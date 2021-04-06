A Beginner's Guide To Energy Work And Energy Body Work

Everyone could probably use some sort of healing in their life, which is why some people turn to self-care, color therapy, or even dabble in energy work. At a time when people send each other positive energy or vibes when they’re struggling, or even go as far as policing other people’s energy (looking at you, people with “Good Vibes Only” T-shirts and phone covers), some might find the idea of energy healing intriguing. At the same time, sending positive energy or vibes has also become a non-religious way to refer to the sentiment of “thoughts and prayers,” so not everyone may view energy as a method of healing. Either way, here’s what to know about energy work, energy body work, and energy healing courses if you’re interested in getting started.

What is energy work?

There is no clear medical definition of energy work or science-based descriptions of this type of therapy, but here’s how Dr. Carolyn C. Ross, MD, describes it in an article in Psychology Today: “Energy healing, or energy medicine… includes Reiki, Qi Gong, Tai Chi, Healing Touch, and many other modalities. Acupuncture is also a form of energy healing.” According to Ross, energy work is based on the idea that “disease results from an imbalance or blockage in our body’s vital energy.” So, when an energy healer removes the blockage or stimulates the flow of energy, it’s supposed to allow our body to naturally heal itself.

What is energy body work?

Some types of energy work involve practices like burning sage, harnessing the power of crystals, or aura cleansing. Other varieties of energy work involve working with a practitioner who channels the energy into different parts of the body. This is called “energy body work.” Reiki and acupuncture are the two most common and widely known forms of energy body work. It can also include breathwork (pranayama) or asana (posture) yoga.

What are different types of energy work?

Energy is important and affects the way we feel and move through life. There are several energy healing techniques you can use to ease your mind, body, and spirit.

Pranic Healing: This healing targets your body’s energy and aura. It removes spiritual toxins.

This healing targets your body’s energy and aura. It removes spiritual toxins. Quantum Healing: This is a great way to boost your immune system. It not only helps you spiritually but focuses on your energy’s flow as well.

This is a great way to boost your immune system. It not only helps you spiritually but focuses on your energy’s flow as well. Emotional Freedom Healing: This technique is considered one of the easiest skills to learn. It requires physical touch and tapping on specific parts of the body to relieve stress and negative energy. During the massage, the person giving the rubdown says positive affirmations out loud that are specific to the person and their needs.

How can you practice energy work in small, practical ways?

You don’t have to go out and buy a bunch of sage bundles, sign up for every Reiki class you can find, or start charging crystals by the light of the moon (if you don’t want to, that is). Practicing energy work can be as simple as setting aside time at regular intervals throughout the day for mindful breathing. If you’re on the fence about burning sage — which could also be seen as cultural appropriation — you can use light a palo-santo-scented candle at the end of each day. Even if you aren’t convinced it will clear negative energy, it’ll smell nice!

Free Online Energy Healing Courses

Look, we’re going to be honest with you. With the exception of acupuncture (which, according to the National Institute of Health’s National Center for Complementary and Integrative Medicine, has been researched extensively and, in some cases, found to be effective for pain management) and some of the yoga and breathing techniques, there is no evidence that most of these methods actually do anything. At all. Those examples are a little different also because in order to (legally) perform acupuncture or teach a yoga class, you must first go through an established training and certification process.

On the other hand, people who would like to work as healers using things like crystals typically take energy healing courses. A quick Google search of those will yield courses that look like fake programs, so it’s important you put in the time, do the research, and take courses from someone reputable in the field.

Here are some examples of free online energy healing courses, which allow you to get a taste of what it involves without parting ways with hard-earned dollars. And in some cases, yes, these are free introductory seminars that will try to get you to spend money on other things, tread carefully as you decide whether to go further with the course or not.