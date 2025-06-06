“I’m Dreading School Being Out” & 17 Other Summer Mom Confessions

It’s hard to believe summer is here. May felt like it would never end — just one awards ceremony, sports event, and school party after another. But now it’s officially summertime (or at least, close enough for those of you still waiting on the last day of school), and we’re all feeling very different things. Maybe the overwhelm is gone a bit, but it’s been replaced with a whole summer to fill with memories. Maybe you’re excited about the season and can’t wait for long, lazy days with your kids. Maybe you’re already stressed about the very idea of summer and have no idea how to still hold down a job and make memories with your kids. Maybe you’re somewhere in between?

No matter what, you’re not alone. These confessions are all summer-themed, and the moms are feeling a wide range of emotions. From kids back home from college and disrupting the flow of things to moms who just need some time to themselves, we’re all feeling the summertime blues — and highs.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I might be more excited for the school year to be over than my kid! Confession #500933086

Why’s summer when you get the time off? Not autumn or spring, when it’s nice out? Confession #53634238

I’m dreading school being out and not getting time to myself. Confession #53640010

I want to take a vacation this year but trying really hard to pay off credit cards. Confession #51625098

Can’t stand my step-child, can’t wait for him to leave for the summer Confession #53290179

I’m sad my son is leaving for college in 2 months! My house is not going to be the same 😢 Confession #56975921

We’re going camping this summer with the in-laws, not looking forward to it... Confession #51136200

So resentful that my SO isn’t on board with vacay decisions when he’s put forth zero effort Confession #51141936

My husband is home for the summer, and I hate it already! Confession #53371933

I’m glad my teens got a summer job bc I will have the house to myself! Confession #50032211

Our kids are finally old enough to enjoy summer! Confession #50032377

Summertime makes me feel so guilty as a working mom. Confession #52223129

Turning 40 this year, going to make this summer the best one yet! Confession #51224432

I hate the pressure of making summer memorable, while I still have to fucking work full time. Confession #52336422

My 14-year-old daughter is out of school for the summer, and I just can’t deal with her attitude. Confession #51134433

I’m so happy my daughter is home from college. She is also driving me crazy. Confession #51113090

Never get a break. Teacher and mom of 3 littles. Morn-night I’m w/ kids. Summer’s not a break. Confession #52288113