If Clutter Makes You Anxious, You'll Love These 60 Cheap, Genius Things
Calm space, calm headspace.
My space is a direct reflection of my mindset. When my home is cluttered, so is my head — but since I live in a small house with limited storage, keeping things organized is an uphill battle. That’s why I’m always on the lookout for affordable, practical solutions that help me maximize space, minimize mess, and restore my sense of calm. If clutter also puts you on edge, these cheap, genius things can help.
01A Self-Draining Sink Caddy With A Clever Design
“Great addition to my kitchen,” one reviewer wrote about this sink organizer, while another raved, “This cleverly designed caddy has proven to be a game-changer.” It has three adjustable compartments to hold dish soap, sponges, brushes, and drain strainers, while its stainless steel wire construction and sloped base allow for self-drainage that directs moisture right back into the sink.
- Available styles: 6
02A Hanger That Holds Up To 20 Bras Or Tanks
Rather than stuffing your bras into a drawer, this bra hanger lets you store them over a closet rod, so you can see your whole lingerie collection at a glance and protect the shape of the cups for prolonged wear. Each hanger has smaller hooks with rounded tips to prevent snagging, and you can use them for sports bras or tank tops, too.
- Available sizes: 1 — 2
- Available styles: 2
03Under-Cabinet Hooks For Tumbler Lids
For those with extensive tumbler or water bottle collections, these lid organizers offer an innovative solution. They stick to the bottoms of shelves or cabinets and have metal prongs that slip through the mouth holes of most lids, so you can decrease the height of tumblers or stack them for more compact storage. Get them in silver or black.
- Available styles: 3
04A Giant Cotton Rope Basket That Has Reviewers “Obsessed”
Reviewers are “beyond obsessed” with this rope basket and have given it an average 4.8-star rating. Woven from cotton with built-in handles, it’s extra-large with a stylish two-tone design, making it a great way to corral toys, laundry, pillows, bedding, and books while helping all of the aforementioned look intentional.
- Available styles: 18
05Slip-Resistant Clip Hangers For Your Leggings
Each one of these leggings hangers holds up to 10 pairs in its slip-resistant, rubber-coated clips, which are curved to create a cascading effect so you can see your whole collection at once. “I have limited space so these are a godsend to me,” one reviewer wrote. “They hold quite a few leggings and free up space in my dresser drawers.”
- Available sizes: 1 Pack — 4 Pack
- Available styles: 3
06An Adjustable Filing System For Your Lids
“This is the longest my Tupperware drawer has stayed organized,” raved one reviewer who called this expandable lid organizer the “best invention ever!” It stretches from 9.8 to 17.3 inches to fit most kitchens and has six adjustable dividers with 30 labels (both blank and pre-printed), so you can create an accessible filing system for your food storage lids.
- Available sizes: Large — Extra-Large
07Under-Sink Organizers With Pull-Out Drawers
Designed to maximize storage while still leaving room for your plumbing, these under-sink organizers have an offset two-tier configuration with a pull-out drawer on the bottom, so you can access toiletries or cleaning supplies in the back. They’re made from durable, easy-to-rinse plastic, and they come with movable hooks and baskets to store smaller accessories.
- Available styles: 4
08Roll-Out Fridge Caddies That Help You Access All Your Ingredients
Make your own drawers in the refrigerator with this YouCopia fridge caddy. It has built-in handles and smooth-rolling wheels so you can access ingredients all the way in the back — not to mention removable, adjustable dividers for custom-like storage. Made from transparent, durable plastic, it’s earned an overall 4.7-star rating on Amazon, making it a highly rated choice.
- Available sizes: 4-inch wide — 9-inch wide
09A Gadget That Conceals Outlets & Redirects Bulky Cords
“This innovative product has transformed my outlets into a sleek and unobtrusive design, eliminating the bulky appearance of traditional plug-ins,” one reviewer raved — and judging by its 4.7-star rating from over 37,000 reviewers, others are just as thrilled. The Sleek Socket covers your outlets with a flat, discreet plate and redirects cords to a three-plug power strip, so you can hide wires behind furniture, electronics, and appliances.
