More spuds for your taste buds!
Move over french fries! Open your taste buds to some new tater-themed treats. Check out these 10 spud-inspired recipes that are just as easy to make as home fries.
Shutterstock
Ingredients: 4 large leeks, 3 c garlic cloves, 2 lbs potatoes, 7 c chicken broth, 1 tsp salt, 1 c heavy cream, 3 tbsp unsalted butter
Directions: Cook leeks, garlic, and butter in saucepan for 10 minutes. Add potatoes, broth, and salt to the pot; let boil until potatoes are soft. Puree mixture using hand-held blender, adding heavy cream. Let soup come to a boil, then serve.
Shutterstock