We're gonna go ahead and guess that feeding your family is among one of the most time-consuming, tedious, and taxing parenting tasks (ahem) on your plate each day. Making sure those little bellies are nourished takes up a wild amount of time and energy, and that's without mentioning how freaking expensive food is these days. So, when you're stocking your pantry or heading to the grocery store, it makes sense that you want to shop for meals and snacks that your kids will love — a sliver of nutritional value never hurts, either.

With that in mind, we asked a trio of GI docs about the foods they avoid feeding their families, with the caveat that there will be no "almond mom" bullsh*t here. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), close to 54 million Americans have limited access to healthy food due to their income level and/or relative distance to a supermarket with fresh food. That means more than 17 percent of the population lacks access to nutrient-dense sustenance, all before taking into account that so many parents simply don't have the time or resources to spend their days cooking fresh meals for their families. In other words, there will be no food-shaming here, friends.

OK, now we're stepping off our soapbox, so keep reading if you're curious about the doctor-approved, kid-friendly picks you'll be adding to the repertoire ASAP.

All foods fit — even the drive-thru.

All three docs want to reiterate that variety really is the spice of life when it comes to satisfying little ones. "In general, I encourage my family to eat a broad range of meals," says Dr. Caroline Soyka, a board-certified gastroenterologist at Gastro Health in Jupiter, FL. "It's important to eat a variety of foods, especially those that grow naturally in the ground, because they help create and maintain a diverse gut microbiome. This doesn't necessarily always mean organic, but I try to minimize additives and preservatives as much as possible."

Westend61/Getty Images

She continues, “I always keep fresh fruit and veggies washed and cut because they're easy to grab from the fridge. We try to 'eat with our eyes' first, looking for brightly colored fruits and vegetables. I call it 'eating the rainbow.' For snack time, I like small packs of nuts, grass-fed meat sticks, and cheese sticks because they have protein and healthy fats," both of which keep kids feeling full and satiated. "We drink lots of water and avoid chemicals and added sugar in beverages. But we're a busy family on the go, and sometimes we just need something quick and easy. So, as much as we try to eat healthy meals as much as possible, you'll see us at McDonald's every once in a while, too."

Yep, there you have it folks — proof positive that even GI docs run their kids through the drive-thru from time to time.

Where's the beef?

That said, two of our experts did note the importance of limiting processed meats whenever possible.

"I believe in a preventative lifestyle to avoid chronic medical issues and am very passionate about this with my patients," explains Dr. Supriya Rao, a gastroenterologist and managing partner at Integrated Gastroenterology Consultants.⁠ "I have been vegetarian since I was 7 years old and have been raising my children the same way. We know that red meat and processed meats are implicated in colon cancer, so my family personally avoids them."

Adds Dr. Wendi LeBrett, a California-based gastroenterologist, “While I still enjoy the occasional bacon in my breakfast burrito, I try to limit the consumption of processed meats (bacon, hotdogs, deli meats) at home, as there have been several studies associating high consumption of processed meats with colorectal cancer. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified processed meats as a Group 1 carcinogen in the same category as tobacco smoking."

OK, but if you've got a true "meat and potatoes" kiddo, what swaps will they actually ask you to put on their plate instead?

"Some of my favorite family-friendly snacks include yogurt (with a buffet-style selection of fruit, nuts, and granola for DIY mix-ins), cheese and nuts, and hard-boiled eggs," says LeBrett. "I also love remaking my favorite treats with a healthy spin, such as sweet potato brownies, cottage cheese banana bread, and Greek yogurt pancakes."

She gives a shout-out to Rachel Mansfield and Jean Choi, calling them "two food content creators with great kid-friendly recipe ideas," adding, "I get a lot of inspiration for cooking for my own family from them."

Rao says, "Falafel with veggies is something I make for my kids on the regular — it's the perfect snack to keep kids focused and energized on a long day of school. Chickpea is an amazing source of⁠ iron, protein, and fiber. You can serve the falafel bites as a wrap, as bites with veggies and dip, or as a sandwich."

Anne Del Socorro/Getty Images

She also loves making "watermelon pizza slices" for a refreshing treat the entire family will love. "Slice watermelon like a pizza and add coconut yogurt for probiotic properties⁠, bits of dark chocolate for prebiotic properties, ⁠and mint," she says. (Yum!)

Overall, Rao loves a holistic approach to nourishing her family. "I focus on nutrient-dense foods to help build their good gut bacteria," she says. "A poor balance of bacteria in the gut during childhood can increase the risk of gut-related issues later in life. ⁠So, not only do I fuel the good bacteria in their gut with fiber-rich food⁠, I also make sure my kids spend quality time outdoors, have an active lifestyle, and support them in a calm environment."

She elaborates, "I like to include whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables — all good sources of dietary fiber. Fermented foods like kimchi, yogurt, ​kombucha, sauerkraut​, miso, and tempeh are good probiotic foods that will support you in building a strong gut microbiome and keeping your gut healthy. ⁠We eat these a lot in our family."

There's one big no-no, though.

Even if you've seen social media posts touting the alleged health benefits of raw milk, LeBrett doesn't recommend it.

"The raw milk trend has gained popularity recently, but I don't believe the weak evidence of any health benefits over pasteurized milk outweighs the significant health risks associated with consumption," she says. "The pasteurization process kills harmful bacteria in milk, and without it, the risk of foodborne illnesses with bacteria such as salmonella, listeria, and E. coli is high. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported over 200 outbreaks associated with the consumption of raw milk over a 10-year period. These illnesses can be particularly harmful to people with developing or compromised immune systems such as children, pregnant women, or older adults."

Basically, as long as you're skipping potentially unsafe dietary trends, all our experts believe in keeping things as well-rounded as possible, which isn't always so simple on a tight budget and even tighter schedule. You've got enough to worry about, and you're doing just fine. We promise!