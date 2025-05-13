The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the go-ahead for the U.S.’s first at-home alternative to the Pap smear. The Teal Wand, a self-administered test, will offer a "much preferred experience," to the traditional, famously uncomfortable Pap smear, according the device’s parent company, Teal Health.

The Teal Wand is a vaginal swab that women can administer at home, and mail in to a lab to test for HPV (human papillomavirus). HPV causes the vast majority of cases of cervical cancer.

Teal Health hopes to increase cervical cancer screening rates by making testing more comfortable and convenient with the Teal Wand.

“Cervical cancer is one of the only cancers that is almost entirely preventable with regular screening, yet more than 1 in 4 women in the U.S. are behind,” the company shared in their announcement.

The FDA approved the Teal Wand following a clinical trial, which found the device was 96% accurate in detecting cervical precancers — as accurate as a screening from a doctor. The same study found that participants were 86% more likely to comply with cervical cancer screening recommendations if they were able to do so from home.

“It’s about finally giving women an option that makes sense for their lives – something that can be done quickly and comfortably at home,” Kara Egan, Teal Health CEO, said in a statement. “Because when we make care easier to get, we help women stay healthy, for themselves and for the people who rely on them every day."

There’s a growing case for HPV testing being the most effective screening method for cervical cancer. U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is currently in the process of updating its guidance to recommend HPV testing as the primary form of screening for women aged 30 to 65, demoting Pap smears to second place.

During a Pap smear, a doctor collects cells from the cervix to check for the presence of cancerous or precancerous cells. This method is still considered most effective for women in their 20s, — its recommended women 20 to 30 should get a Pap smear every three years.

Around 13,000 cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed a year, with more than 4000 resulting in death. The widespread use of the HPV vaccine since 2007 has helped to decrease the prevalence of the disease over the years, but consistent testing could help to further prevent it.

Teal Health says the Teal Wand will be available in California starting next month, and expand to other states from there. Pricing for the option has not yet been announced.