If Clutter Makes You Anxious, You'll Love These 60 Cheap, Genius Things

Stack your unused hangers on this stainless steel caddy or hook them over the top bar. Either way, they’re neatly stored and easy to access when you need them. “I have two of these and love them,” wrote one reviewer who keeps one in the laundry room and the other in the closet. “Highly recommend these because leaving the hangers on the rod in the closet just takes up too much room and is wasted time when gathering them.”