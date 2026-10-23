I don’t remember ever being warned, even once, how much I'd have to manage as a woman and mom. It’s different for men because, well, they have us to manage things for them. I often think of that viral quote: “Imagine what women would achieve if we too had a wife.” The reality is, we already juggle and achieve and manage so much. This week’s confessions really drive that home.

It’s a mom stressing about how she’s going to afford the heating oil this winter. It’s a mom in her early 40s reckoning with the fact she just had to undergo her second back surgery. It’s a mom worried her teenager is choosing to fail high school, and another mom scared her kid is too critical of friends. And it’s lots of moms who are admittedly just exhausted from carrying such a massive invisible load, with little to no help from their partners.

There are some spicy confessions in the mix too, because while we’re having to manage our bodies in not-so-fun ways (looking at the poor mom who just had emergency kidney stone surgery), we’re also still managing our wants and needs and desires. Sometimes that looks like rekindling an old affair. Other times it looks like leaving an unhappy marriage.

So, just know that if you’re f*cking wiped out from toting around so much responsibility, you’ve got plenty of company. And if you’ve been feeling extra spicy lately, well, there are many moms who are right there with ya. Here are this week’s mom confessions, shared anonymously, of course.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, take a look here.

My husband licks his bowl/plate after eating. So annoying and disgusting. He knows I hate it. Confession #60546917

I want a separation but can’t afford it. Confession #61546927

I’m tired of doing everything for everyone and nothing for me. Confession #62720101

I love my kids AND I am ready for them to not need me as much. Running on empty. Confession #65453594

I’m extra annoyed by my boys begging me to do everything for them after Cornell. Confession #65931260

I want to abandon my husband and daughter and move to a different country. Confession #61483728

I wish I married for money so I could be a SAHM and live in a nice house like my mom friends. Confession #64288084

I’m scared I won’t be as good of a girl mom as I am a boy mom. Confession #63432969

All my friends are taking GLP-1s; I want to take one but am too scared of side effects. Confession #63596892

I miss sex with my ex… the hubby just doesn’t do it for me 🥺 Confession #61568724

I’m a 35-year-old working mom of two with a fiancé and a house, and I feel like I’m just winging it all. Confession #65117406

If one more thing goes wrong with my body, I’m not sure what I’m going to do. Confession #65672345

I am falling apart inside. I can’t show anyone because I have to be strong for everyone else. Confession #62861505

Started Zoloft and feeling a little more like myself. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Confession #61865814

My oldest teenager has no drive and I’m losing hope… he is choosing to fail high school, despite all my effort. Confession #65871129

My SIL always hijacks the family group chat. It drives me crazy. Confession #60568665

We can’t afford to buy heating oil at these prices, and it’s getting cold. Confession #62597082

I love my kids, but sometimes I wish I didn’t become a mom. The responsibility feels too heavy 😔 Confession #63057677

I miss my grandchildren so much. Family estrangement is hard. Confession #65092154

I hate being house broke but I love my house 🤷‍♀️ Confession #63901548

Having sex with my husband just solidifies the fact that I want to be only with women. Confession #65335262

I just had my second back surgery in a month. I’m only 41 and so depressed. Confession #61686428

I hate my new boss and it’s slowly killing my soul. Confession #61702447

Pregnant with my second baby and this morning I pooped my pants in the kitchen. Confession #60602291

My husband might be a better parent than I am. Confession #63675088

I love my daughter with ADHD, but most days I don’t like her 😔 Confession #64210924

I still fantasize daily about the man I had an affair with. I don’t feel guilty about that. Confession #64762864

Being a teacher has me so burned out that I am a worse mom. I want to quit but need my job. Confession #63773328

That there are so many more shitty people out there than I ever realized. Confession #65824772

I am so tired of having to run my household with no help from my husband. It is exhausting. Confession #62916834

My (37F) parents are divorcing and I feel like I’d pick dad if I were still a kid. Confession #61112588

Never had an orgasm with a man. Only with myself. Confession #62513606

I have more sex with my vibrator than with my husband. My vibrator gets the job done. Confession #63172669

My husband hasn’t had a job for seven years. It feels like I have three teenagers at home. Confession #60944785

Husband doesn’t believe our mental loads are different and I want to leave so he can see. Confession #65966262

I’m finally off birth control and I feel like a horny teenager 🙈 Hubs loves it ofc. Confession #61901937

I really can’t stand my dead fiancé’s family!!! Confession #63896589

I’m in a situationship with my husband who left me. Confession #63236078

It’s a huge relief to me that my house is too small to host overnight visitors. Confession #63557442

I don’t have the heart to tell my friend her $$$$ hair extensions look like a wig. Confession #62118505

I will never remarry because it seems like most men are giant parasites. Confession #60642946

HRT is working. I actually feel like myself and pretty again. Confession #62703812

My mom just got diagnosed with Parkinson’s and my whole world stopped. Confession #61054386

I’m pretty sure my husband and I are playing chicken with the dirty dishes. Confession #63982606

My 8-year-old is so obnoxious lately! Confession #66580201

I’m afraid my husband is going to forget my birthday. Confession #69680453

Thinking about getting a divorce just so I can get some me time. Confession #63680204

I took my 9-year-old to a psychologist today. I feel hopeful. It was a great experience. Confession #64680213

Been married for almost 20 years, and I STILL fantasize about my high school boyfriend. SO HOT 🥵 Confession #65580217

I hate that I feel like my partner’s parent. It’s annoying af. Confession #64681113

My family outsources all their stress to me. Confession #65682117

I want to kiss my physiotherapist so badly! Confession #67692137

Am I failing badly cause I am finding being a mother VERY HARD? Confession #69992137

I hate worrying about money when trying to buy things for my kids for Christmas. Confession #68112147

I hate the way my husband interacts with our baby. It gives me the ick. Confession #61562149

I lost my job and I’m not completely sad about it. Now to figure out what I want to do next… Confession #63392149

Starting to realise my husband of 14 years doesn’t know how to care for me. Confession #73011400

I’m afraid my daughter isn’t good at making friends bc she’s so critical. Confession #60115149