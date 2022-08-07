Fox Host Says Women Who Haven't Been Pregnant Aren't 'Ripe' Enough To Be President

Fox News host Jesse Watters said that in order for a woman to become president of the United States, she has to first be “ripe” enough, as in get married and have children. Yeah.

During the August 3 episode oof Fox News’ The Five, Watters talked about the possibility of Democratic New York Congresswoman and frequent right-wing target Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) becoming president one day.

"With age comes wisdom and she’s pretty young. That’s my nice way of saying she’s not very smart," Watters said to his co-hosts. "You know when you like pick a banana and the banana’s in your hand and it’s green and then even if you try to peel it, it’s still not even peeling? That’s AOC. She’s not ripe enough to run for president."

AOC just got engaged to her longterm boyfriend Riley Roberts. At 32, she isn’t old enough to run for the office of the president of the United States, as the Constitution prohibits anyone under the age of 35 from serving as president.

Still, Watters felt the need to explain that not only does AOC have to wait three years, but she’s also gotta pop out a kid or two before anyone will take her seriously for the role.

"This is how it goes. Just follow me, Greg,” Watters said too his co-host Greg Gutfeld. “You get married. Then you get pregnant and then once you have the baby, you have a family and the media loves it," Watters explained. "They eat it up. And it makes you more of a mature person."

This isn’t the first time Watters has opened his mouth to unleash something wildly misogynistic. In mid-July, Watters argued that the 10-year-old girl from Ohio who had to travel to Indiana for an abortion after she was raped was a story fabricated by the left-wing media.

“If there’s a 10-year-old child abuser out there on the streets of Ohio, he needs to be brought to justice. And if so-called doctors are covering up child rape, they need to be prosecuted. But if this horrific story isn’t accurate and the abortion doctor and the Indianapolis Star are misleading us? And the mainstream media and president of the United States seizing on another hoax? Then this is absolutely shameful. And fits a pretty dangerous pattern of politically timed disinformation.”

Two days after he made this comment, the girl’s alleged rapist was arrested.