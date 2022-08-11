It’s a heavily filtered world out there. No longer is it just the models airbrushed into oblivion, now it’s every other human I follow on Instagram — everywhere, it’s poreless, flawlessly smooth skin. Even though I know that to have pores is to be human, I’m also perfectly fine using a product that aims to exfoliate those pores for skin that looks brighter and smoother than before. Plus, Facetheory's new Skin Perfecting Saliatica T6 Toner works IRL — and I’ve never seen a filter that can do that.

Fast Facts

Who is it for: oily, combination, congested, and acne-prone skin

Free of alcohol, parabens, silicones, PEGs, SLS, SLES, and mineral oils Active ingredients: Salicylic acid (2% BHA), lactic acid (0.49% AHA), centella asiatica, and Dendriclear ™ microbiome-balancing complex

First, What Exactly Is Toner?

For the uninitiated, face toner is traditionally the second step in a skincare routine, right after cleansing. Historically, toners were formulated to remove excess oil, and therefore were drying, due to a high concentration of astringents. Skincare continues to innovate and now, toner is a crucial part of the routine thanks to its ability to nourish, soothe redness, brighten skin tone, and even reduce the appearance of pores and fine lines.

Trying Facetheory’s Saliatica T6 Toner

Facetheory’s new Saliatica T6 Toner does all of the above — and it’s good for acne-prone skin. The sustainably packaged product comes in a pretty amber bottle with an aluminum cap, so I can’t lie when I say I love how it fits in beautifully with my bathroom “wannabe spa” aesthetic.

The magical elixir inside this bottle truly performs. With a high concentration of active ingredients like salicylic acid (a BHA) and lactic acid (an AHA), this toner works harder and smarter, and from my experience, a little goes a long way.

On first use, I was happy to find the toner truly is scent-free. It absorbed into my skin beautifully without any stinging or irritation. I began using it precisely the week when hormones were prone to rage wild across my chin and I’ve noticed a calming that I can only attribute to the T6. After a few days, I felt a visible smoothness and physical softness that — I’ll be honest — surprised me. I’m generally wary of products that promise fast results but the T6 delivered in spades.

How Saliatica T6 Works

By relying on four active ingredients to do the heavy lifting, Saliatic T6 gently exfoliates to remove dead skin cells and buildup to bring clearer, brighter skin to the surface. Here’s what you need to know about each active:

The Science

If you’re like me, a product is only worth trying if it has some real evidence-based results to back it up. Facetheory’s new toner has some impressive stats. In a clinical study conducted over a 28-day period, the 19 participants reported a 31% decrease in whiteheads and blackheads and an 82% decrease in the transformation of papules to pustules — meaning, the bumps didn’t turn to pus-filled bumps. What’s more, the participants’ skin microbiota was rebalanced after the 28-day study.

How To Use Saliatica T6

Saliatica T6 is simple to use. Gently apply with a cotton pad to a clean face up to twice a day, although you’ll probably want to work your way up to that, starting just every other day to test your skin’s reaction. No need to wash off — this unscented toner absorbs quickly and leaves no residue behind.

What Others Are Saying About Facetheory

Facetheory’s innovative skincare products are clean, vegan, and cruelty-free. Packed sustainably with affordable prices, the UK-based brand is no stranger to five-star reviews. And they stand behind their products. You can return any product within 365 days if you’re not satisfied.

Here are just a few standout reviews from verified reviewers:

“I started using this around 2 weeks ago and can see a massive improvement in my skin texture and how it makes me feel too! Very impressed and I built up the product usage as recommended and use twice daily with absolutely no problems, and I know it’s making my skin feel great. Struggled with adult hormonal acne for years and this seems to really help keep the breakouts at bay.” -Anna McHale

“Amazing product, I have already advised all my friends to buy this. My pores are reduced, my skin brighter and firmer, acne scarring is massively reduced so my complexion is much more even. My skin feels smooth and soft. It's a miracle product and I LOVE it.” - Melanie Tate

“Started off using this every other day at night and had some spot purging for a couple of weeks but I stuck to using it every 3 days and now every other and can honestly say it’s made a huge difference to my skins texture and appearance. The small under the skin spots and blackheads are slowly clearing and keeps hormonal breakouts at bay” - Laura Tuddenham

Final Thoughts

I tend to let skin products simmer before making a recommendation because more often than not, it takes time to see results. But I can honestly say that I saw visible results in my skin’s texture and completion within three days. Combined with the affordable price point and ease of use, I’d absolutely recommend the T6 Toner to all my friends. Clear skin for $20? It’s a no-brainer.