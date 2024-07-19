What To Pack To Survive Flying With Kids

I’ve been flying with my two boys, ages 4 and 7, since they were each a month old. We live in Toronto but I was born in the States, where most of my family still resides, so one of the first things we did was get them passports so we could regularly visit family and friends.

They’ve become flying experts as they fly several times a year; they’ve amassed quite a collection of wings during their cockpit tours. And I’ve learned some tricks to ensure that even the longest of flights, or the ones where we are stuck on the runway for over an hour, fly as smoothly as possible.

Here are six scenarios where my preparedness made the journey with kiddos so much more joyful.

Delayed flight, waiting to board

On a flight to Toronto, my toddler and I were stuck at the airport for over four hours. I was desperate, buying overpriced treats at the airport shops. I vowed never to let that happen again.

Moving forward, I've packed a backpack for both boys of little gifts that I wrapped in fun wrapping paper. The catch? They can't open their bags until we are on the plane or at the airport. The only time they can open them early is if there is a long delay, so instead of dreading a wait at the airport, now my kids are actually excited when there's a delay, exclaiming, "Yay, we can open our goody bags early!"

Stuck on the runway

My oldest son was not even a year old when a family friend handed me some stickers in her purse as we were about to leave for the airport, saying, "Trust me, these will be a lifesaver."

We were stuck on the airplane for over an hour waiting and my son was about to have a meltdown when I pulled out the stickers from my bag. He put them all over himself, the back of the seat in front of us, on me, giggling after each application. He thought it was the funniest thing in the world and entertained the passenger sitting next to us as well. I now always bring pads and sticker books with me wherever I go. They are super easy to remove and provide endless entertainment for kids.

Late night flights

Ideally, I love flying with my kids on an early afternoon weekend flight, but sometimes schedules and pricing mean we fly late at night. I don't care how anti-screen I try to be — when it comes to flying, especially in the evening, all that goes out the window.

I have my kids' devices fully charged and loaded with a variety of kid-friendly shows and games. I also have two cell phones of my own that I travel with, and I make sure they are also loaded with some content for my boys just in case their devices stop working.

I was on an evening flight to Florida when my son's device suddenly died, and he started to lose it. Thank goodness I had my backup phone ready to go. It was a fully packed weekday flight with very few kids onboard, so going device-free was simply not an option.

Air pressure changes

On a very turbulent flight, the pressure was too much for my son — he was inconsolable. He wouldn't chew gum and didn't have the patience for a sucker. I brought cut-up cucumbers as a snack, and that was the only thing he would try to relieve the pressure. The chewing and swallowing provided the relief he needed. Now, on all flights, I pack lots of cut-up crunchy fruits and vegetables like cucumbers, apples, and carrots.

Travel constipation

Staying hydrated is critical to combating stomach issues, so be sure to also fill up their water bottles in the airport before boarding the flight. It can be a while before a beverage cart comes around, especially if there is turbulence, and nothing is more annoying than a thirsty kid.

Kids make messes!

On our most recent flight, my son bit into a cherry tomato, sending its juices flying into the face of the person seated in front of him. The guy turned around and was very relieved when I handed him a pack of wet wipes. He had a great attitude about it, but having the wipes readily available made all the difference.

I never travel anywhere without a pack to clean off the tray tables and my kids' sticky hands. I also have an extra pair of pants (or shorts) and underpants for each kiddo at the ready. My 7-year-old is well beyond bathroom accidents, but on a recent flight home, he spilled his complimentary drink on himself and was happy he had the option to change out of his wet bottoms.

Despite your efforts to contain your child's wild ways, you may still get scowls from the person in front of you trying to enjoy their inflight entertainment or whispers from the couple seated behind who are annoyed they're in the back with "all these loud kids." At that point, all you can do is take a deep breath, smile, and have a few bites of a protein bar you should always pack for yourself because even the best mom will sometimes travel with their kids when they are at their absolute worst.

Sarah DiMuro is a freelance health and lifestyle writer in Toronto, where she lives with her two young sons. She’s also a breast cancer survivor who welcomed her second child via gestational surrogacy when cancer treatments prevented her from carrying another baby. She writes lots about these experiences and even had a vlog (First Baby, Then Breast Cancer) for Rethink Breast Cancer chronicling her journey.