If, as a kid, the only time your family made hard boiled eggs was to dye them for some Easter games (which you never really eat anyway because they sit out and get gross) you’ve been missing out. Sure, the smell may be a little potent (so avoid eating these on an airplane or enclosed spaced to be mindful of anyone with possible egg allergies), but once you know how to cook the perfect easy peel hard boiled egg — or variations on it like a super-hard boiled egg or a soft boiled egg — you’ll be incorporating these bad boys into your diet regularly. The best part is, you can make these in an Instant Pot and keep them in their shell for up to a week in the fridge. They make for a super healthy breakfast food for the whole family and who knows, you might even teach your kids how to perfect this art. So here’s what you need to know about cooking a perfect hard boiled egg, as well as some tasty variations.

1. Traditional Hard Boiled Eggs

Let’s start at the very beginning: with a basic, traditional hard boiled egg recipe. These can serve as a base for a number of dishes and when you follow these instructions, come out perfect every time.

2. Easy-to-Peel Hard Boiled Eggs

The trickiest part about hard boiled eggs is getting a clean and easy peel. You don’t want to have to spend several minutes taking that shell off. Here’s a method that guarantees easy-to-peel hard boiled eggs. As soon as you turn the heat off, dump out the boiling water and submerge the eggs in an ice bath. This stops the cooking process quickly and allows the egg to contract away from the shell, making the de-shelling a relative breeze.

3. Instant Pot Hard Boiled Eggs

If you’re lucky enough to have an Instant Pot, did you know that it’s the perfect hard-boiled-egg making device? They’re perfect every time, and take between three and seven minutes.

4. Extra Hard Hard Boiled Eggs

Do you like your yolk cooked to the point that it’s basically just a crumbly ball of yellow? Then you must be a fan of well-done hard boiled eggs. The handy chart in this article lets you know exactly how long to cook your super-hard boiled egg.

5. Long-Boil Hard Boiled Eggs

If you’d prefer to make hard boiled eggs using a long boil, this method is for you. The trick here is a single-layer of eggs, cold water, and baking soda.

6. Steamed Hard Boiled Eggs

Yes, the name of this one is a little off, but word on the street is that steaming eggs is an even better way to hard boil them. Also, there’s no ice bath required for these eggs.

7. Crock Pot Hard Boiled Eggs

Don’t have an Instant Pot? Never fear, because your trusty ol’ Crock Pot is also great for making hard boiled eggs. Pro tip: you do need a little water for this one.

8. Oven Hard Boiled Eggs

Looking for another way to make hard boiled eggs? This oven method is a crowd favorite because it’s so easy. Just cook the eggs for 30 minutes (with no water) and then pop them into an ice bath.

9. Soft Boiled Eggs

If you’ve ever gone out for ramen and wondered how the chef could possibly make such a delicious jammy soft boiled egg, this recipe for you. Another method is to bring water to a boil and add the eggs for five to six minutes before submerging the eggs in an ice bath. Once you master this, you can add these tasty treasures to anything you want: toast, salads, and yes, ramen.

Now that you’ve cooked the absolute best hard boiled egg of your life, what’s the best way of storing them? Here’s the rundown: don’t leave out hardboiled eggs for a long time. It’s preferable to keep them in the shell and refrigerated for up to a week.

Peeled eggs can be refrigerated for the same length of time but should be in a bowl of water you change daily to avoid contamination and bacterial growth. If you’re not storing them in water, keep them in tupperware and cover with wet paper towels you change on the daily.

Important safety tip we want to reiterate, once the eggs have been boiled they should be consumed within one week, no matter whether they’re peeled or still shelled. It’s always better to be safe than sorry. The good news is, uncooked eggs still in the shell can be stored in the refrigerator for three to five weeks. So you have plenty of time to fine-tune your preferred boiling method.

What if you want to freeze hardboiled eggs still in the shell. Technically, you can do so, but they might not taste all that great. The yolks freeze pretty well and taste great after, but the egg whites don’t, so do with that information what you will.

Some Punny Egg Jokes For Eggcellent Chefs

Where’s the best place to get information about eggs? The hen-cyclopedia. What day to eggs hate the most? Fry-day. How many French eggs do you need? One egg is un oeuf. What did the egg say to the clown? You crack me up. Why did the chicken stop in the middle of the road? Because it wanted to lay it on the line.