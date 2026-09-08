Girl Scouts’ New Cookie Is A Big Deal For Allergy Families, But There’s A Catch

Finding treats can be tough for moms who have kids with food allergies. So many baked goods contain common allergens, and the ones that don’t aren’t always easy to find. And it really sucks when everyone looks forward to their favorite sweet treat, and your kid can’t partake.

That last part, at least, could finally be changing.

On Tuesday, Girl Scouts of the USA announced two exciting new additions to the 2027 lineup: Girl Scout Sparkables, the organization’s first allergy-friendly cookie, and Patch Pals, its first cookie made for pups. (More on the dogs in a minute!)

What are Sparkables?

According to Girl Scouts, Sparkables are a crunchy oatmeal cookie featuring chocolate chips and dotted with colorful sprinkles. Developed in partnership with Partake, they’re the brand’s “first-ever cookie developed for families navigating certain food allergies,” created in a facility designed to avoid the nine major food allergens: wheat, tree nuts, peanuts, milk, eggs, soy, fish, sesame, and shellfish.

Girl Scouts says the decision to roll out the cookie was driven in part by Girl Scouts themselves, as many members have pushed for a lineup that more of their communities could actually eat.

What’s the catch, then?

Obviously, this is a great, fun new development and a truly sweet step toward inclusivity. What parents should know is that both new cookie flavors will be sold exclusively online, direct-ship only, starting Jan. 12, 2027, when the national cookie season opens.

Meaning, you’re not gonna be able to grab them from the cute kids peddling boxes on the sidewalk after doing your weekly grocery shopping.

For some people, this will be no big deal because they prefer online shopping anyway. But you might remember that the Raspberry Rally, introduced in 2023, was the first online-exclusive Girl Scout Cookie… and it sold out almost immediately. Some chapters were out in under a day. Then boxes started popping up on eBay at wild markups, which annoyed TF out of the rest of us who just wanted to get our hands on one box of the GD Raspberry Rally flavor. (Definitely not bitter about it.)

Girl Scouts pulled it the following season, simply stating they were prioritizing the classics, and it never came back.

Here’s hoping there’s a contingency plan in place for situations like this when Sparkables drop, because the stakes are a little different this time. No mom wants to have to break it to their allergy kid, who’s been waiting what feels like their entire life to be able to join in the Girl Scout Cookie fun, that the flavor sold out before you could even add to cart.

Noted. Now, what about the dogs?

In the immortal words of Matt Nelson, “the dogs were good again” this year, and they deserve all the treats.

Girl Scouts clearly thinks so too, because they decided to whip up a cookie just for the pups. Made with BARK, a dog-obsessed company, and inspired by the Girl Scout team’s own deep love for their good doggos, Patch Pals are soft-baked and blueberry-muffin flavored, each one stamped with one of four patch designs based on Girl Scout experiences. Like the Sparkables, they’ll be available online-only, starting Jan. 12.

But of course, all the classics (from Thin Mints to the superior choice, Samoas) are still coming to a booth near you.