- Available sizes: 3 Ft — 16 Ft
- Available styles: 3
10A Magnetic Shelf For Bonus Stove Storage
Attach this magnetic shelf to most stoves without drilling or damage to create accessible storage for oil, spices, salt and pepper grinders, and other ingredients. It’s made from silicone, so it’s easy to clean in case of spills, and it measures 30 inches across with ridges and raised edges to prevent bottles from toppling over.
- Available styles: 2
11Elastic Bands That Compress & Label Your Sheet Sets
These bed sheet organizers help you compress and label your sheet collections at the same time. They’re made from stretchy, durable elastic that wraps around entire sets while labeling them as Twin, Full, Queen, King, or Blanket. One reviewer called them a “game-changer for linen closet organization,” while others raved that they save time and space.
- Available styles: 13
12An Organizer That Keeps Your Socks Drawer Neat
Sold in multiple colors and sizes, these drawer organizers are made from non-woven fabric and have compact cells to neatly store socks, belts, ties, underwear, handkerchiefs, or stockings. Since you can see everything at once, it’s a system that works long-term: “My drawer looks beautiful and stays neat when I pull out socks now,” one reviewer wrote.
- Available sizes: 2x16 cells — 16x24 cells
- Available styles: 13
13A 4-In-1 Organizer To Minimize Desk Clutter
This four-in-one desk organizer clamps onto most tabletops (without damage) to maximize space and give everything a designated home. The detachable bin holds your coffee, phone, pens, and other supplies, while the rotating hook holds your headphones — and it has slots and cable holders to accommodate charging cords.
- Available styles: 3
14A Versatile Bin With A Magnet On The Back
Wish you had a spot to stash laundry pods, dryer sheets, rags, or lint? You can install this laundry bin one of two ways: mount it to the wall with a screw or push pin, or stick it to the side of your machine thanks to its magnetic backing. Its slim design fits in tight spaces and its magnet is “very strong,” according to reviewers. It can also be used around the kitchen, bath, and more.
- Available styles: 9
15A Purse Insert That Comes In Multiple Sizes
“This has made my life so much easier. I don't have to dig around for anything,” one reviewer wrote about this purse insert, which has an average 4.5-star rating from over 31,000 reviewers. It provides structure and organization in formerly chaotic bags with its felt design and tons of pockets. Get it in several sizes to fit most bags from small purses to roomy totes.
- Available sizes: Mini — X-Large
- Available styles: 16
16Adhesive Cord Organizers You’ll Want To Install Everywhere
These soft and flexible cord organizers install easily with the included adhesive and are the perfect way to get rid of visual counter clutter. The organizers come in a pack of eight so there’s enough for all your appliances and since they adhere to both flat and rounded surfaces, they are incredibly versatile.
17Adhesive Hooks To Display Your Hat Collection
Got an impressive hat collection? Display and store it at the same time with these adhesive hat hooks, which are installed without nails or drilling and hold up to 3 pounds when set. Their curved shape is designed to hold baseball hats, flat caps, visors, and fedoras without creasing or damage, but you can also use them for headbands or scarves.
- Available styles: 2
18A Roll-Up Organizer For Your Glasses
This travel organizer fits up to five pairs of sunglasses or eyeglasses in its roll-out design, which you can lay flat on a tabletop or hang over a hook. When it’s time for storage or travel, however, it rolls up into a compact pentagon and snaps shut. You can also use it to store jewelry or other small valuables.
- Available styles: 15
19Tissue Boxes That Fit In Your Car’s Cup Holder
Never again wipe your nose with the napkins you have shoved in your glove compartment. These car tissues come in stylish cylindrical containers that fit in most cup holders. The “compact tube design is brilliant for travel,” while the “tissues themselves are soft yet strong,” one reviewer wrote.
