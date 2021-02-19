How To Make Soap From Scratch: Easy, Step-By-Step Recipe

Soap is one of those things in life that is both a necessity and a luxury at the same time. It removes dirt and stains while also smelling sweet and fresh. And let’s be honest: Bar soaps have come a long way. From what was once a household item we might associate with Grandma to something we consider a vital step in our self-care routine, soap is now dope. (Sorry, couldn’t resist!) Much of its sudsy comeback stems from a renewed interest in how to make soap from scratch. From Pinterest to Instagram, tutorials on homemade soap bars for beginners are the latest trend in homemaking.

If this craft feels a little out of your comfort zone, then you might want to know how to make soap with the melt-and-pour method. While making it from scratch can be daunting, melt-and-pour soap is a fun option for beginners. So, if you’re looking to learn more about how to make soap step-by-step, read on for an easy homemade soap recipe.

Benefits of the Soap-Making Melt-and-Pour Method

Traditionally, soap is made by combining oils and sodium hydroxide or potassium hydroxide (lye), known as the cold process method. This causes a chemical reaction called saponification. The beauty of the melt-and-pour method is that your base has already gone through that process. Therefore, you don’t have to handle lye, and you don’t need to cure the soap afterward either — it’s ready to use as soon as it has cooled and hardened.

All you have to do is melt the premade base, fancy it up with your chosen colors, scents, and any other additives you might want to use, and pour it into a mold. It’s super easy and fun, making it a great option to make with and for kids.

How to Make Soap Without Lye

Can you make soap without lye? Not really. You can’t make real soap without saponification, which always involves blending oils with lye. However, the melt-and-pour method allows you to skip the part in the process that involves handling lye. So with that method, you know the base you will use is safe to touch straight out of the package.

Speaking of bases, melt-and-pour soap also comes in all types, from glycerin to goat milk to aloe vera to a shea butter base. Learning how to make soap with glycerin is a popular choice, since it is thought to be milder and gentler on the skin. For that reason, we’ve included it as part of our easy recipe listed below. Ready to get started?

The Supplies

32 ounces of glycerin melt-and-pour base

One teaspoon rosehip essential oil

Four teaspoons rose kaolin clay

Silicone mold for soap (a muffin tray can work!)

Heatproof container or pot

Large measuring cup

Tools like a spoon, spatula, and serrated knife

Spritz bottle filled with rubbing alcohol

Isopropyl alcohol

If needed, always use safety gear such as goggles, gloves, and long sleeves. Also, cover your work surface with a sheet of newspaper and work in a well-ventilated area.

The Recipe

Chop the base into small uniform pieces. Place all the soap into a large heat-safe bowl, pop into a microwave, and warm using 30-second intervals until it’s melted. You can also melt the soap on a stove over low heat, stirring until melted. Allow to slightly cool. In the meantime, to avoid clumping and disperse the clay evenly, dilute one teaspoon of clay in one to two teaspoons of 99 percent isopropyl alcohol. Once cooled, transfer the melted base into a large measuring cup. Add your essential oils and diluted clay into the melted base. You can always add a little more essential oil if you want! Use a spoon to mix it all together. Spray the bottom of the mold with rubbing alcohol. The alcohol helps to remove air bubbles that might get trapped. Gently pour the soap mixture into molds. Spray the top of the soap with the rubbing alcohol to further remove air bubbles. Allow to fully cool and harden for at least one hour or up to overnight. Gently pop out the soap and store it in an airtight container until ready to use.

Voila!

How to Make Soap From Goat’s Milk

Goat milk soap is known for its creamy and smooth feel. And who doesn’t love a gentle cleanser? It’s also filled with vitamins like A, D, and B6 and promotes smooth skin. To make this natural soap, you’re going to need the following ingredients:

12 ounces of coconut oil

15 ounces of olive oil

13 ounces of lard

13 ounces of goat milk

Six ounces of lye

One ounce of essential oils

How to Make Breast Milk Soap

Want to know another super-cool way to make soap? With breast milk! Boobie juice is filled with many healing properties and can work wonders for your skin. It can help you control oily skin, redness, and rashes.

So, if you’re pregnant or nursing and want to use your breast milk in your soap creation, here’s what you need to get started.

Breast Milk Soap Ingredients:

Soap base, half a pound

Breast milk, one cup

Essential oil, a few drops

Powdered pigments

The Recipe:

Melt the soap base. Mix in your breast milk. Stir well, adding in your essential oil drops and powdered pigments as you mix. Pour the liquid mixture into your soap mold. Refrigerate for several hours. Remove from the fridge and reap the breast-milk-soap-benefits!

Does breast milk soap go bad?

Since the soap is made of breast milk, a perishable liquid, it will eventually spoil. To keep it fresher longer, put it in the fridge. It has an expiration date, so avoid leaving it out on the counter and before using it, smell your milky creation. The last thing you want to do is bathe with a spoiled bar of soap.

What can you not put in soap?

When making soap, you want it to last long and give a fresh and clean feel. However, some ingredients can cause more harm than good and should be left out of the soap-making process. Here are a few elements to avoid.

Fresh Fruit and vegetables. Not only will this cause your soap to rot, but it might attract bugs.

If you’re going to use lye, make sure it’s fresh. Old lye leaves behind big chunks that don’t dissolve.

Unfiltered water may have chlorine, parasites, or even metals in it. Before adding water to your soap mix, filter the water to ensure your creation is safe to use.