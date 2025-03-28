We’re all aware now that we’re supposed to eat about one gram of protein per kilogram of your body weight — you’ll have to do a little conversion math there — but in practice, when you’re trying to get enough protein, it feels like roughly one million grams each day. When you’re focused on eating all that protein (which is naturally really filling), you might not be getting enough of the other nutrients you need, specifically fiber. That’s when it’s handy to have some favorite high-fiber side dish recipes on deck to pair with your protein of choice.

Fiber is necessary for regular, comfortable bowel movements, but most meat and processed protein snacks and powders don’t contain much fiber at all, according to Medical News Today. So, if you’ve started prioritizing your protein intake and suddenly you’re struggling with major constipation, you’re not alone. With a little conscious effort to add some extra fiber back into your diet, though, you’ll feel better in no time.

According to the National Cancer Institute, these foods are naturally high in fiber:

Apples

Beans

Broccoli

Brussels sprouts

Cabbage

Corn

Leafy greens, like lettuce, kale, spinach, and collard greens

Lentils

Peas

Potatoes with the skins on

Sweet potatoes and yams

Whole wheat bread and pasta

Some pretty delicious options to choose from, right? Here are a few recipes that are particularly loaded with these kinds of foods.

01 Very Veggie Rice & Beans Averie Cooks Corn, peas, and beans, all in one dish? This rice and beans recipe from Averie Cooks is loaded with an entire rainbow’s worth of veggies, so you’ll get pretty much every nutrient you ever needed in one side. The fact that it’s ready in 15 minutes is just the cherry on top.

02 Elote Salad Princess Pinky Girl Personally, I would eat Mexican street corn salad out of a dirty shoe, so if I were a person in need of fiber, I’d happily get it from a recipe like Princess Pinky Girl’s. There is nothing better than sweet corn with all that onion-y, herb-y goodness, creamy dressing, and a healthy sprinkling of cotija cheese.

03 Baked Garlic Sweet Potato Fries Damn Delicious Sweet potato fries never disappoint, and these baked ones from Damn Delicious would be so good beside homemade burgers or barbecue chicken. Lots of reviews on the recipe say they’re seriously good, though be sure to arrange your fries in a single layer on the pan. If they overlap, they won’t crisp up the same way.

04 Braised Fingerling Potatoes With Garlic, Shallots, & Fresh Herbs A Beautiful Plate Skin-on potatoes are high in fiber, reliably delicious, and easy to make. A Beautiful Plate’s recipe combines classic flavors of garlic, shallots, rosemary, and thyme to make a yummy roasted potato side that’ll pair well with any main.

05 Kale & Brussels Sprouts Salad Make It Dairy-Free If you need fiber and you need it now, try Make It Dairy Free’s winter salad recipe. It’s got apples, kale, Brussels sprouts, and you could easily sub in sweet potatoes for the squash to boot. Enjoy it with the crispy tofu on top as pictured, or sans protein if your body needs a reprieve.

06 Grilled Corn & Avocado Salsa Dude That Cookz If you want a similar vibe to the elote salad but sans mayo and cheese, you could opt for Dude That Cookz’ corn and avocado salsa recipe instead. Super fresh and flavorful, it would be so good served in Southwest bowls with chicken, beans, and rice or over tacos.

07 Marinated Lentil Salad Budget Bytes Lentils are a magic food — they’re rich in fiber, high in protein, and incredibly cheap. Budget Bytes has a ton of great lentil recipes on their site, but the marinated lentil salad is particularly inexpensive while still being flavorful and filling. It’s the kind of thing that just gets better the longer it rests in the fridge too.

08 Roasted Garlic Lemon Broccoli All The Healthy Things A simple roasted broccoli side is versatile and easy to make on a busy weeknight — just toss it on a sheet pan and take it out of the oven when it’s time. All The Healthy Things’ version dresses them up a bit with fresh garlic and lemon juice, but otherwise keeps it simple.

09 Sweet & Tangy Apple Slaw All The Healthy Things Pairing apples and cabbage may not be your first thought when thinking about high-fiber side dish recipes, but hear me out. This recipe from All The Healthy Things would be so good on teriyaki chicken sliders or served with blackened shrimp on top. It’s a nice no-cook side for when it’s hot out and you want something cool and crunchy on your plate.

10 Roasted Sweet Potatoes & Brussels Sprouts Dude That Cookz Sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts go together so well, and they’re perfect for tossing on a sheet pan together to roast. This recipe from Dude That Cookz includes a quick and easy glaze to drizzle over top when they’re done to make this version extra delish.

11 Green Goddess Pasta Salad Foodie Crush Foodie Crush’s green goddess pasta salad boasts spinach and peas for added fiber already, and if you swap in whole wheat pasta for plain, you’re golden. The herby dressing adds so much flavor,you’ll want to eat this with every meal.

12 Lemon Parmesan Salad Princess Pinky Girl Listen, if you don’t have much left in the fridge except a bag of chopped romaine, that’s high-fiber enough to get the job done. Princess Pinky Girl’s lemon parm salad recipe takes simple ingredients and pantry staples to make a homemade vinaigrette that’ll jazz up plain salad greens.

13 Southern Collard Greens Recipe With Ham Hocks Simply LaKita OK, collard greens aren’t for everyone, but if you’ve ever wanted to try making them at home, Simply LaKita’s recipe is a good one to try. She’s got lots of great tips for beginners to help simplify the process and get the flavor and texture just right.

So, what will your new favorite high-fiber side dishes be? That grilled corn and avocado salsa is calling my name.