It only gets cheesier from here!
It’s very rare to find a kid (or adult) who isn’t in love with mac and cheese. It’s a quick meal that’s always there to save dinner after a long day. But if you and the kids are officially over box macaroni, here are 10 fancy mac and cheese recipes that’ll take this classic gooey dish to a gourmet level.
Portland Press Herald/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images
Ingredients: 1 lb elbow noodles, 1 c tomato juice, 2/5 c mayonnaise, 1 c grated cheese, 1 tsp seasoning, 1 tsp salt
Directions: Boil macaroni in salted water until cooked. Place in a baking pan and add cheese, mayonnaise, tomato juice, and spices. Let bake for 15 minutes. Sprinkle the rest of the cheese on top and put in the oven until it melts, then serve.
yipengge/E+/Getty Images