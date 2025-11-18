11 Cheap Recipes To Feed A Crowd, Since It’s Gathering Season

Your family is in town. Your group of girlfriends is coming over for book club. Your teen’s four besties from school are coming over to work on a project. Whatever the case may be, you need some cheap recipes to feed a crowd that won’t break the bank or take forever to get on the table. When I think about some potentially easy meals for large family gatherings, I lean toward things that yield a lot of food (obviously), and that do it with a relatively short ingredient list so I’m not blowing my grocery budget on one dinner. And ideally, they’d be things that tend to be crowdpleasers, or something (like the burger bowls below) where I can set out all the toppings and let each person customize their meal.

01 Turkey Biscuit Stew Princess Pinky Girl Let’s say it’s a couple days after Thanksgiving and you’re still swimming in leftover turkey and houseguests. Princess Pinky Girl’s turkey biscuit stew is an easy and affordable way to reuse your cooked turkey but make it into a simple pot pie style that tastes new.

02 Red Curry Chicken Thighs All The Healthy Things I love a good chicken thigh recipe, especially because they’re on sale so often at the grocery stores where I live. These red curry chicken thighs from All The Healthy Things only require a few seasonings to dress them up, and she serves them with a simple garlic rice and spicy cucumber salad.

03 Crockpot Salsa Chicken Princess Pinky Girl If you need a vat of pulled chicken for tacos, enchiladas, or rice bowls, Princess Pinky Girl’s recipe will get the job done for you. All you need is a slow cooker, two pounds of chicken breasts or tenders, taco seasoning, two cups of salsa, and the juice of one lime (but even that is kind of optional).

04 Sheet Pan Garlic Butter Tilapia Damn Delicious Tilapia is the most affordable fish, especially if you buy the frozen filets (I lived on them when I was single). Damn Delicious’ sheet pan recipe calls for simple roast veggie sides to pair with them, so all in all this meal feels a lil’ fancy but is budget-friendly.

05 Burger Bowls All The Healthy Things Ground beef is one of those things most families keep in the fridge, which means spaghetti, tacos, or burgers are evergreen options. If you want to change it up just a little, you could make All The Healthy Things’ burger bowls, which give you the same classic flavor combos of a burger but over greens instead of on a bun.

06 Spaghetti Aglio e Olio Damn Delicious Damn Delicious’ spaghetti aglio e olio is cheap cheap — a super-affordable 30-minute meal of pasta topped with breadcrumbs, garlic, Parmesan, olive oil, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Serve it with a salad and you’re golden, I say.

07 Lemon Parmesan Salad Princess Pinky Girl Listen, most food websites will tell you the only salads worth serving guests have like 18 ingredients, and most of them are exotic stone fruits you can’t find at a Walmart. But let’s be real — there’s a reason people love the simplicity of, say, Olive Garden’s endless salad. Princess Pinky Girl’s lemon parm salad kind of recreates that magic. You need precious few ingredients, and it will go with quite literally anything you choose to serve alongside it.

08 One Pot Nacho Beef Skillet Damn Delicious Think a Hamburger Helper-like meal, but with a tortilla chip crunch — that’s Damn Delicious’ one-pot nacho beef skillet for you. The ingredient list looks a little long but it’s mostly seasonings you likely have anyway, and you could definitely buy just one type of cheese instead of two.

09 15-Minute Barbecue Chicken Skillet Averie Cooks Averie Cooks’ barbecue chicken skillet is so incredibly simple, it only takes 15 minutes to turn a handful of ingredients into a proper meal. Serve this over mac and cheese, alongside some roasted potatoes and green beans, or in a wrap.

10 Chorizo Sweet Potato Skillet Averie Cooks This one-skillet recipe from Averie Cooks has a very short ingredient list and only takes 20 minutes to make. This recipe yields four servings, so you may want to double it up for your crowd — they’ll definitely want seconds of this spicy, sweet combo.

11 Air Fryer Baked Potatoes Princess Pinky Girl Everyone likes baked potatoes, and they are blessedly cheap. Make everyone their own potato and lay out the butter, cheese, bacon bits, and whatever other toppings you like so everyone can DIY their dinner. Princess Pinky Girl’s recipe explains how to do it in the air fryer.

