to. Our daughter absolutely loves hers. They have hundreds of cards to choose from (stories, music, etc.), plus radio stations and special podcasts. We have both sizes (we love the smaller Yoto for on-the-go), and prefer this over other screen-free media type toys.” — Katie Garrity, Social & News Editor
Ohuhu Alcohol Markers Brush Tip
“Coloring girlies, if you're not using Ohuhu markers, we need to talk! This 104-color pack is my go-to when I'm having a cozy coloring night with my daughter. Plus, these markers have a dual-tip marker design — choose the brush tip for sweeping, calligraphic strokes, or the fine tip for details.” — Katie Garrity
Matryoshka Nesting Doll Measuring Cups
“These Matryoshka measuring cups just make me smile! The design is whimsical and charming, but also super practical: Each cup in the set of six stands upright, nests neatly inside the next, and covers measurements from 1/4 cup to a full cup. Great for spending time baking with the kids!” — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor of Lifestyle & Entertainment
Clever Poppy Ultimate Beginner Bundle
“I have said for about 100 years that I wanted to get into embroidery. Whenever I see something embroidered at an antique mall or thrift store, I am enchanted, but... they are not cheap. Even thrifted! So, why not make my own? Clever Poppy is the perfect way to get an introduction into embroidery if you're a newbie like me. In their kits, they provide step-by-step instructions as well as everything you need to get started.” — Katie Garrity
Completing the Puzzle Subscription
“Turn off the TV and start a puzzle! And thanks to Completing The Puzzle, you no longer have the excuse of, ‘But I don't know what to do with it when I'm done!’ They've figured that all out for you. Completing The Puzzle is the first-ever puzzle rental subscription with high-quality puzzles delivered right to your door. Once you finish, pack it up, send it back, and wait for your new one to arrive.” — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief
Enjoying the Carols 467-Piece Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle
“If you're not totally sold on the puzzle-all-the-time train but still want something to do instead of doomscrolling on TikTok, Nautilus Puzzles might be a good fit. These are wooden puzzles, laser-cut from premium wood and crafted for heirloom quality. There is something so incredibly satisfying about putting one of these together. It's like full senses ASMR.” — Katie Garrity
Talking Hearts Couples Edition Conversation Cards
“After we put the kids to bed, my husband and I will either scroll our phones while not speaking or watch a show. Now, one night a week, we have a dedicated at-home date night. This Talking Hearts card game is one of our favorites. The pack comes with 200 questions (100 playful and 100 thoughtful prompts) to spark conversation.” — Katie Garrity
Lego Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet
“Tried and true! You cannot go wrong with a good Lego set, and this one is a classic in our house. I have it in a real vase on my desk, and it just looks so cute.” — Katie Garrity
Chloe & Maisy Co. Coloring Book
“These coloring books are so special for so many reasons. First, the company proudly donates 10% of all proceeds to animal rescue and rehabilitation efforts, helping more dogs find the love, safety, and second chances they deserve. Secondly, these images are based on the founder's own dogs!” — Katie Garrity
Lucky Charms Book Sleeve
“For all the readers out there, this is one book accessory I never knew I needed! I throw my book into my bag along with all my other crap and typically end up ruining it with crayon marks or crumbs from my kid's latest half-eaten snack. This protective padded sleeve keeps your current reads safe from crushed pages and bent covers (and mystery stains!).” — Katie Garrity
Junk Journal Starter Kit
“TikTok has made me slightly obsessed with junk journaling, but I didn't really know where to begin if that was something I wanted to do. Of course, some brilliant person has created a starter kit! This kit has everything you need to dive into the art of storytelling through scraps and imagination.” — Katie Garrity
Sweet Spot Fondue Set
“I always love food that feels like an experience — it’s perfect for analog get-togethers like game night. This fondue set is so simple to use, as it utilizes a tea light system to melt your chocolate or cheese. And the heat is adjustable, which makes it easy to keep your dip warm without burning it.” — Julie Sprankles
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
“There is something so nostalgic and special about instant cameras. There's such a sense of joy in seeing a photo printed out on photo paper instead of collecting digital dust in your phone's camera roll. Bring this as a hostess gift to your next event, and I promise, everyone will be fighting over it.” — Katie Garrity
A Masterclass Subscription
“Spoiler alert: This does involve a screen. However, once you watch whatever Masterclass you want (I cannot wait to sit down and take notes while Margaret Atwood teaches me the secret to writing), you can take that knowledge and apply it to your own life and passions. This is another great opportunity to delve into a hobby or passion you've been putting off because your phone is just right there as the ultimate distraction.” — Katie Garrity
State Beverly Tote
“OK, so you got your embroidery kit or your book or your puzzle or your coloring supplies, where in the heck are you going to put it all?! State has the cutest, most durable, and practical tote that you can pack all your hobby materials into with ease.” — Katie Garrity
Posca Paint By Number Kit
“I wouldn't call myself an artist by any means, so that's why a paint-by-numbers kit is perfect. I get the zen of coloring, but the end product is pre-made to be gorgeous!” — Katie Garrity
Funboy Kids Sleepover Bed
“One of our favorite things to do as a family is family read-at-thons in the living room: We all grab a blanket and our favorite book. My daughter now begs me to bring out her adorable air mattress for a whimsical, super-cozy feel during our read-a-thons. It's even more magical under the Christmas tree lights!” — Katie Garrity
Keeki Bread Bag
Anyone who has an addiction to making sourdough (or eating it like me) will absolutely love this bread bag from Keeki! It’s a beeswax-lined linen bag that stores your loaf and allows the bread to breathe. The natural antibacterial property of beeswax will help to deter mold!