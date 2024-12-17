I’m a little late to the holiday decorating game; a week into December and I am frantically rummaging around my attic to find all the boxes I could have sworn I labeled last year. But it’s not surprising, because with four kids, a dog, a change of season and a few predictable bouts of family sickness, life always feels chaotic and stressful this time of year.

I find myself feeling sluggish and irritable — often overwhelmed with thoughts of the long winter ahead where darkness comes early and my kids are stuck inside for long stretches of time arguing about screen time and toy preferences. But as soon as I make my way down from the attic with the final box, and begin unpackaging each adorably detailed holiday piece, I quickly remember that my mood is about to shift. Because there is one #hottake hill that I am willing to die on and it is that holiday decor is better than Prozac.

Now of course I am not a doctor and I am certainly not trying to diminish any real mental health issues (some of which I have), but I am living proof that a few sequin embellished nutcrackers, some twinkle lights, and a set of iridescent and multicolored tinsel trees can really shift someone’s mood. It just instantly transforms my house from a dark, dreary prison to a happy, sparkly wonderland. I just can’t help but feel a little joyful when I am surrounded by so much color and glitz.

And I am not talking about traditional holiday decor. I mean, I’m not knocking it, but I can’t vouch for its effects. So the greenery, the plaids, the vintage Christmas village scenes and porcine carolers — those might not do it. I’m talking about taking a walk down the bright, loud, sparkly, holiday aisle of Target and filling up the cart. I am talking about accenting the greens and reds with pops of hot pink, lots of metallics, handfuls of glitter, and tinsel — lots of tinsel.

And don’t be afraid to grab a few pieces that require batteries. A few light up signs and an oversized singing snow globe might sound like a headache any other time, but during the month of December it somehow becomes less nails on a chalkboard and more let’s get this party started. And if you don’t believe me, try it.

I dare you to clutter your mantle with holiday accessories and feel angry. I dare you fill a shelf with feathery trees and gold-dusted reindeer and feel pissed off. I mean, if you have kids and are breathing you will definitely feel little bursts of stress and frustration throughout the season but I swear, the decor will lighten the overall mood. I wouldn’t call it science; a Christmas miracle, perhaps.

So this season if you are feeling overwhelmed by the chaos of life and kids and the holidays it’s not too late. You too can give yourself the gift of a little peace and joy by adding a sh*tload of seemingly cheesy but actually incredible holiday decor to your home. Just think, maybe you could save some money on therapy by adding a little sparkle. After all, ‘tis the season to be merry(ish).

Samm is an ex-lawyer and mom of four who swears a lot. Find her on Instagram @sammbdavidson.