- Available styles: 2
20A Countertop Rack For Boards, Lids & Utensils
With an overall 4.7-star rating from more than 2,300 reviewers, this countertop rack has been called “sleek,” “versatile,” and “super convenient.” Its steel design is shaped like a house and has multiple tiers to hold cutting boards, pot lids, and cooking utensils — all in a sturdy, compact fashion that makes your tools easily accessible while cooking.
- Available styles: 4
21Collapsible Fabric Bins That Hide Away Clutter
These stylish fabric bins make your space look good while also providing much-needed storage for books, toys, or out of season clothing. The bins feature a neutral color palette, reinforced bottoms and sides, and removable lids. The bins are stackable, so you can take advantage of vertical space and they collapse down when not in use.
- Available colors: 9
- Available sizes: 3
22Suction Hooks That Can Support Up To 11 Pounds
Reviewers are “really surprised” by the strength of these suction hooks. They’re waterproof, hold up to 11 pounds, and attach and detach to most flat surfaces without leaving behind any residue or damage. Stick them to your shower wall to hold razors and sponges, your backsplash to store kitchen accessories, or your mirror to hang accessories.
- Available styles: 9
23Adhesive Shower Shelves That Are Seriously Strong
I’ve had these drill-free shelves in my shower for over two years now, and the adhesive is still holding strong. They’re made from rust-resistant stainless steel and offer plenty of wall-mounted storage for soaps and bottles, so the rim of my bathtub stays clutter-free. They also have movable hooks for loofahs, scalp brushes, washcloths, and razors.
- Available styles: 4
24Stackable Wire Shelves That Increase Counter Space
Add these stackable wire shelves to your kitchen counter and you’ll instantly have more space for small items like spices, glassware, and other essentials. The shelves come in a pack of two and are made from durable steel wire with a smooth plastic coating. The shelf height adjusts easily and it can be assembled quickly, no tools required.
25Adhesive Drawers You Can Install Almost Anywhere
Stick this adhesive drawer anywhere you need additional storage. It’s great for holding office supplies under your desk, but you can also use it to store remotes under side tables, cosmetics under vanities, tools or craft supplies under workspaces, or loose packets under spice cabinet shelves. Each one can support up to 3 pounds and comes with adhesive tape for installation.
- Available sizes: Single layer — double layer
- Available styles: 3
26A Hanging Diversion Safe That Tucks Inside A Jacket
This hanging diversion safe is much easier to hide than a clunky metal one — not to mention easier to grab in case of emergencies. Compatible with most standard hangers, it holds up to 20 pounds of cash, jewelry, and important documents in its zippered pocket, and its sloped sides tuck discreetly inside jackets so it’s hidden in plain sight.
27Bottle Storage Racks That Tidy Up Your Cabinets
This water bottle organizer boasts an impressive 4.5-star average rating and can add storage space to cabinets and shelves. The organizer is adjustable, so it can accommodate different sizes of bottles and it can be set up in under a minute, so you can start using it right away. The organizer also features grooved shelves to keep curved bottles from rolling around.
- Available width and height combinations: 4
28Food Storage Containers That Eliminate The Need For Boxes & Bags
These clear food containers feature a flip-top lid that makes it easy to pour contents out and a silicone seal to keep things airtight. The containers are made from BPA-free material and they have a slim design, so they won’t take up a ton of space. One reviewer loved how organized they made their kitchen, writing “They look so nice and tidy on the counter - good quality and the lids fit tight and are easy to open and close.”
29A Power Strip Holder For Under Your Desk
Rather than leaving your power strip out on the floor, this under-desk organizer hides it in plain sight to minimize visual clutter and keep kids and pets away from outlets. It installs on most smooth surfaces using a durable adhesive and has multiple cut-outs for wires, plus it comes with zip ties and adhesive cable clips.
