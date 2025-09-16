“I Masturbate Every Day; My Husband Doesn’t Know” & 28 Other Mom Confessions

I think we’re all extremely exhausted right now. From school and activities and responsibilities back in full swing, from upcoming holidays and traditions to prep for, and from, of course, the news cycle, it’s easy to see how all of us moms are feeling just a little... phew. You know. Add in everything else, and suddenly we’ve got some things to confess.

From the extremely mundane to the extremely direct, these confessions from Scary Mommy Confessions are going to make you feel seen. Whether you can relate to the specific confession or not, I think we all know what it’s like to feel like we’re floating outside of our own bodies and trying to hold onto all of the changes and spins life gives us each day. And while we’re holding on, we might just need to let it all out.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

Most of the things that drive you crazy about your kids are your fault. Confession #50100014

I love my children, but sick days are the GD worst. Confession #50221002

I slept with a younger guy at my gym while my husband was at work, and I want to do it again. Confession #51230843

I buy better snacks for myself than my kids. 😜 Confession #50776223

I hate skin care routines and that my 7-year-old thinks they matter. Confession #50772784

I am always high. Confession #55333511

I turn 40 next week and feel like I am in my prime. Confession #51327214

I can’t stand my husband’s nose hairs! Confession #53313942

Being a stepmom is hard AF, and it’s OK to hate the ‘real’ mom. Confession #51771000

My daughter is always so angry. I feel like a terrible mom. Confession #51203777

I hope my kids stop believing in Santa this year. It’s too much pressure! Confession #53370165

I hate my empty nest. Confession #54219038

I masturbate every day. My husband doesn’t know. Confession #51111542

My ex and I co-parent better than we parented... why wasn’t it this easy when we were together? Confession #54043344

My husband’s ex keeps texting him, and I finally asked him to block her. Confession #50071877

I’ve never once turned over the chicken nuggets. Confession #53310012

My neighbor started homeschooling, and I feel like I’m in constant judgment now. Confession #52723021

My spouse just told me they gambled tens of thousands and maxed out their CCs. Confession #52921305

PTA is the unpaid labor of women. Confession #52729971

I absolutely hate the purse I begged my husband to buy me. Confession #51219111

My 2nd grader is not nice. Like genuinely she’s mean and stubborn and makes me tired. Confession #53362978

Can’t stop dreaming about Nick Carter after BSB concert. Confession #51112214

I’m afraid my son’s stupid and it’s just showing up now. Confession #50727128

I lied about going to get glasses and instead I strolled down most Target aisles with my Starbucks 🤷‍♀️ Confession #54447212

I hate the teenage years so far. I want my littles back. Confession #52722181

I’ve been spending way too much on groceries, and I’m terrified to look at my credit card bill. Confession #51111182

It’s not a crime to want to ‘bounce back.’ Confession #50771181

I hate but love my tween daughter more than ever. Confession #54108877