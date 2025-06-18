“I’m Scared About Affording The Home I Just Bought” & 30 Other Mom Confessions

If there’s anything every mom can relate to, it’s the feeling that you’re always doing everything — but also never doing enough. There’s always a looming cloud hanging over you as a mom, with lightning strikes of financial worries, a rolling thundercloud of guilt, and just enough rain to make you feel like you could handle more, but not 100% sure you can. Motherhood is basically all of the things, all of the time, and that’s what this week’s confessions are all about.

From health scares to panic about their marriages and the state of the world, the moms are already in the thick of it this summer. Some feel guilty about how their kids’ summer is going, and some wish they could change all of the rules and live the life they really want. Some need more friends, some need fewer outside distractions, but all of them need to get it off their chest. So let’s let them.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

The pressure of having a great summer as a SAHM. Privileged to be home, but stressed. Confession #51009902

My son is autistic and he’s realizing he’s different from his friends. 💔 Confession #51114778

My husband and daughter are off for the summer, but I work full time. I’m missing out. Confession #51882280

I wish I could love my body exactly the way it is! Confession #50338898

I’m stopping breastfeeding despite my pediatrician making me feel guilty. FUCK EM!! Confession #53478179

My mom friends are so boring, and there’s nothing I can do about it. Confession #52221921

My best friend had an old friend move back to town and now ditched me. Confession #51000200

1yr post divorce. Desperate to connect with someone again, but no one will want this body. Confession #50248836

I cannot do all of the things. I’m floundering. Confession #50998933

Going in for a bone marrow biopsy to monitor my leukemia. The anxiety is huge right now. Confession #53373211

I have an empty house this weekend. Yay! But now I’m lonely. Confession #50347577

Want to join protests but worry about the impact on my family if something bad happens. Confession #52333129

I worked hard and want to show off my hot new body, but all the trendy 👗 are frumpy and dull. Confession #50020072

I drank too much and am depressed about it. Confession #50112222

I feel guilty but it’s hard to have fun with my 3-year-olds around. Confession #50007873

Used to drink at all hours of the day sneakily. 3 days sober today 💪 Confession #50077290

Am I the only one acting like everything is OK for my children while feeling terrified inside? Confession #51212313

Still trying to find the right SSRI and getting frustrated nothing has worked well so far. Confession #51000789

My husband is trying to figure out if he’s trans, and I’m scared. Confession #50210077

Jealous that friend’s home life is improving while mine isn’t. We were helping each other. Confession #50122688

Teenagers, perimenopause symptoms, and aging parents at the same time is a lot. Confession #50311199

The pain of losing step kids you helped raise when the relationship doesn’t work. Confession #52227784

I’m afraid I have a deadly disease despite no real evidence. Confession #51184321

I just got two new tattoos and I feel like they make me less preppy, and I hate it. Confession #50021133

I’m exhausted. Can’t get anything accomplished. House is a wreck. Confession #50019876

I miss when my daughter wanted to hang out with me. Confession #50029988

This is the first time in 12 years as a mother where a family vacation has felt like a vacation to me. Confession #50221188

The overwhelm of planning summer childcare is real. Confession #50012231

I’m scared about affording the home I just bought. Confession #50012288

My anxiety medicine isn’t working but I don’t want to go through the process to switch again. Confession #50012211