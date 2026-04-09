If there’s one thing my kids never get tired of during the summer, it’s going to a water park. But as much as they wish they could live among the slides and splash zones all summer long, it isn’t always economical. Happily, Great Wolf Lodge is doing their part to make beating the heat a little easier and more affordable — the family-favorite resort brand just launched its very first Season Pass, offering unlimited (or almost unlimited) access to its indoor water parks and more.

The passes will float you from May 1 through Aug. 31, 2026, at any participating U.S. lodge, turning those once-in-a-while splashy splurges into, well, something that may very well save your sanity over the next few months.

So, what do you actually get?

You’ve got the choice of two Season Pass tiers designed to fit different schedules and budgets.

The Limited Pass starts at just $90 per person and offers weekday access Monday through Friday. If you’re anything like me and prefer to avoid the weekend crowds, this budget-friendly option probably sounds like a no-brainer. At that price point, it pretty much pays for itself by your second visit — standard day passes start around $50 per person. A few blackout dates do apply, including Memorial Day, June 18-19, July 3, and all Saturdays and Sundays.

If you can’t swing midweek escapes, or if you just know your kids are going to want to go every frickin' weekend, the Unlimited Pass might be more your speed. It’s a little pricier, starting at $300 per person (depending on location), but it grants you all-day access any day of the week with no standard blackout dates. If you’re a frequent flyer, the value is definitely there. I mean, you could get a pass for Grandma and send her with the kids, and it might even be cheaper than some summer camps.

It’s also worth noting that Great Wolf Lodge’s indoor water parks are a balmy 84 degrees and not subject to the mercy of the weather outside. You’ve got waterslides, wave pools, lazy rivers, splash zones, and kiddie pools for little kids, all in one place that you can go no matter what the forecast says.

Great Wolf Lodge

Most locations also offer other kid-friendly attractions and daily activities, which actually make it feel a little bit like summer camp. And many locations are situated just a short drive from major metro areas like Boston, Chicago, Charlotte, and Atlanta, making it easier for a lot of us to squeeze in a visit without the hassle of long-haul travel.

How do you get started?

Purchasing a pass is straightforward. You just go to GreatWolf.com , choose your U.S. lodge location, select the type of pass you want, how many you want, and pay. Once you’ve purchased your passes, you’ll still need to reserve dates online. Don’t worry; it’s easy peasy:

After purchase, visit the Day Passes page. Choose a date to visit. Select “Use My Season Pass.” Enter your confirmation number and the last name of the primary or secondary guest on the Season Pass. Book your free Day Pass reservation.

So, yeah, you’re potentially just a few clicks away from having an easy default response to your kids’ summer refrain of “I’m bored.”