- Available styles: 2
30Nonskid Shelf Risers That Are Extremely Versatile
This three-tier riser is the perfect way to organize and display small items like spices, toiletries, makeup, and office supplies. The riser features a nonslip surface to keep items in place and the tiered design allows you to actually see (and access) what you have on hand.
31Wire Organizing Baskets That Slide For Easy Access
If the back of your kitchen or bathroom cabinets are a lost cause, this two-tier sliding wire basket can change that for the better. The metal wire baskets are durable, so you can load them up with even heavier items like canned food and they slide forward so you can reach all the contents.
- Available styles: 3
32A Utensil Crock That’s Weighted, Sturdy & Sleek
This utensil crock has earned an average 4.6-star rating from reviewers who called it “sturdy” and “roomy” with a “clean, sleek design.” Its weighted bottom and large capacity hold up to 15 of your most-used kitchen tools, so you can clear up space in the drawer and grab the one you need at a glance while cooking. It comes in five color options, all made from stainless steel.
- Available styles: 5
33An Adjustable Shelf For Food Storage Boxes
Change the shelf height as needed on this adjustable box organizer to create customized storage for aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage bags, parchment paper, and garbage bags. Thanks to its tiered design, you can grab a single box without creating an avalanche, and it has non-slip rubber feet to keep it steady in your pantry or cabinet.
- Available styles: 4
34A Stainless Steel Bag Dispenser That’s So Easy To Install
This sleek plastic bag dispenser boasts a 4.7-star overall rating and many loyal fans. One reviewer loved how it keeps everything tidy, noting “This looks 100% better than the clutter sitting near the litter boxes and keeps them very compacted.” The stainless steel surface is easy to wipe clean and the large opening makes it easy to remove bags when you need them. Plus you can mount it on most flat surfaces with the included hardware or adhesive tape.
35Vertical Hangers That Maximize Your Closet Space
If you’re running low on clothing storage in your closet, these space-saving hangers offer a cheap and easy solution. Their vertical design holds up to five hangers in a cascading pattern, so you can store more items across the rod. “My closet organization solved!” raved one reviewer who wrote that they’re “well worth the money” and sturdy enough to hold “winter coats.”
36Stackable Storage For Your Shoe Collection
These shoe organizers feature a double-decker design, so you can save serious space in your closet. The organizers have four heights, so they work with everything from flip flops to high heels. The organizers also come with a textured surface and bumpers on the side and back to keep shoes from slipping off.
- Available sizes: 3
- Available colors: 3
37An Organizer That Fills The Seat Gap In Your Car
“How did I ever live without this?” one reviewer asked about this gap seat organizer, which turns the gap between your car seat and center console from an annoying inconvenience into functional storage. With included spacers, it fits most makes and models, prevents items from slipping into the cracks, and keeps your glasses, phone, cash, and keys at the ready.
- Available styles: 4
38Adhesive Mounts To Store & Charge Your Electric Toothbrush
Get your electric toothbrushes off the countertop while simultaneously creating a charging solution. These toothbrush holders stick to the wall with an adhesive backing that supports up to 4.4 pounds. They also fit the vast majority of popular electric models and have holes in the bottom so you can connect the charging cords when needed.
- Available styles: 3
39A Slim Storage Cart To Make The Most Of Tight Spaces
I have one of these slim storage carts between my washer and dryer to hold my detergent and other laundry essentials — but you can also slide it next to your toilet to hold cleaning supplies, in an unused kitchen nook for ingredients, or beside the couch for use as a compact side table. It has three tiers with movable hooks, a handle, and caster wheels for portability.
- Available sizes: Slim — Standard
- Available styles: 5
40A Mesh Metal Tray That Can Tidy Up Office Supplies
With a 4.8-star overall rating and thousands of positive reviews, it’s safe to say plenty of people love this drawer organizer. It features a steel mesh design that’s durable enough to hold everything from office supplies to jewelry. The organizer also has six compartments so they’re perfect for containing clutter.
