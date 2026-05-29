There was a time in my life when the thought of jet-setting off on a travel excursion was exciting. Heck, I even looked forward to it. Then I became a parent, and that easy-breezy attitude I had when it came to going on trips was quickly replaced by a cargo load of stress and worry. What if I forget their favorite stuffed animal? What if our luggage gets lost? How the heck are we going to pass the time? Yes, the idea of spending hours in a small metal tube thousands of miles up in the sky with complete strangers is truly the stuff of parenting nightmares.

But just in case that isn’t enough of an obstacle to overcome, these days traveling with kids isn’t just about surviving the actual flight — it’s also dealing with the prospect of massive delays and cancellations, leaving you with even more time to kill with your tiny humans who aren’t exactly known for their patience.

I recently faced such a predicament myself during my son’s spring break. He’s 5 years old, and we met my husband’s family on the Big Island of Hawaii for a week of fun and relaxation. All went relatively smoothly until it was time to return home. We had made it through security, were on the plane in our seats, made it to the runway, and were even scheduled to land earlier than expected. I was sure this five-hour flight would be a piece of cake.

Then we just sat there... and sat there.

After a while, I looked out the window and noticed we were heading back to the airport (never a great sign on any flight that has yet to take off). Finally, the pilot came over the intercom with the dreaded news no traveler wants to hear: Due to a technical issue, everyone was being asked to deboard with all their luggage and wait for a new plane to arrive.

This meant we would now be spending several extra hours at the airport that I had not accounted for. Instant panic flooded my entire body. Now what? My son is a pretty good little traveler, but this was going to be a significant amount of time, and I had been banking on his iPad usage dominating most of the flight. Snacks and movies were tried-and-true methods of passing the time on the plane, but where did that leave me when it came to surviving extra time at the airport?

Unfortunately, these types of travel scenarios are becoming more and more common. Unforeseen delays aren’t just a possibility, but a probability. I wasn’t the first person to experience such an inconvenience, and I certainly won’t be the last. If you’re the next to fall victim to such, shall we say, turbulent travel conditions, fear not — because after having a few experts weigh in on the matter, it seems these dreaded delays don’t have to be as stressful as you may think.

Get Moving

So much of your actual flight involves sitting still for long periods of time, which is why when it comes to airport delays, parents should take advantage of all that extra space at their disposal. “The biggest mistake I see parents make is expecting kids to sit still and act like adults at the gate,” family travel specialist Christy Slavik tells ScaryMommy. “Airports are actually great places for movement! You can walk the full terminal, ride the tram, hop on one foot from tile to tile, find a different concourse. Burning off energy early prevents meltdowns later!”

In that same vein, Balkan Trails’ travel and tourism expert Vlad Trestian advises making a game out of your surroundings. “I recommend to parents to turn the terminal into a scavenger hunt,” says Trestian. “Ask your child to identify five different airline logos, determine how many airplanes depart from the same gates that they can see, etc.” Personally, my son always loves a good round (or two or 20) of “I Spy,” and the airport would give you plenty of items to choose from.

And if you have an older kiddo who perhaps has outgrown those types of games, or at least likes to pretend that they have? No problem! “Older children can be given a ‘project,’” Trestian adds. “[They can] keep track of the flight numbers listed on the flight status boards, create a contingency plan for possible delays, etc. This provides them with a greater sense of control when their normal daily routine has been disrupted due to unexpected travel disruptions.”

Pack a “Secret Weapon”

While you always want to hope for the best when it comes to air travel, it’s extremely beneficial to pack for the worst. For Slavik, this means coming armed with a secret weapon. “I always recommend parents pack one or two items that are only used if things go sideways,” Slavik explains. “That novelty, whether it's a small toy, sticker book, or special snack, can buy you a surprising amount of time.”

If you end up not having to use these items, then great! You can always save it as part of your backup plan for the return flight home, in case things don’t go as smoothly that time around — which, as I can attest to, is something that can absolutely happen.

Socialize

Another great way to pass the time is to get to know some of your fellow passengers. After all, they’re going through the same inconveniences as you are, so you already have something in common. Plus, why not make a few friends along the way? “Find another set of kids at the gate to play with or a talkative grandma,” Slavik suggests. “Not only is this great for improving social skills, but your delay could turn into a blessing of a new friend!”

Take Advantage of Available Perks

Most airlines have private lounges available to certain passengers. Prior to your flight, double-check to see if you qualify for such amenities. “If your family has lounge or restroom access, I recommend looking for those locations, as those areas are generally less crowded and provide a respite from the chaos of the main terminal,” says Trestian.

Even if you aren’t an official lounge member, you could be granted temporary access if your delay is significant enough. Remember, airlines want your continued business, which means they might be willing to accommodate you for any inconveniences you and your family may face. Either way, it never hurts to ask, especially considering all the benefits that could come from securing a quieter area in the airport, like comfier chairs, ideal reading conditions, and maybe even the opportunity to catch a little nap, if you’re lucky.

But even if the lounge access proves to be off-limits, Trestian wants you to remember that “most large airports are now providing areas specifically designed for children's play or interaction.” For example: Newark Liberty International has a play track and ropes course, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has an aviation-themed mini-playground! So make sure to do a little research on the airport you’re stuck in so you can fully utilize those available perks.

Look, no one wants inconveniences like this to happen, but they can and most likely will at some point or another. At least now you have a few helpful tools at your disposal, leaving you one less piece of baggage to carry with you on your next big family adventure.