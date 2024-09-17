18 Easy Soup Recipes To Make Now That It’s Officially Cozy Season

Have you felt it yet? That extra chill in the air first thing in the morning? Autumn is just starting to creep in, and after a sweltering summer, it’s definitely a welcome change. And part of getting into the spirit of fall — along with reading all the cozy books and sipping on PSLs whenever you get the chance — is ushering in soup season. Chilis, chowders, gumbos, and stews count too. These are the easy soup recipes we’ll be leaning on as the temperatures drop and our appetites for warm, comforting food get bigger.

So, why these dishes? These soups all have something special: They’re easy, inexpensive (lentil soup recipes, anyone?), only require one pot or 30 minutes to make, or they’re just a unique addition to a weeknight rotation in need of something new. And if you’re feeding a family, these are meals you can make in big batches to fill everyone up, freeze for future busy weeknights, and enjoy as leftovers for a few days as well. Plus, soups are perfect for parents with a picky eater on their hands. You can make the soup itself in a way you know they’ll enjoy, and top your own with all the spicy, cheesy, herby things you want.

01 Chicken Pot Pie Soup Princess Pinky Girl All the satisfying flavors of chicken pot pie, but without making a pie crust — Princess Pinky Girl’s chicken pot pie soup recipe is the perfect chilly weeknight meal. It takes about 40 minutes total, though you’ll save some time if you dice up all your produce in advance.

02 Lentil Soup Foodie Crush Lentils are a really affordable way to make a filling, protein-packed meal. This lentil soup recipe from Foodie Crush is made the traditional way, with lots of hearty vegetables and kielbasa sausage to create a flavorful soup you won’t mind reheating for lunch all week long.

03 Sausage Tortellini Soup Averie Cooks A creamy tomato sauce broth? Cheesy tortellini? Flavorful sausage and veggies? Yeah, I’ll be making Averie Cooks’ tortellini soup immediately. This one-pot recipe only takes about 30 minutes all in, so it’s going to be a great one to try on a busy weeknight.

04 Chicken Enchilada Soup All The Healthy Things Taco and enchilada soups are some of my favorite things to make in the colder months because you get to add so many fun toppings, and switching them up throughout the week makes the leftovers feel new again. This chicken enchilada soup from All The Healthy Things is high in flavor and protein and shouldn’t take more than 40 minutes to make.

05 Easy Homemade Ramen Damn Delicious Damn Delicious’ homemade ramen recipe takes less than 30 minutes, which will surprise you when you taste just how much flavor you’re able to pack into the dish in that time. It’s also way lower in sodium than the storebought packets, which your body will appreciate.

06 Jalapeno Popper Soup Averie Cooks Yes, you read that right — jalapeno popper soup is kind of like a potato chowder in that it’s a creamy, cheesy broth loaded with taters and bacon. But the added jalapenos and cream cheese in Averie Cooks’ recipe add a little kick and depth of flavor that’s sometimes lacking in ye olde potato soups.

07 Instant Pot Beef Stew Dude That Cookz Beef stew is a classic cold-weather dinner recipe for a reason. That super-rich beef broth is so warming, and the tender veggies and beef are just so tasty. This recipe from Dude That Cookz also includes instructions for making this soup in a Dutch oven, if you’re not an Instant Pot person.

08 Slow Cooker Thai Chicken Soup Foodie Crush Curry paste, coconut milk, peanut butter, and more all come together to make the most delicious Thai-inspired broth in Foodie Crush’s Thai chicken soup recipe. The fresh cilantro and lime squeezed over top add the perfect freshness to counter all the rich flavors in the dish. You’ll return to this slow cooker meal again and again during the colder months.

09 Slow Cooker Mushroom Wild Rice Soup Jessica In The Kitchen Speaking of slow cooker meals, Jessica In The Kitchen’s mushroom wild rice soup only takes about 15 minutes of prep work before you can just set it and forget it. This recipe is vegan, but you can easily swap things in or out depending on your dietary preferences.

10 Matzo Ball Soup Brown Eyed Baker Matzo ball soup is a classic dish eaten around Passover and Rosh Hashanah, but it’s also a delicious dinner for nippy fall and winter nights. Brown Eyed Baker’s recipe walks you through how to poach the matzo balls step-by-step, if you’ve never tried making them yourself.

11 Easy Clam Chowder Damn Delicious When you order clam chowder at a restaurant, it usually feels like it’s lacking in, you know, the actual clams. But if you make Damn Delicious’ recipe at home, you can add as many as you want. It calls for canned clams, which are certainly more affordable than fresh, but they’re also easier to cook with and have a more concentrated flavor.

12 Golden Coconut Lentil Soup Budget Bytes If the thought of a coconut milk and turmeric broth gets you excited, then you have to try Budget Bytes’ golden coconut lentil soup. It’s an easy lentil recipe that’s pretty darn cheap to make, and it’ll be ready in about 45 minutes. (This Mediterranean lentil soup looks pretty delish as well, if you need to use up your leftover lentils next week.)

13 Vegan Butternut Squash Soup Make It Dairy-Free Is it even autumn if you’re not eating pumpkin and butternut squash everything? This vegan version of the classic soup from Make It Dairy-Free is loaded with fresh, flavorful ingredients, and it comes out so creamy that you’d never know it was made without dairy.

14 One Pot Chicken Noodle Soup Simply LaKita You can’t talk soups and not consider making a homemade chicken noodle soup. Simply LaKita’s recipe yields a soup with the classic flavor you love, but one you can customize with the greens, veggies, and pasta shapes your family likes best.

15 Lasagna Soup All The Healthy Things Lasagna minus the tedious layering process sounds like a win-win. This recipe from All The Healthy Things makes it easy for each person in the family to add their own amount of cheese (if all that lactose hits you harder than it used to), and it’s an easy recipe to add extra veggies to if you want a little extra nutrition in there.

16 Hot & Sour Soup With Tofu Budget Bytes Hot and sour soup is a takeout favorite, but this recipe from Budget Bytes adds a lot more bulk to make it a truly filling dinner option. It takes about 35 minutes to come together and really only requires a few ingredients from the produce section and some soy sauce, rice vinegar, and tofu.

17 Easy Shrimp Gumbo Damn Delicious Want something a little spicy to warm you up? This easy shrimp gumbo from Damn Delicious will do the trick. It’s got all the classic add-ins — okra, andouille sausage, and more — which you can season to be as spicy as you like. It needs a few hours to simmer, so this is one to plan ahead for.

18 French Onion Soup Brown Eyed Baker French onion soup is just the best — all the flavor from the caramelized onions, the big melted cheese andbaguette topper... it’s almost too good. Brown Eyed Baker’s recipe freezes well, which isideal for making one massive batch to pull from over time.

This ought to be enough soup recipes to get you through the entire fall and winter portion of the year. Which one is going on your grocery list this week?