11 Game Day Appetizers For All Your Sunday Afternoon Watch Parties

Football season is upon us, and you know what that means (no, I’m not talking about the fact that your man is busy every Sunday from now until February). I’m talking about game day appetizers, dips, finger foods, snackies, and picky bits. The spread at your friends’ house for game day is arguably the highlight of the weekend, at least if you’re someone who loves party food. Game day appetizers are no holds-barred. They don’t have to be fancy, or healthy, or anything other than absolutely delicious and shareable.

If you’re not sure what to make for your first watch party of the season, here are some crowd-pleasing ideas.

01 Pulled Pork Sliders All The Healthy Things Let’s start with a heavier app for those evening games that land around dinnertime. All The Healthy Things’ pulled pork sliders sound so good: Hawaiian sweet rolls piled high with slow-cooked pork, gouda, crunchy slaw, and green onions.

02 Cheese Curds Princess Pinky Girl Cheese curds are one of those apps I always eye on a restaurant menu but have never tried to make at home. Princess Pinky Girl makes it seem like it’s really not all that hard. You will definitely be everyone’s favorite guest if you bring a big plate of these bad boys to game day.

03 Sweet & Spicy Hot Honey Chicken Wings All The Healthy Things I know that “no-fry” chicken wing recipes sometimes come out all stretchy and gross, but All The Healthy Things’ do actually come out crispy. The sweet and spicy sauce sounds so delicious, but you could also opt for classic buffalo, garlic parm, or any other fan-favorite flavors.

04 The Best Guacamole Damn Delicious Restaurant-style guac is both a delicious party dip and a lighter, healthier food to make guests feel like they at least ate one green thing. Damn Delicious’ recipe is loaded with lime, onion, tomato, and cilantro, and looks like it has that perfect slightly chunky texture.

05 Baked Potato Wedges Averie Cooks Averie Cook’s baked potato wedges are sure to be a crowd-pleaser, even among the picky kids running amok at the watch party. They’re also a very cheap, very filling way to feed a large group of people. Serve them up with the aforementioned sliders, I say.

06 Cheesy Jalapeño Popper Dip with Crispy Bacon All The Healthy Things Stuffing jalapeño poppers is a little too much work for me on a Sunday, but making them in dip form? Easy peasy. All The Healthy Thing’s recipe will teach you the way; you only need a handful of ingredients and about 20 minutes of prep time set aside.

07 Air-Fryer Mozzarella Sticks Averie Cooks Who knew mozzarella sticks could get so perfectly golden brown in the air fryer? Averie Cooks’ recipe will show you how it's done, and honestly, they’re easy enough that you might be in danger of making them more often than you planned to.

08 Crock-Pot Pizza Dip Princess Pinky Girl If there’s a big spread, an entire pizza can feel like too much food. This Crock-Pot pizza dip from Princess Pinky Girl is perfect for handhelds that fit nicely on a plate with all the other small bites guests want. Just grab some really good bread for dipping.

09 Crockpot Cajun Boiled Peanuts Biscuits and Burlap If you want everyone to get excited about a game day snack, try serving boiled peanuts. Either everyone in attendance already loves them, or if you don’t live in the South, they’ll make for a fun item for everyone to try. This recipe from Biscuits and Burlap will teach you how to make Cajun-seasoned ones in your Crockpot with so little effort.

10 Baked Cheesy Corn Dip Appetizer Bliss What is there to say about a massive skillet of cheesy corn dip other than, “Hey, can you pass the chips?” Appetizer Bliss’s recipe is cheap and easy to make, and your friends are going to request that you bring it to every gathering henceforth.