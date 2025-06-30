I've Tried Hundreds Of Vibrators. This Is The Only One You Need.

If you happen to be strolling through a sex toy store, or even the pharmacy in Target (yes, they have vibrators there), and start feeling lost, confused, and perhaps a wee bit frightened about all the slick silicone penises and little egg-shaped things that claim to be just as good as oral sex (nothing is as good as oral with the right person), then I’m here to help.

As a woman nearing my fifth decade of life who has been single off and on for the better part of eight years, I’ve tried them all. I’ve been to my share of sex toy parties and hosted more. I do this because when your friends buy lots of toys, you get free stuff — and believe me when I tell you that I could probably open my own store with all the joy sticks I’ve gotten.

I’ve reviewed sex toys and been sent many samples. My panties have seen everything from a vibrator that doubles as an alarm clock to a clone-a-willy kit, which is exactly what it sounds like... so if you have a willing partner and want to get your craft on, I recommend it because, well, why not? It’s fun.

But nothing, and I mean nothing, can compare to my trusty little wireless finger blaster.

It's pretty, it's pink, and it fits right on your finger. If you're looking for a buzz buddy, start (and finish) with this one.

It's under 20 bucks and gets the job done a lot better and faster without having to handle some jackhammer that won't even fit in your purse. As the saying goes, it's not the size of the boat; it's the motion of the ocean.

Am I right, or am I right?

There are 10 different modes to suit your mood, and really, what else do we need? I don't know about you, but when I'm buzzing one off, I'm there to get the job done and go about my day. I don't have time for lots of buttons and nonsense.

This little love thimble is quiet, yet leaves me thoroughly shaken and stirred.

I love how it can be slid into a drawer, travel bag, or glove compartment without taking up a lot of space.

Bonus: It comes with a battery, so there's no need to charge it. Because if you've ever reached for your Sir-Buzz-A-Lot and he needed a charge, you know how frustrating that is. And I'm not lying when I tell you the battery in mine lasted for over five years, and that little power drill was used a lot. Efficiency counts, especially when it comes to a vibrator.

So, if you're curious, or just need a new toy but would rather save your money to get your hair done, I can't recommend this one enough. After all, who needs the Bentley of vibrators when this pocket rocket parks in the right spot?

Katie lives in Maine with her three kids, two ducks, and a goldendoodle. When she’s not writing, she’s reading, at the gym, redecorating her home, or spending too much money online.