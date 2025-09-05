“I’m Always Stoned On Family Vacations” & 20 Other Mom Confessions

We all have a few secrets. Maybe some of us have been known to buy cheap boxed wine and pour it into fancy bottles for neighborhood gatherings. Maybe some of us are spending our evenings wishing our husbands would just shut the F up already. And maybe some of us are really, really worried about our kids’ social standings.

No matter what, we all have something to confess. And this week, the moms are letting it all out. From relationship confessions to airing out their deep fears and struggles, the moms are breaking the dam and letting it all flow. Maybe you’ll find something relatable, or you’ll find something that puts your own worries into a little more perspective. No matter what, know that you aren’t alone with your secrets, your worries, your confessions.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

Getting high after the kiddo goes to bed has been a game-changer. Confession #50067214

I think the new principal is a predator. I don’t know what to do. Confession #50067212

Struggling with my husband becoming more right-leaning. I’m afraid he’s not going to stop. Confession #50067843

I wish I could turn back time to before I got married and had kids. I’m miserable. Confession #50067123

I found the ugly pair of sunglasses my husband lost and don’t plan to tell him 🙃 Confession #50006784

I don’t know how to tell my husband he looks dumb in his old clothes after weight gain. Confession #50021511

I don’t remember my oldest being a baby or much of his childhood. Confession #50632214

I hate playing with my 5-year-old daughter. Confession #52000142

My husband’s long beard is starting to be a big turn-off. Confession #51111000

I don’t know how to handle the after school meltdowns and stay calm. Confession #50221777

My husband is older than me. He is not aging well. I am scared what my future will be. Confession #50113165

I’m SO sick of planning, shopping, making, and cleaning up dinner! Confession #50000038

When I text my best guy friend, sometimes his replies make me feel like I’m the ‘other woman.’ Confession #51111542

My 7.5yo had the most logical reasoning as to why I was Santa. I couldn’t lie, but cried. Confession #50009244

I have $4,000 in credit card debt and my husband doesn’t know 😬 Confession #50909877

Travis Kelce is making me hate my husband. I want a divorce. Good men DO exist! Who knew?! Confession #50400012

It’s easier to love my 3yo than my 7yo. So much guilt. Confession #50900021

Found an AirTag registered to my husband hidden near the spare tire in my car. Confession #51011005

I wish my parents were as helpful with my kids as my grandparents were with me. Confession #50187871

I am signing a lease on my apartment today. My husband has no idea yet that I’m leaving. Confession #50000111