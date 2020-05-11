105+ Saucy And Flirty Texts To Send To Your Crush (Even If They're Your Spouse)

Are you desperately trying to get the attention of a certain someone you like? Whether you’re in a serious relationship, keeping it casual, or are actively trying to get your flirty best friend to do more than flirt, a simple text can make all the difference. Flirting via text is a lot different than sexting, though. Just like flirting in real life uses pick-up lines, it requires a bit of subtlety and cheekiness. It’s not meant to be serious… just fun. But, you can still get your point (or desires) across and your mission accomplished with the right lines.

RELATED: How You Doin’? Legit Tips On How To Flirt IRL For Every Personality

Everyone loves a saucy text from their sweetheart but sometimes coming up with one can be a little hard. You may not want to send a nude, but a sexy message can be just as effective. So make your boo a little hot under the collar at work with the perfect message that’ll have them racing home. These short and sweet flirty texts go from innocent to scandalous. Use your best judgment to gauge which is the right one to send to the babe you’re trying to bed.

I have nothing interesting to say, but I really wanted to talk to you. Have you thought about me at all today? Type “Y” for yes. What would you say if I asked you over? (Not that I am… yet.) Lunch was fun! I love sitting across from you. I gotta be honest: That hair twirl/lip bite/concentration scowl is one of my favorite things you do. What emoji makes you think of me? Wanna trade secrets? I’m in bed and soooo cold. I need a cuddle buddy. Can I sleep in your sweatshirt tonight? I never get bored of thinking about you/talking to you. You’re world champion at making me grin like an idiot. Tell me your biggest regret. Mine is not climbing over the table to kiss you last night. You’re looking particularly hot right now. Don’t worry, I’m not stalking you… just assuming you look as good as always. I’m out shopping and am in the dressing room. Wanna help me pick out what to buy? Wanna pick out my outfit for date night/work/whatever? You can start with my underwear. Netflix and Chill? My bed smells like you, but I’m worried the smell is fading fast. How soon can you make it back? I had a dream about you last night. I’d tell you about it, but it’s super inappropriate. What’s your favorite part of my body? I’m at work. Guess what I’m not wearing! Have I told you how much I enjoy your lips? I’m bored. Tell me about a sex dream you’ve had. I bet you I can make it hard for you to get up from your desk without embarrassing yourself. I’m having some particularly R-rated thoughts right now and you’re the star of all of them. Can’t wait until you’re by my side, again… or on top. Whatevs. Bet you can’t make me blush. (Or: You know, you’re really good at making me blush.) Come take me on a date. I had a dream we were sexting. Imagine my disappointment when I woke up and realized we weren’t… yet. I’m starving and I don’t want to go out to eat with anyone else. I’ll even pick the restaurant. Just say you’ll come. If you’re trying to decide if you should hit on me or not, you definitely should. How much longer until you realize I like you and you tell me you like me, too? I hate everyone. Except you. Last night was perfect. Thanks. If I show some skin for our date night, will you hate it or love it? How many licks till I get to the center of it? I love it when you whisper in my ear, gives my body goosebumps. No more games, we flirting or what? I can’t stop thinking about your delicious scent. Would love to have a shoulder rub from you right about now. Is it too forward to come out and say I like you? Do you miss me? Type “Y” for yes. In the mood to have some fun? Want to play a game? 😉 Which emoji reminds you of me? Why don’t we take this conversation offline and a little more personal? I couldn’t wait the “three days” so here I am texting you now. Seeing a text from you pop up gives me an adrenaline rush. Hi, I have nothing to say but just wanted to say I was thinking of you. Oh, so this is what butterflies feel like? 🙂 Interesting. We just said bye but I miss you already. I love you more than wine. You may be out of sight, but you’re never out of my mind. I’m cold. Wanna come over and warm me up? Your scent on my pillow is my favorite smell. How would you like a long, slow massage? (Come over.) We should call in sick tomorrow and spend all day in bed. Let’s go to bed early and sleep late. What are you craving right now? I can’t stop thinking about when you did [fill in the blank]. Are you hungry? Wanna Chipotle and chill? It’s been way too long since we’ve hung out, don’t you think? Today sucked. I need you to come over to cheer me up. It’s hard to concentrate on work when you keep popping into my head. I have a case of beer and a weekend off from work. The only thing missing is you. You’re going to think I’m lying, but you’re pretty much my dream guy. Do you think I would look better in a skirt or tight jeans? Did I tell you what I call my boobs? I’m so excited about our date tonight. If you play your cards right, then you’re going to love what I’ve got planned for later. I just finished a book I know you would love. You should come over to pick it up. I have a few ideas for dessert later, and I’m not talking about ice cream. Every message you send me is like a small gift. In my mind, I’ve got your arms wrapped tight around me. I still can’t believe we made out [fill in the blank with a saucy location or time]. How long until I can bury my face in your neck again? The only argument I ever want to have with you is whether you’re big spoon or small spoon. My love language is physical touch. Want to see why? I love when the house is empty because I can walk around naked. Getting a visual? You are really hot. Just texting to remind you. I have a gift I want you to unwrap tonight. Trying to plan ahead… how long is it going to take you to realize you’d rather be with me than wherever you are? Can we book a trip to a bed and breakfast, with heavy emphasis on the bed? I had a dream we were texting, so I woke up and decided to turn it into a reality. Hey, are you at the mall right now? I think I see you, but it might be some other incredibly attractive person. I can’t stop smiling thinking about last night. Nobody gets me like you do. Now that I’ve officially texted you, I’m going to be staring at my phone, nervously waiting for it to beep. Seeing your name pop up on my phone makes me smile like an idiot. I like you. What are you going to do about it? I want to eat everything, including… You are inspiring some very sexy thoughts… by the way.

Truth or Dare Texts

If none of these seem right, how about starting a game of Text-Based Truth or Dare? We have a whole list of dirty dares, but here are a few to get things started.

I dare you to take a picture in your sexiest outfit. I dare you to send a pic in your favorite pair of underwear. I dare you to send a pic of your favorite body part. I dare you to be naked when I get home. I dare you to pick a food for me to eat off your body tonight. Make a “dirty” Amazon wish list and send it to me. Have you ever had a dirty dream about me? (What was it about?) Have you ever sent a nude to someone? What do you think about in the shower? What have you always wanted to try in the bedroom, but haven’t had the guts to ask? What do you say about me to your friends? If you could have a full day with nothing to do with me, what would you want to do? When did you know I was right for you? What did you tell your family about me? What did you think after our first kiss? (No words. Just dirty emojis followed by a question mark. Let them interpret your dare!) What’s the most childish thing you’ve ever done? I dare you to send a picture of yourself in anything but clothes. I dare you to take a picture of yourself licking something.