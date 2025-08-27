How Early Is Too Early To Start Decorating For Fall? 13 Moms Weigh In

Of all the things women are mocked for, one of the most annoying is how early we like to decorate for fall. It literally harms no one, yet everybody has their opinion. This time of year is full of silly memes and videos making fun of how much women tend to love fall, and there is plenty of judgment set aside for those of us who have already scoured HomeGoods for something acorn-shaped or lit a pumpkin spice candle. Nobody loves to tear down a woman for finding joy in her life like society does!

But really, is it ever too early to decorate for fall? Honestly, the best people to answer that are the moms in our own community.

Whether you’re a decorate-as-soon-as-July-is-over kind of fall mom or the type that waits for Starbucks to release their Pumpkin Spice Latte, let it be known: You are allowed to enjoy things. And if fall decor brings you a special kind of joy, then start it up whenever you want.

With that said, even the most fall-loving of moms have some ideas on when — and how — to decorate for this (superior) season.

September 1 should be the official start date.

While most moms agree that fall decorating is totally dependent on your own desires (and, let’s be honest, your own mental health), there does seem to be at least one date in mind.

“I know everyone says you can decorate for fall whenever you want, but let’s be real: September 1 is the day. Anything before that is too much.” — Caroline R., 39, mom of two

“September 1. I didn’t even realize this was a question. If you’re decorating for fall before then, you’re just going to be sick of it by the time fall actually comes around.” — Grace W., 37, mom of two

“I always thought it was at the beginning of September. It just feels like fall then, even if we technically still have a few more weeks.” — Dana V., 33, mom of one

“Labor Day weekend is usually go time for me, but I think September 1 is fair.” — Jessica O., 40, mom of four

Start small and then go big.

For some fall moms, decorating is a marathon, not a sprint. By starting out small, you can ease your way into the holiday season without getting overwhelmed or burned out.

“I love fall decor that I can actually use, like my pumpkin mugs and all of my cute fall plates and placemats. So I usually bring those out when school starts just to get everyone in a happy, cozy mood. But beyond that, I don’t start doing pumpkins or anything until mid-September.” — Sandy L., 38, mom of two

“I didn’t even realize fall decorations were a thing; I thought everyone just did Halloween. And even then, I didn’t do Halloween until like the week before. Now I pull out a few small Halloween-ish things in September and then put up our outdoor Halloween decorations later.” — Rachel T., 41, mom of three

“I have one glass pumpkin that holds a candle, and I always pull that out on September 1. I start lighting all my fall candles then, too, and use fall scents in the house. But nothing else comes out until Halloween and Thanksgiving for fall.” — Hannah R., 36, mom of three

Fall is one thing; Halloween is another.

For a lot of moms, spooky season may be a favorite, but that doesn’t mean they’re ready for the fake cobwebs and witch decor when we’re barely out of August.

“I start decorating for fall in early September. But that means things like pumpkins and leaf garlands. Halloween decorations have to wait until October.” — Sarah H., 40, mom of two

“I love fall decorations and feel like my house is coziest in the fall, but I don’t bring out any Halloween decorations until like mid-October. And then I keep my fall stuff up through Thanksgiving.” — Julie P., 35, mom of three

Some of you are taking fall *down* too early.

For the most part, everyone agrees: Fall decorating can start whenever you want. But would it kill you to leave it up until Thanksgiving? Thanksgiving is a holiday represented by pumpkin pie, cornucopias, and tablescape gourds. Please. Leave the pumpkins out for just a little bit before you move into Christmas.

“I don’t care when someone puts up fall, but I am annoyed by the people who take it down by November 1. Thanksgiving is a fall holiday!” — Jennifer L., 40, mom of two

“I have a friend who puts fall decorations up right after July 4th and Halloween up in September. By the time November comes around, she’s sick of all of it. It’s supposed to be fun! Why go so hard so fast if you can’t enjoy it in November?” — Carly S., 42, mom of two

Just do whatever you want.

And then there are the moms who really just want you to be happy. If that means eating Reese’s pumpkins and drinking a PSL and sniffing all the pumpkin candles in the middle of August? Then by all means, go for it. Start hanging up those leaf garlands.

“Oh my God, who cares, everything’s going to hell anyway, why not enjoy your pumpkins?” — Tracey W., 44, mom of three

“Fall is so cozy, and anybody who complains about it being too hot outside for fall decor has obviously never lived in the south. It doesn’t cool down here until late October sometimes, so why not put up your fall whenever you want?” — Abby G., 35, mom of two