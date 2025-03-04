It feels like we finally got through the dark, dreary months, and sunshine is just on the other side of March — but that doesn’t mean moms aren’t still struggling. Whether we have to take breaks from the news cycle or breaks from our own partners and families, sometimes we’ve just fully had enough. And in this collection of Scary Mommy confessions, the moms are baring it all. The underlying theme? The moms are burned out. They need more support, they need more reassurance, and they need more peace.

So read on to find the relatable confessions of moms just like you, who needed a spot to vent before they pick everything up and start going again.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

If I’d met my husband in today’s political climate, I would never have dated him. Confession #50310211

I hate that my husband doesn’t go to any of my daughter’s sporting events. Confession #51009123

My husband is not motivated to do anything and I HATE IT. Even looking at him pisses me off. Confession #54412278

I’m so happy a coworker quit, but I can’t say that to anyone because EVERYONE loved her. Confession #52202280

My nephew cries unless hes being held. At 1 yr old, this shouldn’t be an issue but no one will put him down! Confession #50011289

I’m embarrassed to drive a Tesla but would be upside down if I sold it. 😭 😭 😭 😭 Confession # 55683330

I’m sick of my MIL calling my daughter her baby. No ma’am, that’s mine. Confession #50011329

I can’t even look at the news. Being uninformed is better than panic attacks every time. Confession #52203318

Why can he not get a job? I’m draining my savings paying for us!! Confession #51226984

I’m constipated and home prices in my area are through the roof. Confession #50628521

My ex wanted me to get waxed. Now I use child support and go once a month for my new man! Confession #51172286

We had to put down our family dog today and I hate having to act fine for everyone. Confession #50061874

The only thing stopping me from quitting my job and going off grid is health insurance. Confession #51318620

I want sleep. Not. Sex. Confession #52270323

I don’t desire my husband anymore because of his political beliefs. Confession #50629338

My younger son is so much easier to spend time with than my older son. Confession #53112109

I prioritize my work over family often because I get more positive praise and gratitude there. Confession #50893160

I call my youngest a bitch in my head more times than I like to admit 😩 Confession #50020176

I’m tired of my kiddo crying every morning at preschool drop off; should I pull him out? Confession #51223098

I feel like I have 2 kids instead of 1. Wish my MIL raised hers to be an actual grown up not a man child Confession #52008619

I feel like my sister gave my niece the wrong name. Confession #51128249

I want an open marriage. Confession #50002781

I only like having sex with my husband when I’m sleeping with another guy. Confession #54326189

I cheated on my husband with my old neighbor. Confession #54110009

On Monday my 5yo got terrific kid for Feb. Tuesday he got in trouble for calling a kid a bitch. Confession #50002216

I hide if my weekly night class ends early so I don’t have to do bedtime! I don’t feel bad. Confession #50086213