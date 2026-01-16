In case you missed it, TikTok has been all abuzz about sweet potatoes and cheese lately. The trendy combo started when teacher and content creator Courtney Cook shared one of her lunches late last year, and it included a very unconventional way to eat a sweet potato — by ripping one end off and stuffing chunks of cheese down into the middle, where they can get all melty and delicious. Then, you bite through it from one end to the other like a burrito.

If you’ve been inspired by Cook to try sweet potatoes in more weirdly delicious new ways, here are some easy sweet potato recipes that aren’t casserole or fries.

01 Miso Tahini Whipped Sweet Potato Bowl With Spiced Beans & Broccolini Make It Dairy Free This very fancy-looking meal only takes 10 minutes of prep? Sign me up. Make It Dairy Free will walk you through how to make the whipped sweet potato base, the spiced white bean and broccoli stars, and a crunchy sweet pecan topping.

02 BBQ Chicken Stuffed Sweet Potatoes All The Healthy Things All The Healthy Things’ baked sweet potatoes topped with barbecue chicken and cole slaw look like such a satisfying weeknight dinner. If you want to seriously trim down the time it takes to make something like this, I recommend you keep a rotisserie chicken on deck and microwave bake your potatoes instead of waiting on the oven.

03 Sweet Potato Curry A Cookie Named Desire When it’s cold out, I always find myself craving a slightly spicy curry over a big bowl of steaming hot white rice. A Cookie Named Desire’s sweet potato curry looks so incredibly nourishing for the body and the soul.

04 Chorizo & Sweet Potato Skillet Budget Bytes A one-skillet meal will always get a chance to prove itself to my family, and this one has everything you need from a meal in one pan: carbs, fiber, protein, vegetables, and plenty of cheese. Budget Bytes’ recipe only takes 10 minutes of prep right when you get home for the evening, then let it cook for 45 while the kids finish their homework.

05 Sheet Pan Hot Honey Chicken Bowls All The Healthy Things The way I would pay nearly $20 for this at Cava but not think I could make it myself... All The Healthy Things will have you scraping the bottom of the bowl with her sheet pan hot honey chicken bowls, loaded with sweet potatoes, greens, and grains.

06 Sweet Potato Enchiladas Damn Delicious There’s nothing better than a super cheesy enchilada dinner after a long day at work, in my honest opinion. Damn Delicious explains how to make them with a tasty sweet potato and black bean filling if you need to switch up the usual beef or chicken versions.

07 Sweet Potato & Kale Pizza With Balsamic Drizzle Jessica in the Kitchen I love a funky pizza combo, and Jessica in the Kitchen’s sweet potato, kale, and balsamic pizza is right up my alley. Mashed sweet potatoes make the base for this pie, which sounds delicious in combination with mozzarella, kale, and onion.

08 Two-Potato Parmesan Bake Family Fresh Meals I’ve never seen a recipe exactly like Family Fresh Meals’ two-potato parmesan bake. It’s like a scalloped potato pie of sorts, but a little elevated? This would be so yummy to serve as a dinner party side.

09 Roasted Poblano & Sweet Potato Salad Budget Bytes Budget Bytes’ slightly sweet, Southwestern sweet potato salad looks like such a yummy summer side dish. It’d also be really tasty as a base for burrito bowls, or a veggie-rich lunch all on its own.

10 Banana & Blueberry Stuffed Sweet Potatoes Make It Dairy Free OK, yes, this is the strangest combo to me, but Make It Dairy Free’s post swears that these fruit-stuffed sweet potatoes are a great breakfast. It won’t be for everyone, but it certainly fits the theme of stuffing weird new things inside sweet potatoes.

Sweet potatoes are finally getting the love they deserve outside of Thanksgiving. How will you try them next?