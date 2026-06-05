There are all kinds of moms out there. Are you a gummy bear mom? Maybe a sturdy mom? Or how about this: Are you an “everything bagel parent”?

It’s possible you haven’t heard the term yet. Honestly, I may have made it up. But when I reached out to experts to describe this particular breed of parent — moms in particular — it quickly became clear that everything-bagel parenting is a thing.

We’re expected to be our kids’ emotional support person, (very busy) chauffeur, social coordinator, homework helper, nutritionist, activity planner, and just general expert on everything from friendship drama to executive functioning skills. And as moms, we’re often expected to do all of that on top of working, being good partners, and somehow squeezing in some semblance of care for ourselves.

It’s enough to make anyone feel like an everything bagel: covered in tons of sh*t and carrying way more than seems reasonable.

So, while “everything bagel parent” may not be an official parenting term, the feeling behind it is instantly recognizable. The experts I spoke to confirm that many modern parents feel enormous pressure to not only raise their kids but to optimize pretty much every aspect of their lives, too.

Not surprisingly, that’s taking a toll.

What is an “everything bagel parent”?

At its core, an everything bagel parent is someone who feels responsible for being everything their child needs.

You might be thinking, well, that just sounds like a mom. And, sure, that’s true! Moms, by default, are hardwired to try to meet their children’s needs. But this is more than just meeting your kids’ basic needs and wants. It’s different because parenting now is different from what it was even five or 10 years ago. Social norms have changed, access has changed… expectations have changed.

"Parents today often feel like they have to do everything and be everything for their children," clinical psychologist Dr. Angele Close tells Scary Mommy. "There's this belief that if they just work hard enough, research enough, and stay involved enough, they can ensure their child will be healthy, happy, and successful. That's a tremendous amount of pressure to carry."

Dr. Anne Welsh, clinical psychologist and executive coach, says the idea immediately resonated with her.

"Being a loving parent doesn't feel like enough anymore," she says. "We now need to be the activities director, homework coach, social coordinator, nutritionist, therapist, and more for our kids, all while keeping perfectly emotionally regulated ourselves."

In other words, parenting has expanded far beyond keeping kids fed, clothed, and reasonably safe, and that all-encompassing pressure can feel even more acute for moms of neurodivergent kids.

“You’re a case manager organizing every appointment, an IEP advocate, and most importantly, the one person in your child’s life who understands how their brain works,” explains Alicia Trautwein, autism advocate and founder of the resource platform The Mom Kind. “There is all this pressure to get everything right, but so many parents try to face that on their own. Sometimes they don’t have a community to help them, and they start feeling like they have to be everything themselves.”

Why does parenting feel so much harder than it used to?

Times have clearly changed. Still, experts are quick to point out that some of these changes have come from a genuinely good place. We know more about child development than prior generations did. We understand the importance of emotional connection. Plus, most of us want to give our kids the things we maybe didn’t receive ourselves.

The hitch? We’ve internalized this overwhelming idea that we’re responsible for every outcome.

"We've learned a lot from developmental psychology and attachment research over the last several decades," says Close. "But I think some parents have taken away the message that they are responsible for every aspect of their child's development and emotional well-being."

Welsh agrees.

"Previous generations of stay-at-home mothers actually spent less time in direct play and interaction with their children than working mothers do now," she says. "We have started to equate time with our kids as a measure of love and good parenting, and yet the data shows quality is more important than quantity."

Then there's social media, where every scroll offers a new opportunity to feel like you're somehow falling short.

“A generation ago, good enough was genuinely OK,” says Trautwein. “Now there’s this expectation of being completely emotionally available at all times on top of everything else.”

How does “everything bagel parenting” compare to “intensive parenting”?

It’s a similar idea, says Close. It’s “feeling like you have to cover every base and meet every need, often without the support of the village that previous generations relied upon.”

The term intensive parenting was originally coined by sociologist Sharon Hays, who used it to describe “an approach to parenting that is child-centered, expert-guided, emotionally absorbing, labor-intensive, and financially expensive,” says Welsh, noting, “Everything bagel parenting is a very accessible way of describing how that ideology can feel in daily life.”

But the data is pretty clear: That’s not emotionally healthy for parents or kids.

"The parent becomes responsible not only for the child's safety and care, but also for their happiness, emotional regulation, academic success, social life, and future opportunities," Welsh explains.

And because mothers still tend to carry much of the invisible labor in families, they often absorb the brunt of these expectations.

“The pressure is particularly intense for mothers because it exists alongside the expectation that they will also succeed professionally, care for other family members, manage the household, and somehow maintain their own health and relationships. Social media amplifies all of this, as our brains put together an amalgam of the ‘perfect parent’ from small (sometimes artificial) highlight reels of others’ lives,” says Welsh.

It's a lot.

What are some signs you might be taking on too much?

OK, so how do you know if you’ve crossed the threshold from doting mom to everything-bagel parent? Welsh says there are some signs you can look for:

You feel as though your child’s distress is evidence that you have done something wrong.

You find yourself working harder than your child to solve their problems, organize their schedule, manage their friendships, or protect them from natural consequences.

You feel intense guilt when you set a limit, take time for yourself, or allow your child to be bored, frustrated, or disappointed.

You are so focused on creating the “right” childhood that you no longer have much room to experience your own life.

You feel resentful, depleted, or burned out, but also believe that stepping back would make you a less loving parent.

That’s the trap: You’re exhausted, but you convince yourself you’d be a “bad mom” if you stopped.

What can you do about it?

If all of this sounds a little too familiar (and maybe even a little uncomfortable to acknowledge), experts want you to hear one thing above all else: You were never supposed to do this alone.

“Children benefit from seeing healthy boundaries, self-compassion, resilience, and connection modeled in real life,” says Close. “No one person is meant to meet every need a child has.”

The truth is, trying to be everything to your child can actually prevent them from developing important skills of their own.

“When our kids experience boredom, frustration, or disappointment, it’s not bad parenting — it’s learning how to be human,” Welsh reminds us. “You are allowed to have limits, and our kids benefit from understanding those. In the end, our job is not to create a childhood without discomfort, but to offer enough safety, support, and steadiness that our children gradually learn they can navigate discomfort, too.”

After all, parents are human too. Emphasizes Welsh, “Your needs, wants, dreams, and wellness all matter to your kids. Taking care of you is taking care of them.”

Of course, that’s easier said than done, and Welsh knows that as well. “What’s getting missed is that being emotionally available is the important thing… and that’s hard to do when we are stretched so thin we are transparent!”

Maybe, then, the antidote to everything bagel parenting is this: not to become less loving or less caring, but simply less tethered to the impossible belief that one person can be everything to anyone.

Your kids don’t need a perfect parent. They just need you.