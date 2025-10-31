Families who need the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been hearing rumblings about changes to the program’s policies since May, when House Republicans first began altering work requirements and ages of eligibility in order to cut funding to the program. But now, amid the government shutdown, parents and children who need SNAP in order to put enough food on the table fear they will go without beginning on Nov. 1. As food insecurity grows, it’s more important than ever that recipes for inexpensive meals that stretch are easy to find.

Some might call them struggle meals, but they’re just a smart way to spend your grocery money. If you’re going to buy food and cook, lean into recipes that yield a big pot or baking dish-worth of food. You want meals that can feed a lot of mouths or be eaten as leftovers for lunches throughout the week. These are some of our favorite inexpensive meals that stretch for families to actually enjoy, not just get by.

01 Baked Spaghetti Budget Bytes If you’ve never visited the Budget Bytes website, you have to check it out. Their team breaks down how much each recipe costs, down to the amount of the ingredient being used — it’s so helpful. This baked spaghetti recipe costs under $10 but makes an entire 8x11” baking dish full of food you can eat as leftovers for days.

02 Sheet Pan Turkey Sausage & Vegetables Averie Cooks Averie Cooks’ recipe is a one-pan dinner that also happens to be pretty affordable. Sausage is a cheaper protein source, and a few fresh veggies will go far. All you have to do is chop and jazz them up with some seasonings you likely already have at home and roast to perfection.

03 Kimchi Fried Rice Damn Delicious Seriously, fried rice is so satisfying and such a good way to fill your belly for less. Damn Delicious’ recipe looks like it calls for a lot, but it’s mainly just veggies to bulk up the rice, so you can use what you have on hand for that. Also, buying soy sauce, kimchi, and sesame oil can be pricey if done all at once, but once you have them, you’ll use them in so many recipes over time.

04 Homemade Stromboli Budget Bytes Kids love foods they can eat with their hands and dunk in a yummy sauce, so I bet they’ll think these homemade stromboli from Budget Bytes are so fun. The recipe calls for mushrooms, but you could customize the fillings based on your family’s preferences with ease.

05 Air Fryer Tilapia Princess Pinky Girl Frozen tilapia is the most affordable fish you can get, and it’s not heavy on fishy flavor, so you can easily season it however you like. Princess Pinky Girl’s air fryer tilapia is ready in under 15 minutes, and all you need is the filets, some oil, a lemon, and seasonings. Serve it with rice, pasta, salad, whatever you like, really.

06 Slow Cooker BBQ Chicken Loaded Baked Potatoes Family Fresh Meals A bag of russet potatoes will take you far! Personally, I love prepping a bunch of plain shredded chicken at the start of the week to add sauces to — buffalo, teriyaki, or barbecue — and use in various dishes with ease. These BBQ chicken-loaded potatoes from Family Fresh Meals are so satisfying, filling, and delicious.

07 Taco Spaghetti Princess Pinky Girl This 30-minute recipe calls for ground beef, pasta, a can of Rotel tomatoes, onion, cheese, and taco seasoning (you can make your own blend instead of buying a premade one). It’s one of Princess Pinky Girl’s most visited and highest-rated recipes, so it has proven to be quite the crowd-pleaser despite its simplicity.

08 Easy Lentil Potato Soup Family Fresh Meals Lentils do not get enough love, folks. They’re rich in protein and fiber and so, so affordable. Family Fresh Meals’ lentil and potato soup will give you all the warm and cozy vibes you could ever want, even when you’re on a tight grocery budget.

09 Easy Old-Fashioned Beef Stew Averie Cooks Now, if you do opt for a chuck roast (keep an eye on those sales!), Averie Cooks’ recipe for beef stew is super affordable otherwise. Think beef broth, tomato paste, flour, and whatever other veggies you want bobbing around next to the tender bites of beef.

10 Firecracker Chicken Budget Bytes This Budget Bytes recipe calls for two chicken breasts, but if you wanted to make a bigger batch of firecracker chicken, this seems like an easy recipe to scale up. Serve it over rice or with green beans, sliced bell peppers, or whatever floats your boat.

11 Sloppy Joe Casserole Princess Pinky Girl Sloppy Joes are a classic struggle meal, but make them stretch even farther with a recipe like Sloppy Joe casserole (thanks, Princess Pinky Girl). It turns the beloved sandwich into a baked, cheesy noodle dish, so really, it might actually be even better than the OG.

12 Tuna Melt Bites Family Fresh Meals Family Fresh Meals’ tuna melt bites are kind of like little pinwheels, stuffed with sharp cheddar, tuna, celery, and onion. They’d be great served with chips, fries, or fruit as an easy dinner or satisfying lunch option.

We know times are hard, and feeding our families feels more fraught than ever. We salute all the parents in the kitchen making it work for their kids right now.