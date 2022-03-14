In order to prevent another wave of Covid-19 — or another, more contagious variant from forming and spreading — experts have been talking about prevention strategies, including another vaccine booster shot. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla appeared on CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday and said that a fourth dose of the vaccine is “necessary.”

"Right now, the way that we have seen, it is necessary, a fourth booster right now. The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths," Bourla said.

"It's not that good against infections but doesn't last very long. But we are just submitting those data to the FDA [Food and Drug Administration], and then we will see what the experts also will say outside Pfizer," he added.

He also appeared on CNBC and talked about how Pfizer is set to submit data backing up this claim. “It’s clear that there is a need in an environment of omicron to boost the immune response,” he said.

According to the FDA’s website, the administration has “regulatory processes in place to facilitate the development of COVID-19 vaccines that meet the FDA's rigorous scientific standards.” Currently, kids ages 5-11 are eligible for two pediatric doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.

Pfizer is now testing the efficacy and safety of a third dose for children. The company also has ongoing trials for vaccines for children ages 5 and under. Bourla said that Pfizer should have data on the three-dose vaccine trial for children ages 6 months to 5 years by April.

Until then, you know the drill.:Keep up on your boosters as adults. Be sure to test regularly and isolate if you test positive. And, hey, even though the CDC is dropping its guidelines, there is no harm in continuing to wear a mask.