41A Soap Dispenser & Sponge Caddy That Can Eliminate Sink Clutter
Keep sponges and soap bottles from taking over the sink area with this four-in-one caddy. It features a dish soap dispenser with a sponge tray on top and a liquid hand soap dispenser, all contained in a tray with a raised lip. To fill the sponge with the perfect amount of soap all you have to do is gently press downwards.
42Clear, Modular Organizers To Transform Your Drawers
Use these clear plastic bins in drawers to organize office supplies, cosmetics, kitchen utensils, and tools, or leave them out on the counter to create a designated home for toiletries and cooking ingredients. The 24-pack includes four sizes to create modular configurations, plus they come with rubber stickers to create non-slip feet on the bottoms.
- Available styles: 8
43A Password Notebook To Safely Record All Your Login Info
Rather than saving your passwords on the computer where they’re vulnerable to hacking, this password book lets you record login information for up to 300 accounts, all in one place. Organized by alphabetical tabs, each entry has space where you can write the website, username, password, and updated passwords. The notebook also has software license logins, Wi-Fi and router info, and blank pages for notes.
- Available sizes: Small — Medium
- Available styles: 7
44Cable Labels So You Can Identify All Your Wires
“Connecting cables to the correct input and outputs now is so much faster and easier!” wrote one reviewer who uses these cable labels to mark music equipment. Others used them to identify computer wires, entertainment hookups, fish tank plugs, or charging cords in a drawer. They wrap around most cables with their hook-and-loop design and the nylon material is easy to mark with a pen.
- Available sizes: M — L
- Available styles: 6
45Adjustable Pot & Pan Storage That’s A Kitchen Game Changer
If your kitchen is ruled by precarious stacks of pots and pans, this adjustable rack can whip things into shape. One reviewer raved that it “made a cluttered mess into an organized functional space.” The durably-constructed rack is made from iron, so it can hold even the heftiest cooking pots and it features unique U-shaped grooves for storing lids. Plus it has a ton of options for customization so you can get the perfect fit for your space.
46Space-Saving Bags That Make Your Stuff Up To 80% Smaller
“I was a little hesitant that these would work well, but was totally amazed how well the air was sucked out,” one reviewer wrote about these large Spacesaver bags. Fill them with bulky blankets, pillows, coats, or sweaters and use a vacuum (or the included hand pump) to suck all the air out, decreasing their footprint by up to 80%. They also keep out dust and moisture for attic, basement, and garage storage, or you can use them to efficiently pack a suitcase.
47A Caddy That Keeps Your Unused Hangers At The Ready
Stack your unused hangers on this stainless steel caddy or hook them over the top bar. Either way, they’re neatly stored and easy to access when you need them. “I have two of these and love them,” wrote one reviewer who keeps one in the laundry room and the other in the closet. “Highly recommend these because leaving the hangers on the rod in the closet just takes up too much room and is wasted time when gathering them.”
48Stainless Steel Hooks For Easy Towel Storage
This easy-to-install hanging bar is the ideal spot for storing kitchen towels and dish cloths. The stainless steel bar features two hooks that fit over most standard cabinet doors — no tools required. And the hooks are coated with protective EVA material to prevent unsightly scratches and marks on cabinet surfaces.
- Available styles: 2
49A Chic Corner Organizer For Your Toiletries
This angled caddy features two tiers and is designed to maximize the corner space in your bathroom. The shelves are sturdy and durable, so you can load them up with all those toiletry and makeup bottles that are cluttering your counter. Plus the caddy comes with nonslip feet and a rust-proof surface that’s ideal for high humidity areas like the bathroom.
- Available colors: 3
- Available sizes: 2
50A Second Closet Rod That Hooks Right Onto The First
Since it hooks right over your existing closet rod, this double rod helps you maximize your wardrobe space in seconds — and without any drilling whatsoever. It also makes clothing more accessible to small children. Crafted from chrome to support up to 25 pounds, it’s reviewers’ “favorite thing [they’ve] purchased in some time!”
