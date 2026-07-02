Honestly, it’s a rare night when what you’re making for dinner sounds good to everyone in the house. You can’t please everyone, as they say. But what about those nights when nothing sounds good to anyone, but unfortunately you all still have to eat? Every family needs to know some easy meals to make when nothing sounds good — the quick naan bread pizzas everyone can customize to their liking or the big sheet pan of nachos that are fast, easy, and cheesy, if nothing else. On those nights when no dish sounds like the dish for our family, we try to focus on something that’s at least easy or affordable instead. And honestly, something with plenty of cheese will get even the most reluctant eaters around the table.

01 Charcuterie For The Whole Family Dude That Cooks If absolutely nothing sounds good anyway, why would I cook? Guess what, family: We’re having girl dinner (a massive charcuterie board, a la Dude That Cookz). Throw together a big mish-mash of cheeses, meats, fruits, veggies, and chips you’ve been needing to clear out of the fridge and call it good (because it is good).

02 Chicken Alfredo Bake Princess Pinky Girl Carbs and cheese sound good even when nothing else does; personally, I lean into comfort food on nights everything sounds bad. Princess Pinky Girl’s chicken alfredo bake takes 30 minutes to throw together and get on the table. Throw some Texas Toast in the oven along with it, and I promise everyone will enjoy this dinner they thought they didn’t want.

03 BLTs Foodie Crush Like cheese, bacon is one of those foods that can make people say “OK, yeah, that sounds kinda good.” Foodie Crush can teach you how to make the most satisfying, diner-quality BLT. Serve it with potato chips and fruit, because no, BLTs are not just a lunch food. Bonus points: They require literally five ingredients.

04 Sheet Pan Nachos Damn Delicious Damn Delicious’ sheet pan nachos are a perfect example of the recipe. Just brown up some ground beef, lay down some chips, and prep the toppings of your choice. My favorite part of making sheet pan nachos — other than how little effort they require — is that we can all just eat them straight off the pan, which means very few dirty dishes waiting for me at the end of the night.

05 Seven-Layer Dip All The Healthy Things Beans, cheese, lots of veggie layers — yes, I’d say All The Healthy Things’ seven-layer dip is a nutritionally complete meal (I am not a nutritionist). Having a few dips for dinner is an easy and fun way to get everyone to sit around the table and fill their bellies when they were groaning at the idea 30 minutes prior.

06 Breakfast Pizza Family Fresh Meals Sometimes when nothing sounds good for dinner, it’s because you’re running through a mental list of recipes you’ve been eating on repeat forever — you’re just sick of the usuals. Throw in a wild card, like this breakfast pizza from Family Fresh Meals. It’s easy, unexpected, and ready in half an hour.

07 Southwestern Egg Rolls Averie Cooks Sometimes nothing sounds good because you’re craving one specific dish from your favorite restaurant. So, make that! For example, Averie Cooks has a banging copycat recipe to make your own southwestern egg rolls a la Chili’s. It’ll satisfy the craving and save you money to DIY ‘em, honestly.

08 Easy Chicken Enchiladas Princess Pinky Girl When I can’t fathom roasting another sheet pan full of vegetables and the idea of turning chicken breasts into yet another high-protein recipe makes me want to weep, I just make enchiladas instead. Tortillas and a can of enchilada sauce are easy pantry staples to keep around. Princess Pinky Girl’s recipe is easy and cheesy and sure to please the whole fam.

09 Kimchi Fried Rice Damn Delicious Whether it sounds good at first or not, Damn Delicious’ kimchi fried rice is going to hit once you take that first bite. It’s loaded with flavor and ready faster than takeout could even get to your house, so a win on all fronts.

10 Ham & Cheese Sliders Budget Bytes Again I say unto thee: Sandwiches with chips and fruit are a good dinner too! Budget Bytes’ ham and cheese sliders are perfect if you have a slab of Hawaiian rolls sitting in the pantry and some sammich supplies in the fridge. They’re just the right amount of effort and cheese to feel worth it on a night when nothing really gets you excited to cook.

May one of these recipes haul you out of the “nothing sounds good” rut.