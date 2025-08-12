Relationships are hard, even the best ones. It’s hard to think about other people, it’s hard to focus on someone else’s love language, and it’s hard to nurture a strong and loving relationship when you’ve also got small children to take care of. Even the smallest issues can feel like huge mountains, and there’s probably something to the science of being incredibly overstimulated and how it affects your relationship. And that’s why, sometimes, you just need to confess your feelings.

This week’s Scary Mommy Confessions are all about our deepest thoughts and confessions on our relationships: the not-so-good, the really bad, and the downright ugly. I wish I could say this one was full of happy little confessions about being in a relationship, but hey, it’s easy to share happiness — it’s harder to share the yucky bits of being with a partner.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I’m going to let (even if it kills me) my gambling-addicted husband hit rock bottom. Confession #52077992

I resent my husband for voting for Trump, yet I still love him. Confession #50032991

I love watching my husband get overstimulated by the kids... your turn 😈 Confession #51076870

My husband has been extra annoying lately. Confession #50711998

My husband acts like a little b*tch in marriage counseling! Confession #50111165

I hate that my husband works from home. Confession #50227138

We are happier when my husband travels for work. Kids have started noticing it, too. Confession #51200812

Haven’t been intimate with husband in 3 1/2 years. He’s not interested. I want a divorce. Confession #53078144

I want to separate from my husband, but don’t want to break the family apart. Confession #51099877

I could have done better than my husband. Confession #56001912

I wear pajamas to bed so I don’t have to feel my husband’s sweaty junk on my skin! Confession #52000369

I don’t feel in love with my husband anymore, and I’m scared and sad. Confession #53100745

Told my kids about the man I’m dating — they said they’ve never seen me this happy. Confession #50107771

I need to stop procrastinating and finally tell my husband I know he cheated and I want a divorce. Confession #50177116

Wondering if there exists a husband that actually enjoys going down on you 🤔 Confession #50100078

My husband bought some cologne that reeks. I can’t stand to be around him. Confession #50101182

My husband has gained so much weight that I’m not physically attracted to him. Confession #501008832

Haven’t had sex with hubs in 1.5 years due to ED. 😭 Confession #50122738

I don’t know how to tell my husband his bad breath is the main reason I stay turned off. Confession #50008732

I don’t trust my husband. Confession #50188321