- Available styles: 2
51Steel Wire Baskets With Adhesive Strips
These wire baskets are made from sturdy, rust-resistant steel and come with adhesive strips so you can install them just about anywhere in your home. Reviewers use them to get fruit and oil bottles off the kitchen counter, store fashion accessories in the closet, collect toiletries in the bathroom, or stash food container lids in the cabinet.
- Available sizes: 2-Pack — 4-Pack
- Available styles: 5
52A “Game-Changer” If You Don’t Have Space For A Dish Rack
For those with limited countertop space, this over-sink dish rack is a “brilliant idea” and a “kitchen game-changer,” according to reviewers. When rolled out, it fits over most sinks with its stainless steel rods and non-slip edges. Once your items have drip-dried straight into the sink, roll it up and stash it in a cabinet until next time.
- Available sizes: 17.7 x 12.5 in — 21 x 15.5 in
- Available styles: 8
53A Sleek Dispenser That Gently Rolls Eggs Forward
Ditch the bulky cartons and store your eggs in this egg dispenser instead. Its two-tier design holds up to 14 eggs on a gravity-fed track that gently rolls them to the front as you use them. “This saves footprint in the fridge,” one reviewer wrote, plus “it makes it super easy to grab an egg or two, instead of wrestling with egg boxes and their lids.”
- Available styles: 2
54A Charging Station Made From Bamboo
Made from bamboo, this wooden charging station helps you power and organize all your devices in one fell swoop — and without taking up a ton of space. The top has slots and a stand to hold phones, tablets, and smartwatches, while the interior holds a power strip (not included). It also comes with six short charging cords to reduce cable clutter.
- Available styles: 2
55A Versatile Hanger That Organizes Ties & Belts
If you have dresser drawers jammed with ties and belts, this sleek hanger can tidy up your accessories. The hanger features both double-sided U-shaped hooks for belts and flat hooks for ties. The solid hardwood construction will last for years and the hooks fold down to save space in the closet.
- Available styles: 6
56A Wall-Mounted Rack That Keeps Brooms Off The Floor
Long-handled items like brooms, mops, and rakes can be tricky to store, but this wall-mounted rack manages these items in a streamlined way. The storage rack has a generous 35-pound weight capacity and strong rubber grips that keep items in place. The rack also comes with six hanging hooks for small items like brushes and cloths.
- Available sizes: 3
- Available colors: 4
57A Plug-In Charging Station For Your Car
This car charger features two retractable cords so you can power up your device without a ton of visual clutter. The charger plugs into a standard cigarette lighter and can be rotated 180 degrees for the ideal fit. In addition to the two charging cables, it comes with two USB ports for maximum versatility.
- Available styles: 2
58A Genius Bin That Instantly Adds Drawer Space
This adjustable bin expands to fit drawers between 15 and 24 inches and it can be used horizontally or vertically. The bin comes with locking teeth to keep it at the perfect length, and it’s designed to float over the bottom contents of the drawer, helping to maximize space. Plus you can slide it from side to side to quickly move it out of the way.
- Available styles: 2
59An Under-Sink Caddy That Corrals Cleaning Supplies
This two-tiered plastic under-the-sink caddy features a bunch of compartments so you can sort everything from your cleaning bottles to sponges. It even has adjustable dividers so you can get a custom fit for larger items. The center handle makes it easy to grab the caddy and take it from room to room and it holds up to 20 pounds.
- Available style: 3
60An Adjustable Drawer Organizer Made From Bamboo
These easy-to-clean bamboo dividers expand to fit all drawer sizes and offers eight compartments, so you can tidily separate all your utensils. Emotions can run high when it comes to messy spaces, but one reviewer gushed about how this cutlery organizer has helped: “My utensil drawer is now something that it makes me happy to look at, rather than a source of clutter induced anxiety.”
