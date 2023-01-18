*Add To Spotify*

75 Divorce Songs To Scream-Sing While You Heal

You got the lawyer — now you need the cathartic playlist.

Listening to divorce songs can have emotional, mental, and physiological benefits.
blackCAT/Getty Images

You did it. You gathered your confidence. You hired the lawyer. You're finally getting a divorce. What could make your day even better? Rolling through Starbucks while blasting some cathartic and relatable divorce songs. Even if the divorce is amicable, you're undoubtedly feeling some sense of relief right now. But you might also have just ditched a narcissist, and you know you're in for a long, stressful fight. Sometimes divorces are messy and can take a long time. (And sometimes you're not even the one who initiated the procedure.) A solid playlist of divorce songs can help you through.

"Music is the fabric of our society and allows us to communicate our experiences or reactions to the world around us," Laura Doyle, relationships coach and New York Times bestselling author, tells Scary Mommy. "Both joy and sadness are expressed through music, allowing us to process our feelings and, at times, eradicate negativity we may be holding onto ... The healing process can start after a great cry and a relentless playlist. Sometimes, we just need to purge the experience so we can move forward, and understanding someone else went through the same thing helps us feel less alone."

That Playlist Can Help You Heal — It's Science

The benefits of listening to music during a breakup or divorce aren't just emotional; there are actual physiological benefits to a cathartic jam session.

"Under strenuous circumstances, such as when one is experiencing divorce, the body undergoes a complete physiological transformation," Manal Toppozada, MA, LPMT, MT-BC, executive director of Note-Able Music Therapy Services (NMTS), explains to Scary Mommy. "The nervous system unleashes cortisol (also known as the stress hormone), which can cause the body to experience muscle contractions, sleep deprivation, digestive issues, and can even pose an increased risk for heart attack. While stress does not go away overnight, research has proven that music can help lower cortisol levels. Similarly, music lights up the reward center of our brain to release dopamine (also known as the feel-good hormone), which helps our bodies relax."

When it comes to what you should listen to, hey, that's your call. What resonates with you? Are you in the mood for a good cry, or do you want to rage out a little? First and foremost, it's about finding what feels right to you. But if you need pointers, Toppozada has a few suggestions.

"We can use a range of music to help us process the emotions that we are experiencing in a constructive way," she shares. "Listening to slow rhythmic music (around 50- 80 beats per minute) can induce a meditative state. In a time where you need to release pent-up anger and aggression, throw on a song with a higher BPM to scream your heart out in the same way you would if you need a good cry."

Songs to Add to Your Divorce Playlist

“Easy On Me” — Adele

“Before You Go” — Lewis Capaldi

“Love of My Life” — Jennifer Lopez

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” — Taylor Swift

“Make You Say” — Zedd, Maren Morris, and BEAUZ

“Abcdefu (nicer)” — GAYLE

“Roses” — Outkast

“So What” — Pink

“Lose You to Love Me” — Selena Gomez

“Since U Been Gone” — Kelly Clarkson

“I’m Still Standing” — Elton John

“Honest” — Kyndal Inskeep & Song House

“You Oughta Know” — Alanis Morissette

“Irreplaceable” — Beyonce

“Stay Together For The Kids” — Blink 182

“Somebody That I Used To Know” — Gotye

“Enough” — Charlieonafriday

“Divorce Separation Blues” — The Avett Brothers

Even More Divorce Songs

  1. “Exile” — Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
  2. “Silver Lining” — Rilo Kiley
  3. “Everybody Hurts” — R.E.M.
  4. “Miss You” — Oliver Tree, Robin Schulz
  5. “Highway 20 Ride” — Zac Brown Band
  6. “Because Of You” — Kelly Clarkson
  7. “Bitter” — FLETCHER, Kito
  8. “Better in Time” — Leona Lewis
  9. “Don’t Come Back” — Tate McRae
  10. “Starting Over Again” — Dolly Pardon
  11. “Bam Bam” — Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
  12. “Every Other Weekend” — Reba McEntire
  13. “Divorce Song” — Liz Phair
  14. “This Is How I Learn To Say No” — EMELINE
  15. “You Can Feel Bad” — Patty Loveless
  16. “Better Than Me” — Camino
  17. “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” — John Mayer
  18. “Rated ‘X’” — Loretta Lynn
  19. “She Got The Goldmine (I Got The Shaft)” — Jerry Reed
  20. “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” — Shania Twain
  21. “D-I-V-O-R-C-E” — Tammy Wynette
  22. “I Will Survive” — Gloria Gaynor
  23. “End Of The Road” — Boyz II Men
  24. “Stay” — Abraham Alexander
  25. “Snuff” — Slipknot
  26. “You Were Mine” — The Chicks
  27. “Goin’ Through The Big D” — Mark Chesnutt
  28. “Good 4 u” — Olivia Rodrigo
  29. “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” — Journey
  30. “Nothing Lasts Forever” — J. Cole
  31. “Got My Name Changed Back” — Pistol Annies
  32. “Free Bird” — Lynyrd Skynyrd
  33. “Give It Away” — George Strait
  34. “Better In Time” — Leona Lewis
  35. “Take a Bow” — Rihanna
  36. “Don’t Speak” — No Doubt
  37. “Family Portrait” — Pink
  38. “Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
  39. “Gives You Hell” — The All-American Rejects
  40. “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’” — Nancy Sinatra
  41. “Nothin’ Compares 2 U” — Sinead O’Connor
  42. “Ramblin’ Man” — Allman Brothers
  43. “Tangled Up In Blue” — Bob Dylan
  44. “You’re Somebody Else” — Flora Cash
  45. “thank u, next” — Ariana Grande
  46. “I Can’t Make You Love Me” — Bonnie Raitt
  47. “You’re No Good” — Linda Ronstadt
  48. “Gonna Get Over You” — Sara Bareilles
  49. “It’s Too Late” — Carole King
  50. “Wide Awake” — Katy Perry
  51. “I Hope You Miss Me” — Joseph Black
  52. “Mama’s Broken Heart” — Miranda Lambert
  53. “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)” — Phil Collins
  54. “A Little Bit Stronger” — Sara Evans
  55. “You Can Go Your Own Way” — Fleetwood Mac
  56. “Black Roses” — Clare Bowen
  57. “Really Don’t Care” — Demi Lovato, Cher Lloyd

You’re Not Alone

Here's the thing about divorce: It can feel very isolating. You may have lost friends and family during the split. You might be divorcing the person you still consider your best friend. This sh*t is hard. Which is why, says Toppozada, "Music should always be a tool in our coping toolboxes, as there are times when words can't express the pain one is feeling." No matter how you're feeling about your divorce, there's a song (or 75) out there for you.