What Experts Say About The “Erectile Recession” Affecting Millennial Men

When you hear the term erectile dysfunction, or ED, you probably think of older men — maybe a punchline about midlife, low testosterone, and *those* tiny blue pills. But there’s growing (sorry 🫣) evidence that not only is it happening to younger men, but a clear pattern is emerging whereby Gen Z and millennial men are increasingly reporting ED. So much so, in fact, that this wave of dysfunction has been dubbed by some doctors and therapists as the “erectile recession.”

“About 10-15% of men ages 20 to 45 experience clinical erectile dysfunction, defined as persistent difficulty getting or maintaining an erection despite adequate stimulation,” Suzannah Weiss, resident sexologist for Fleshy and author of Subjectified: Becoming a Sexual Subject, tells Scary Mommy, pointing out, “A 2024 study found that ED is actually more common in men ages 18-24, with about 18% reporting it, as opposed to 13% ages 25-34 or 35-44.” So, it’s a problem that seems to be affecting Gen Z and millennial men more than any other age group.

Since the subject is often shrouded in silence, Scary Mommy asked sexologists like Weiss, along with urologists and other health experts, to help unpack why it’s happening, what helps, and how couples can face it together.

More Than Just a Middle-Aged Problem

Erectile dysfunction is on the rise across the board, but the conversation surrounding ED and younger men is definitely starting to get more traction. “We’re seeing more young men than ever who feel like they’ve lost control of their sex lives,” says Aleece Fosnight, PA-C and medical advisor for Aeroflow Urology. “And it’s taking a real toll — not just physically, but emotionally and relationally.”

And while “erectile recession” has emerged as a cheeky new term to help bring attention to this issue, the issue itself isn’t exactly as new as it may seem. “Medical research has started to notice these changes in younger men experiencing ED and decreased sexual desire over the past decade,” explains Fosnight, citing a 2007 study published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism that reported testosterone levels have been declining by about 1% per year since the ‘80s, even in healthy men.

Experts say this dysfunction is being driven by a constellation of contributing factors, including ones you may have assumed (chronic stress) to ones you suspected but still find surprising (porn exposure).

“We’re absolutely seeing more young men in their 20s and 30s coming in with erectile dysfunction or low libido, despite being otherwise healthy,” says Justin Houman, MD, FACs, assistant professor of urology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, who confirms that the rise in ED among younger men is multifactorial. “While physical conditions like low testosterone or vascular issues are more typical in older men, in millennials and Gen Z, we’re seeing a very different set of contributors — primary psychological and lifestyle-related.”

Stressed AF

I’m stressed, you’re stressed — we’re all stressed. And, unfortunately, that stress can wreak havoc on libido. Fosnight points to two studies that link chronic perceived stress and anxiety with lower sexual desire and arousal: This 2022 study in the International Journal of Impotence Research, and this 2025 research by Mües et al. The gist: “Men who experienced greater work-related or interpersonal stress had lower sexual satisfaction and more frequent erectile issues,” explains Fosnight.

It doesn’t help that stress flies at us from all directions. Says Houman, “Stress increases cortisol, which suppresses testosterone and blunts libido. Add to that anxiety and depression, which are on the rise in this demographic, and you’ve got a perfect storm for ED.”

While stress is a psychological factor, it can have very physiological effects. “When you're anxious, your body pumps out adrenaline, which diverts blood flow away from exactly where you want it most,” says Milla Impola, sex, condom, and lube expert at One Condoms.

This is particularly problematic considering just how many stressors our generation deals with. “One in four Americans say they reached peak burnout before age 30,” Impola says. “Many millennials are exhausted from work, nervous about job security, and stressed about money.”

Weiss highlights that in addition to mental health itself being a culprit, treatments for mental health issues could play a part, too.

“When someone is under stress, this can interfere with their ability to focus on the sensations they’re feeling in the moment, which can lead to difficulty getting or maintaining an erection, or other issues like delayed or premature ejaculation. Medications used to treat depression and anxiety, such as SSRI antidepressants, can also interfere with libido and sexual function,” she says.

Social Media Mentality

We’ve all heard by now about how damaging social media can be for our mental health and body image, and that holds true where ED in younger men is concerned. “Social media is not helping. It pushes constant comparison, adding even more pressure to succeed in life and in the bedroom,” Impola emphasizes. “Social media tends to showcase unrealistic standards.”

Fosnight agrees: “Body image issues and low self-esteem, especially related to gym culture or 'fitspiration' ideals, also play a role in psychogenic ED.”

A surprising problem with younger men spending more time online is that, while there’s so much information readily available, it’s being filtered through social media platforms. “Gen Z is exposed to a lot of sexually explicit content that is created to entertain, not inform, and are often missing out on vital context about what they’re seeing,” says Birna Gustafsson, a sex educator and public health advocate.

Gustafsson also cites the growing ideological divide as a potential libido killer, with young adults of all genders expressing that “dating is becoming increasingly difficult with the rise of clashing values.”

