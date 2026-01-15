The 12 Best White Bean Recipes If You've Never Cooked With Them Before

Navy beans, cannellini beans, white beans — no matter what you call them, they’re just as tasty. If you’re new to the game, though, you might be searching for easy white bean recipes that’ll help you learn how to use them in your cooking more regularly. Growing up in the South, I’ve seen them used most often in hambone soups and served over cornbread, which I can’t recommend enough. But white beans are versatile enough to do it all, really. And these are some of the best white bean recipes to figure out just how you like ‘em best.

01 Mediterranean White Bean Salad Averie Cooks Averie Cooks’ recipe looks absolutely heavenly. The marinated beans, asparagus, and olives get piled on top of hummus, whipped feta, or whipped ricotta, and topped with fresh mint and lemon. Spoon it onto some crusty bread and have it for lunch or take it to a party, but be prepared to leave with an empty dish.

02 Chicken & White Bean Stew Damn Delicious I love a rustic dinner with some sort of brothy base I can soak up with bread, and Damn Delicious’ chicken and white bean stew is precisely that. It’s not the quickest meal to make since it takes about an hour in the oven, but it’s a solid option for Sunday dinner.

03 Creamy Smoky White Beans In Garlicky Tomato Sauce Jessica in the Kitchen One-pot meals get automatic bonus points. This recipe from Jessica in the Kitchen yields a super warm and comforting stew-like dish you can serve over rice or on toast. The commenters say smoked paprika is a great substitute for liquid smoke, if you don’t just keep that lying around.

04 White Bean Chicken Chili Foodie Crush White chilis are so good — usually they’re loaded with heavy cream or cheese — but this one from Foodie Crush looks just as delish without all the dairy. It takes about 15 minutes to prep and 40 to simmer, and you’re left with a savory, slightly spicy broth full of chicken, sweet corn, and of course, white beans.

05 Creamy White Bean Dip All The Healthy Things All The Healthy Things’ creamy white bean dip is such a satisfying afternoon snack, or a crowd-pleasing appetizer. It takes about 10 minutes to throw together. Then just surround it with your favorite dippers and crudités.

06 Mediterranean White Bean & Tuna Salad Toasts Foodie Crush Speaking of afternoon snacks — or a really great WFH lunch option — check out Budget Bytes’ recipe for Mediterranean white bean and tuna salad toasts. They look flavorful, fresh, and filling, while being high in both protein and fiber, if you’re tracking that kind of thing.

07 Kale, White Bean, & Pesto Salad Budget Bytes If you love a salad for lunch but want to make sure it holds you over ‘til you get home, try Budget Bytes’ kale, white bean, and pesto salad. The beans and chicken will keep you full, while all the veggies add freshness and fiber. Personally, I’d throw some feta on top too.

08 Hearty Minestrone Soup All The Healthy Things Ah yes, the thing white beans are known for — soup! All The Healthy Things’ minestrone recipe is a classic take on the traditional dish, complete with multiple kinds of veggies and plenty of beans. Serve it with a crusty bread for maximum comfort.

09 Tuscan White Bean Stuffed Tomatoes Budget Bytes This dish is for the tomato lovers only: white bean stuffed tomatoes, courtesy of Budget Bytes. It’s meant to be served over pasta or rice so that when you tuck into those tender tomatoes, there’s something to catch all the delicious sauce. This would be such an impressive dinner-party entrée.

10 Chorizo & White Bean Enchilada Skillet The Curious Plate Another 30-minute white bean skillet dinner: The Curious Plate’s chorizo and white bean enchilada skillet. It’s a delicious melting pot of spicy chorizo, white beans, eggs, and cheese, which you can top with all the jalapeños and cilantro your heart desires.

11 Sausage & White Bean Skillet Averie Cooks If you need a white bean recipe that doubles as a good weeknight meal, try this one from Averie Cooks. It’s ready in 30 minutes and only requires one skillet. In return you get a saucy stew of ground sausage, tender beans, sun-dried tomatoes, and kale. Top with parm and serve.

12 Spaghetti With Cannellini Bean Bolognese A Beautiful Plate Need a vegetarian take on spaghetti? Try A Beautiful Plate’s cannellini bean bolognese. It’s a classic bolognese with parmesan rinds and all, just sub beans for beef and enjoy.

Don’t mind me, just off to make some white bean dip...