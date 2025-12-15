“I Can Tell My Husband Wants Sex & I Dread It All Day” & 31 Other Mom Confessions

As my girls have grown, I’m constantly surprised at how much easier things feel — but exhaustion? It’s still there. I’ve struggled, wondering why I feel so tired all the time, especially when all my kids sleep at night and go to school during the day and need me less and less. But it turns out, mental exhaustion lasts forever, and the amount of things I’m thinking about all day, every day, is obscene. From remembering to-do lists to juggling things happening at home, in my marriage, and at work is so much — add in any emotional thoughts or random musings? Phew, no wonder I’m so tired.

Turns out all of the other moms are, too. We asked Scary Mommy readers to share what was on their minds this week, and the list really goes from one end to the other. Some are stressed about work, some are worried about their kids, some are overjoyed by the holidays — there’s just a lot to think about. So if you’re tired of thinking, too, read on to see what’s on everyone else’s mind right now, too.

I think this might be the last year my oldest believes in Santa. Confession #50313114

I don’t want to have to tell my spouse what I want for Xmas. Give it some thought! Confession #54000702

What the fuck do you get a 1-year-old for Christmas?! Confession #50790088

Christmas is exhausting, and I can’t wait for it to all be over. Confession #53177793

I do not like Christmas. Confession #52083666

I’m so thankful I’ve got all my Christmas shopping done! Confession #53831375

I hate decorating for the holidays, but my husband and kids love it. Confession #50277994

I love the Elf on the Shelf — it brings out my childhood joy seeing my kids happy! Confession #50712228

Getting so annoyed husband will not talk to parents about our wishes at Christmas. Confession #51007813

Day 6 of sickness or snow day... I just want a day to myself, even if I have to work. Confession #52310388

I’m an adult being bullied at work. It’s so pathetic. Confession #53037410

I like my dog more than I like my husband. Confession #51103271

I am so burnt out! I wish my husband could support our family without me working. Confession #54711142

I just ordered new ‘toys’ for myself, and I can’t wait to try them out. Confession #54207333

My marriage is over, and I haven’t worked in 20 years; I am frozen in fear. Confession #50108887

Pete Davidson is my celebrity sex dream. Confession #52103334

I love Xmas time with my boys!! Confession #53211190

Trying to teach my girl not to be involved in girl drama at elementary school. Confession #50607745

I have got our family in some serious debt. Confession #53453333

I’m afraid that my drinking is becoming a problem... Confession #52033311

If I don’t handle everything about the kids’ routines, it doesn’t get done. Confession #52010004

I swear to God, if anyone in my family complains during another Christmas activity... Confession #51361117

Walking on eggshells to help regulate everyone else is f*cking depressing. Confession #53103322

My husband has been in therapy for months, and I think he’s getting worse instead of better. Confession #54733120

I’m worried my son doesn’t have more friends. Confession #52039991

My husband makes mean comments to our daughter who is home from college. Ugh! Confession #50422287

I’m really starting to resent taking care of my husband. Confession #50671071

Layoffs at my job, and I was disappointed they didn’t cut me. Confession #50621131

I hate that I haven’t left my husband. Confession #51333118

I’m out of energy for small talk at preschool drop-off and pick-up. Confession #50633382