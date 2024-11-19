Fill My Stocking With These Fancy Gummies, Please

Most moms I know tend to be the gift-giving backbone of their families. We’re shopping the sales, crunching the budgets, and even find ourselves responsible for buying gifts on behalf of others so they have something to give. It’s safe to say we have the “giving” portion down pat, but receiving? That’s where we tend to get the short end of the stick. But I’ve got a secret that’ll make all your shopping-for-mom questions evaporate into thin air: all we want for the holidays is a break.

I can’t speak for all moms, but as a mother with five years of parenthood under her belt, I can say with almost 100 percent certainty that we’d welcome a break of any kind. Feel free to offer us a spa weekend or babysitting services, or if you want to gift something a little more luxurious and stocking-friendly, check out these Beboe gummies. They pack a lot of calm for an experience that’s more elevated and mindful than you might expect cannabis to be. It also helps that each one is 100 percent natural and socially-dosed, so it’s the kind of gummy that a busy mom can tackle her to-do list on — just with a little less stress.

For the canna-curious among us, we went through the hard work of sorting through the full Beboe gummy line-up so you can find the right one for every mom on your gift list. Whether you’re shopping for a momma who needs a little motivation to get through that pile of laundry, or one who just wants a good night's rest (hi, all of us), there’s something on this list for everyone.

Cloud 9 Gummies

You could book the mom in your life a full spa day (you probably still should), or you can get her these sparkling pear gummies. They’re made with a 1:1 ratio of cannabis and non-psychoactive CBG to elevate everyday comfort, and are known as the cashmere socks and slippers of the canna-gummy world.

Sweet Dreams Gummies

The minute you become a mom, sleep becomes an elusive thing. Whether you’re sleep training a toddler or just can’t close your eyes without seeing the next day’s responsibilities pile up, there are plenty of reasons to consider these raspberry plum gummies. Made with a combination of cannabis and CBN for a cozy effect, Beboe’s Sweet Dreams gummies will help you slip into a more restful nighttime routine.

Inspired Gummies

Problem-solving is a major part of motherhood. What’s for dinner? Did I fill out that form? How do I fix yet another thing that has broken in this house? These cannabis blood orange gummies are enhanced with sativa-inspired terpenes to inject a little creative energy for inspiration that can help mom tackle that to-do list.

Downtime Gummies

Picture this: the kids have gone to bed, the dishes in the sink have been washed, and it’s time to turn on the latest trending show. These blackberry Downtime Gummies are designed with a soothing blend of cannabis and CBD to help moms ease into the second half of the day where the only thing they have to worry about is resting.

Anytime Gummies

Being a mom is a 24/7 job, so a gummy made with a small dose can help center us when the day gets overwhelming. Designed to be enjoyed day or night, these huckleberry gummies include a splash of balancing terpenes to keep you even keeled, even on the most chaotic days.

Remedy Gummies

Artfully blended for bliss, these golden peach gummies offer relief for those “I just can’t” days with a restorative duo of cannabis and CBD, and a true-to-fruit flavor.