Why Are Elder Millennials Weird About Sharing Their Location With Their Partner?

Do you share your location with your partner? Does your spouse always know where you are? Does your girlfriend track your drive home from work? Location-sharing — and the question of whether or not to do so — is a reality of modern relationships... and TikTok creators Maya and Hunter have a theory: whether or not you are for or against location sharing is probably based on your age.

“Why does everyone over the age of 35 think that sharing your location with your partner is a prison sentence?” asks Hunter in a recent TikTok video.

“Every time we talk to someone older about how we have each other’s location, they’re like... Bring out the shackles!” continues Maya. “And I feel like everyone we talk to who’s under 35 just thinks of it as a convenience or safety thing.”

“It’s not that deep,” says Hunter. “I can’t remember the last time I checked her location, other than just to find out where she parked. It’s just a really interesting social commentary that everyone over a certain age — we think it’s about 35 — has this really big issue with, like, a privacy violation and mistrust when you share your location.”

“But I feel with my friends and partner and people I trust,” Maya concludes, “I don’t care if they see where I’m going at any time.”

I can honestly say that I (42, incidentally) haven’t thought about this one way or the other, but my kneejerk reaction is kind of proving their point. It’s not that I’m anti location sharing completely. I’ve done it on occasions when it’s been convenient to do so (coming back from a trip, on vacation when we’ve split into groups, etc) but generally speaking I don’t see much of a point. If I want to know where my partner is, I just shoot him a text and ask. If he wanted to share locations 24/7, again, it’s not that I’m against it, but I would skeptically ask “Why?”

Commenters were similarly torn, though not always along generational lines.

“Everyone who is against it is shady,” one commenter declared. (This got a lot of agreement and pushback.)

“It is weird,” another said of location sharing. “To people that have had a lifetime of not being tracked, wanting to track others is a very weird concept.”

“I spent 40 years with no one being able to know my location other than myself,” a second agreed. “I’m not giving that up when you could just as easily text me and ask me where I’m at.”

Others focused more on the convenience of knowing where someone was at the glance of a screen.

“Dude it makes cooking dinner for my wife so much easier,” another pointed out. “At least I know she’s on her way home from work so I can have the food hot.”

“I’m almost 38. No partner, but my best friend has my location,” shares one commenter. “It’s a safety thing. Who cares?”

But others were focused on how location sharing could be used for ill...

“Having been in an abusive marriage with someone who followed my every move and monitored everything I did, no thank you,” remarks another. “I get that’s not the norm, but it makes control and abuse easier.”

Ultimately, this isn’t a “right” or “wrong” issue. It’s a matter of what works or doesn’t work for your relationship. So regardless of your age, share — or don’t — based on what makes you and your partner happy and comfortable and you’ll be fine.