Bye-bye french fry

10 Easy Potato Recipes To Try If You Need A Side Your Kid Will Love As Much As French Fries

More spuds for your taste buds!

Egg casserole with potatoes, sausage and pepper, on white plate, vertical
Move over french fries! Open your taste buds to some new tater-themed treats. Check out these 10 spud-inspired recipes that are just as easy to make as home fries.

Potato Leek Soup

Ingredients: 4 large leeks, 3 c garlic cloves, 2 lbs potatoes, 7 c chicken broth, 1 tsp salt, 1 c heavy cream, 3 tbsp unsalted butter

Directions: Cook leeks, garlic, and butter in saucepan for 10 minutes. Add potatoes, broth, and salt to the pot; let boil until potatoes are soft. Puree mixture using hand-held blender, adding heavy cream. Let soup come to a boil, then serve.

