'Tis the season, parents. As if the 'ber months didn't send our bodies into fight-or-flight immediately, this is also the time of year when schools start getting spirited. Yes, the School Spirit Weeks are upon us, from homecoming-themed dress-up days to holiday weeks (seriously, "holiday accessory day" is a wild choice), there is going to be a whole lot happening. And you? Well, you're the one who has to find black-and-white-striped tights for your kid who insists they're going as Olivia for Book Character Day.

But it's not the time to panic — and it's not the time to pull out a spreadsheet and start treating this like it's a big holiday and you're now one of those TikTok moms who begins all her Thanksgiving meal prep in September. Listen, you can handle a Spirit Week for the kids. I promise. You just need to follow this guide.

(And maybe scream into the void a few times, that's always helpful.)

First thing to remember: Spirit Week is not that serious.

Deep breaths. Take one, and then take another. This is Spirit Week. This is not your child’s last chance at school, or a test of your parenting prowess, or a grift set up by the board of education so they can judge you. I promise, not one single school has created the Spirit Week calendar, set it aside, and let out an evil villain laugh while rubbing their hands together with glee. No principal is in their office shouting, “I AM RUINING PARENTS’ LIVES, MWAHAHAHA.”

You’re the one making this weird.

Kids actually do find these days fun, I’m sorry.

Do you know how many times I’ve assumed my kids won’t be interested in Book Character Day or Wear Purple Day or Crazy Sock Day, and then they wake up at 6 a.m. so excited about their tacky outfit? If your kid isn’t into it, it’s fine to move on, but I’m begging you — don’t ruin your kid’s joy.

Don’t match other parents’ expectations; just make your kid happy.

And because your kid is excited, it’s super easy to just focus on them and what they want. Stay off social media if you need to, and don’t worry about what any other parents are doing for Wacky Wednesday or Team Friday. Just ask your kid what they want, manage their expectations (because you are not making a dragon costume, sorry about it), and go from there. When in doubt, review rule number one: It’s not that serious.

Do not spend a lot of money. Save everything in a storage container.

Every Spirit Week, I feel like I hear a bunch of parents talking about how expensive it is, and I’m begging y’all: Do not spend a ton of money. No matter what the theme is — Western Wear, ‘80s Day, Taco Tuesday — you can probably spend less than $5 and make a great look. And whatever you buy, throw it in a storage container. We have used the same pack of craft unicorn horns from when my oldest was in first grade to make a million Spirit Week outfits, along with face paints, hair color crayons, random items like cowboy hats and leis, etc. If you have multiple kids, this will save you so much stress.

And seriously, go raid your child’s dress-up box. Look under their bed. You’ll be amazed at how many things you’ll find for Spirit Week. Ask your friends on Facebook, join a local Buy Nothing group. Somebody somewhere has a pair of knee-high orange socks they aren’t using.

And yes, Spirit Week has always been a thing.

Finally, here’s your reminder: Spirit Week has always been a thing. Maybe you didn’t participate when you were a kid, or maybe you don’t remember it being stressful because you — wait for it — had parents who either didn’t get involved or went insane keeping up with the laundry so your tie-dye shirts were always ready to go. But this isn’t something new, and parents have always been busy — ‘90s moms managed to handle it, why can’t we?

Remember: This is supposed to be fun.

That’s it. That’s the truth. And if Spirit Week isn’t fun for your kids? Then skip it. The minute you’re stressed and trying to force some kind of core memory into your family, the less and less fun it gets.