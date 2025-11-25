Clever Poppy Ultimate Beginner Bundle

“I have said for about 100 years that I wanted to get into embroidery. Whenever I see something embroidered at an antique mall or thrift store, I am enchanted, but... they are not cheap. Even thrifted! So, why not make my own? Clever Poppy is the perfect way to get an introduction into embroidery if you're a newbie like me. In their kits, they provide step-by-step instructions as well as everything you need to get started.” — Katie Garrity