When does it feel appropriate to start decorating your house for fall and Halloween? Does there need to be a crisp in the air? Does the summer season have to be completely over or do you deem the kids going back to school the official “end of summer”? The official first day of Fall is over a month away — Sep. 22 — but who wants to wait until then?

One mom wants to know if she’s jumping the gun regarding her desire to set up Halloween decor in her house. Now, she’s polling her TikTok followers for their opinions.

Sidenote: Yes, I know everyone can do whatever they want in their home with their decorations and interior design! This woman just wanted to grab some other opinions, and they gave them to her!

“When do you decorate for Halloween? And when is too early?” mom and TikTok content creator Leslie Soldano asked.

“Like if you saw a neighbor now, I'm not talking about exterior decorations, it's too early. I'm talking about interior. Like, if you saw in a window that someone had Halloween decorations out in their house, not bothering anyone, at what point? Like when is that somewhat acceptable?”

Several TikTok users weighed in on the conversation with some even admitting that their fall and Halloween decor are already up!

“My fall decor is up now inside my house. 😁” one user admitted.

Another said, “I’m doing inside early September and outdoor end of September. We only get October! Need more time idc 💀😂.”

“Decorating inside Monday because the kids go back to school & that means summer is over. Sept 1st outside will go up 🖤,” one mom wrote.

“My kids went back to school on August 7 and I started decorating the next day because it’s technically fall if it’s back to school,” another admitted.

Another user noted she waits until after Labor Day weekend, which some see at the send-off to summer break.

“Labor Day weekend!! That’s when. And it’s never too soon! I do what makes me happy!,” she wrote.

Another joked, “When Starbucks drops fall drinks.”

According to Homes & Gardens, there are a few key factors to consider when decorating for the Halloween and fall season.

First, wait for the cooler weather to come (if you can where you live!).

“One of the best times to start decorating for fall is when the weather begins to cool down for longer periods,” H&G’s Editor-In-Chief, Lucy Searle, wrote.

“After the intense heat of summer, cooler weather is often the first herald of the fall season and can help to make fall decor, such as living room fall decor, feel all the more cozy and inviting.

She also suggests waiting until October to begin the decor switch-up.

“October is the perfect time to begin adding fall decor or Halloween decorating ideas to your home in preparation for the holiday. From decorating with pumpkins, to ensuring you have plenty of the best candles dotted around you home, Halloween decor and fall decor will always go hand in hand,” Searle explained.

Searle also suggests just going with the flow of the neighborhood, keeping an eye on what everyone else is doing, and waiting until you see others start to add some fall foliage to their front porch.

Lastly, maybe add some fall decor early, and then once October hits, add in a touch of Halloween here and there. That way, you still have the fall vibes, but don’t feel like you’re jumping the gun!