Potato Leek Soup

Ingredients: 4 large leeks, 3 c garlic cloves, 2 lbs potatoes, 7 c chicken broth, 1 tsp salt, 1 c heavy cream, 3 tbsp unsalted butter

Directions: Cook leeks, garlic, and butter in saucepan for 10 minutes. Add potatoes, broth, and salt to the pot; let boil until potatoes are soft. Puree mixture using hand-held blender, adding heavy cream. Let soup come to a boil, then serve.