Porn, Performance, & Pressure to Please

Speaking of unrealistic standards, this brings us to what research arguably shows to be one of the biggest contributing factors to ED among younger generations: porn exposure.

“Another correlation has been porn-induced erectile dysfunction (PIED),” says Fosnight, elaborating, “Excessive or compulsive use of internet pornography can lead to desensitization of the brain’s reward pathways, making real-life sexual experiences less stimulating and less rewarding. PIED has been associated with delayed ejaculation, difficulty with arousal, or ED during partnered sex despite adequate physical health.”

And early exposure seems to be a major contributor.

“One of the biggest culprits is performance anxiety, which is often tied to porn consumption. Many young men are exposed to porn long before they’ve had meaningful sexual experiences, which can create unrealistic expectations and disconnect them from real intimacy,” says Houman, explaining that this leads to PIED, “where arousal becomes dependent on visual stimulation, rather than emotional or physical connection.”

Porn certainly seems to contribute to the internalized pressure men feel to perform, which is only exacerbated by “sexual performance” marketing. And this can lead to confusing anxiety-based performance issues with actual ED.

“Every year, I get more young men asking me how to measure the strength of their erections, as they’re terrified they’re not strong enough to please someone in bed,” shares Gustafsson. “They’re exposed to a lot of marketing for erectile dysfunction medication, supplements, and tools to improve their erectile function, which has misleadingly been renamed ‘sexual performance.’ They may be self-diagnosing with ED without actually fitting the criteria, but feel too ashamed to speak to a healthcare professional about their concerns.”

Furthermore, there’s this pervasive notion that men should be ready and raring to go at all times when it comes to sex, an idea reinforced by media (and yes, obviously porn).

Says Gustafsson, “I hear from college-aged men all the time who are worried about not being able to go two or three rounds, or if not being in the mood every time their girlfriend initiates is a sign that something is majorly wrong. The messaging they’re being fed about sexual health in general is very confusing.”

The Condom Conversation No One’s Having

Another possible contributor to erectile issues that you may not hear often? Condom fit. But, according to Impola, it’s definitely a thing: “Many researchers have studied condom-associated erection problems (CAEP), and studies have found that between 14% and 28% of men experience erection loss during condom application, and 10–20% experience erection loss during intercourse while using a condom.”

Much of this has to do with improper fit. Explains Impola, “Regular condoms are 7 inches long, whereas the average penis is around 5.5 inches. Regular condoms are too long for 91% of people. The extra latex either hangs off at the tip or bunches at the base like a tight rubber band. Condoms are also too tight in girth for 50% of people … If your condom is too tight and creates a tight ring at the base, it literally restricts blood flow.”

So, it’s important to find the right fit to avoid erection wreckers like slippage and squeezing.

Life, Man

And, lastly, we have to look at the humdrum daily factors that could be kicking in to this ED trend in younger men.

“We also can’t ignore the physiological impact of lifestyle: poor sleep, overuse of screens — especially late at night — lack of exercise, processed diets, and alcohol or cannabis use all contribute to reduced sexual function, even in healthy men,” says Houman.

Fosnight agrees, pointing out that these factors greatly impair vascular health and hormone regulation, leading to low libido and ED. She notes that a significant contributor to more sedentary lifestyles in younger people could be the fact that “more virtual and remote positions have increased ‘sitting’ positions (IT jobs) and less activity in a work environment, especially in the younger population.”

So, What Can You Do About It?

Not only does dealing with ED affect the mental health of the person afflicted by it — particularly at an age when there’s so much stigma surrounding the conversation — but it can also take a silent toll on relationships in the form of confusion, emotional disconnection, or even rejection that partners may feel.

When it comes to tackling this issue head-on (sorry, I’ll see myself out), the experts recommend focusing on lifestyle and behavior habits ranging from better sleep to quitting porn. But one thing they all seem to emphasize: Communication is key here.

“For people experiencing erectile dysfunction, it helps to be able to discover what you need to achieve and maintain arousal through masturbation and talk openly about this with your partner. You also may need to make it clear that this is nothing to do with your partner and express attraction toward them,” suggests Weiss, adding that certain sex toys or tools can help increase stimulation to the penis in order to promote blood flow and erections.

Sex expert Mayumi Sato, the CMO at YSOS dating app, founder of Sex Summit, and host of the sex and relationship podcast Vida não Mono, recommends “trying to take the pressure off penetration and focusing more on connection, such as foreplay and physical touch. When the goal isn’t all about performance, it’s often easier for things to happen naturally.”

Sato also wonders if erectile dysfunction isn’t on the rise in younger men so much as it’s just being talked about more — making the case even stronger for destigmatizing the topic. “Erectile dysfunction was likely swept under the rug in previous generations, while men today feel more comfortable discussing such personal challenges,” she says, “plus medicine has developed enough to understand that the causes of ED are beyond just age-related changes.”

Ultimately, stresses Houman, ED in younger men reflects deeper cultural pressures and speaks to a man’s overall health in a big-picture way. “When younger men experience it,” he says, “we need to look beyond just blood tests and ask deeper questions about their lifestyle, relationships, and mental well-being.”